In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
8 were injured in Shooting at Miami's Martin Luther King Jr. Parkhard and smartMiami, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyMiami, FL
At least 8 people are hurt in a shooting at a Miami parkSan HeraldMiami, FL
cre-sources.com
Redfearn Capital Acquires West Palm Beach Industrial Park
Delray Beach-based Redfearn Capital, a private equity commercial real estate company that targets value add, distressed and opportunistic investment opportunities, acquired a 58,000-square-feet industrial park located at 440 Tall Pines Road in West Palm Beach. Built in 2003, the park is comprised of 24 small industrial units situated on 5.10...
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84
Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
WSVN-TV
$4B Miami Worldcenter, ‘a city within a city,’ ready to dazzle guests in heart of downtown
Remember when all we had to visit in Miami was South Beach, downtown and the airport? Now we have Wynwood, Miami Design District, Edgewater, Brickell, and the list goes on. Well, now we also have the Miami Worldcenter to add to that long list, and they’re doing it big, right in the heart of downtown. Here’s our urban planner, Alex Miranda, with more.
This Colorful $6 Million Manse in Florida Has 130 Feet of Private Waterfront
One mega-manse in Fort Lauderdale begs a fundamental question: Why blend in when you can stand out? Located in the prestigious Wilton Manors neighborhood, you certainly don’t see homes like this boxy, orange-hued beauty every day. Now, the palatial pad can be yours for $5.9 million. That is, if your style is minimalist, sleek and super colorful. The swanky abode sits on an impressive 8,279-square-foot lot and features two docks, a boat lift and 130 feet of sparkling waterfront. Plus, it has picturesque views and is only two and a half miles from the beach. Measuring 2,650 square feet, the residence was built...
inkfreenews.com
South Beach art deco — A national treasure
MIAMI, FLA — The demise of art deco has been greatly exaggerated. It’s alive and well and headquartered in Miami on South Beach. Examples of this style of architecture proliferate in a host of hotels along the main streets of Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue. In fact, of the 1,200 buildings in the area, 850 are in the art deco style.
multifamilybiz.com
Harbor Group International Grows Miami Footprint with Acquisition of Newly Built 420-Unit Oak Enclave Miami Apartment Community
MIAMI, FL - Affiliates of Harbor Group International, a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, announced the acquisition of Oak Enclave Miami, a newly developed, 420-unit, mid-rise multifamily community in Miami Gardens, Fla. The community adds to HGI's growing Miami portfolio, marking the eighth property under HGI's ownership in Miami-Dade County, comprising nearly 2,000 units. HGI will assume the in-place loan for the property.
iheart.com
New Brightline Station In Boca Raton Has Been "Wildly Successful"
The mayor of Boca Raton says a new train station has been very popular in his city. "(The) Brightline station opened up on December 21 and the first four weeks have been wildly successful." Scott Singer says the high-speed rail line is even looking into changing their schedule based on...
The News Cafe to Reopen in 2023
Originally planned for last spring, the reopening has faced delays
Rare Violations For Casa D’Angelo In Boca Raton, Cited By State Of Florida
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Casa D’Angelo, one of Boca Raton’s mainstay restaurants, just received three high priority violations from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 17th. The restaurant was NOT ordered to close, but is subject […]
calleochonews.com
Miami restaurants we can’t wait to try in 2023
These are most awaited Miami restaurants opening in 2023. South Florida's long-overlooked culinary sector has seen explosive growth over the past year, with scores of new establishments opening throughout the tri-county area. These include eateries with innovative cuisines by genius chefs bringing their unique recipes and cultures to Miami. 2023 will see Miami restaurants featuring everything from authentic Japanese cuisine to creative cocktails and tantalizing tapas.
Fort Lauderdale’s New River drawbridge reopens after tying up marine traffic
The troubled railroad drawbridge that spans the New River in Fort Lauderdale reopened Friday night, after its closure blocked marine traffic and unnerved business owners who rely on the waterway for their livelihoods. A Brightline spokesperson confirmed in an email Friday shortly before 8 p.m. that the drawbridge reopened. The span, which is owned by the Florida East Coast Railway and carries ...
Mysterious Miami landmark near Everglades removed
Miami has lost one of its most mysterious landmarks: a pair of 70-foot-tall concrete arches near the Everglades linked to several murders and a failed real estate development.Driving the news: The old intertwined arches, located along the Tamiami Trail on land owned by the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, were removed earlier this month without a trace, Miami historian and Islandia Journal publisher Jason Katz wrote in a recent blog.Why it matters: The arches are part of Miami's hidden history, as Katz calls it, and their mystique has enthralled Miamians for decades."Anything that is tall and out of the ordinary on...
TARNISHED: Delray Beach Jewelry Store Owes More Than $40k Claims Lawsuit
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Gregory’s Fine Jewelry, a store in the Shoppes at Addison Place, owes more than $40,000 in back rent — according to a suit just filed by the store’s landlord. According to a complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, and published in […]
islandernews.com
Safety concerns and environmental impact ignored; City of Miami moves forward building Virginia Key boat ramp
Christine Rupp recalled the day last year when she and her husband visited Miami Marine Stadium on a warm Sunday. "Between us, we counted more than 300 boats in the basin," she said. "Big yachts, party boats, jet skis, you name it ... It's a circus!" And, just imagine. That...
Pizzaiolo Italian Cafe to Reopen as Darios Fort Lauderdale
The family-owned Italian restaurant is moving into a larger space just down the street
This seasonal après ski party pop-up brings winter vibes to Miami
A new après-ski party inspired pop-up is bringing winter weather vibes to Miami. Skip the flight to Aspen and feel the après ski lifestyle with the relaunch of the White Tiger Tavern. The Magic City pop-up is making its official return to Pilo’s Tequila Garden for its second winter season installment.
Red-hot Miami housing market expected to defy 2023 cost correction as blue state exodus continues
Douglas Elliman executive director of sales Dina Goldentayer discusses Southern Florida's thriving housing market as U.S. existing home sales continue to slow.
Miami New Times
Rigged Rent? Residents Allege Massive Price-Fixing Scheme in Miami Apartment Market
Miami ranks as one of the worst cities in the country for housing affordability, if not dead last. The crisis deteriorated last year as the Miami metro area experienced an unparalleled annual spike in housing costs, pushing countless residents to work long hours only to fall short on their bills.
Miami’s Latest Michelin-Pedigreed Restaurant — Plus 4 More Big New Openings
Miami’s seafood fans have got quite a lot to be excited about this month, as two new restaurants are sharing a plethora of creative fish options — one of them offers panoramic ocean views, the ideal accompaniment for those fresh flavors. They’re joined by two new internationally inspired, chef-driven spots (one boasting a Michelin-star-spangled background to boot). Meanwhile, a veteran of the local Italian food scene has branched out with a new Neapolitan concept sure to conquer the hearts (and bellies) of any pizza fans. (Read: all of us.)
fortlauderdale.gov
Water Pipe Damaged at Las Olas Marina Project Construction Site
The City of Fort Lauderdale is working closely with the Suntex Marinas team in response to an incident that occurred at the Las Olas Marina project site earlier today. While utility work was underway at the site, construction crews damaged a water pipe. The City’s Public Works Department shut off...
