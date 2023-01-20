Read full article on original website
Related
What CNN reporter found 'notable' about FBI search of Biden's Delaware home
FBI investigators found additional classified material while conducting a search of President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, CNN's Paula Reid reports.
Columbia Missourian
Another scandal regarding classified material: There's too much of it
It will be up to the two special counsels to investigate and weigh the handling of secret documents by President Biden and former President Donald Trump. But the current questions should not obscure an enormous problem that has been festering for decades and threatens national security, democracy and accountability: The classification system for managing secrets is overwhelmed and desperately needs repair.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics
Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
Columbia Missourian
Spellman column parodies the parody of Congress
I write to express and acknowledge my awe for Mr. Spellman’s excellent composition of Jan. 19 titled “House Speaker Worth the Wait," a parody nearly indistinguishable from what’s parodied is the most sublime of them. I envy his discipline to not only concoct a sentence blithely describing...
Comments / 0