Kotzebue, Alaska (KINY) - On January 16 at 12:29 pm, the Northwest Arctic Borough Search and Rescue Coordinator called Alaska State Troopers to report two people were overdue on a red and black Yamaha snowmachine traveling between Kotzebue and Noorvik. It was reported that 18-year-old Josiah Ballot of Selawik and...

KOTZEBUE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO