Bal Harbour, FL

Redfearn Capital Acquires West Palm Beach Industrial Park

Delray Beach-based Redfearn Capital, a private equity commercial real estate company that targets value add, distressed and opportunistic investment opportunities, acquired a 58,000-square-feet industrial park located at 440 Tall Pines Road in West Palm Beach. Built in 2003, the park is comprised of 24 small industrial units situated on 5.10...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Best of South Florida

Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84

Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
This Colorful $6 Million Manse in Florida Has 130 Feet of Private Waterfront

One mega-manse in Fort Lauderdale begs a fundamental question: Why blend in when you can stand out?   Located in the prestigious Wilton Manors neighborhood, you certainly don’t see homes like this boxy, orange-hued beauty every day. Now, the palatial pad can be yours for $5.9 million. That is, if your style is minimalist, sleek and super colorful. The swanky abode sits on an impressive 8,279-square-foot lot and features two docks, a boat lift and 130 feet of sparkling waterfront. Plus, it has picturesque views and is only two and a half miles from the beach.  Measuring 2,650 square feet, the residence was built...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Beach art deco — A national treasure

MIAMI, FLA — The demise of art deco has been greatly exaggerated. It’s alive and well and headquartered in Miami on South Beach. Examples of this style of architecture proliferate in a host of hotels along the main streets of Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue. In fact, of the 1,200 buildings in the area, 850 are in the art deco style.
MIAMI, FL
Harbor Group International Grows Miami Footprint with Acquisition of Newly Built 420-Unit Oak Enclave Miami Apartment Community

MIAMI, FL - Affiliates of Harbor Group International, a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, announced the acquisition of Oak Enclave Miami, a newly developed, 420-unit, mid-rise multifamily community in Miami Gardens, Fla. The community adds to HGI's growing Miami portfolio, marking the eighth property under HGI's ownership in Miami-Dade County, comprising nearly 2,000 units. HGI will assume the in-place loan for the property.
MIAMI, FL
New Brightline Station In Boca Raton Has Been "Wildly Successful"

The mayor of Boca Raton says a new train station has been very popular in his city. "(The) Brightline station opened up on December 21 and the first four weeks have been wildly successful." Scott Singer says the high-speed rail line is even looking into changing their schedule based on...
BOCA RATON, FL
Rare Violations For Casa D’Angelo In Boca Raton, Cited By State Of Florida

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Casa D’Angelo, one of Boca Raton’s mainstay restaurants, just received three high priority violations from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 17th. The restaurant was NOT ordered to close, but is subject […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Miami restaurants we can’t wait to try in 2023

These are most awaited Miami restaurants opening in 2023. South Florida's long-overlooked culinary sector has seen explosive growth over the past year, with scores of new establishments opening throughout the tri-county area. These include eateries with innovative cuisines by genius chefs bringing their unique recipes and cultures to Miami. 2023 will see Miami restaurants featuring everything from authentic Japanese cuisine to creative cocktails and tantalizing tapas.
MIAMI, FL
Fort Lauderdale’s New River drawbridge reopens after tying up marine traffic

The troubled railroad drawbridge that spans the New River in Fort Lauderdale reopened Friday night, after its closure blocked marine traffic and unnerved business owners who rely on the waterway for their livelihoods. A Brightline spokesperson confirmed in an email Friday shortly before 8 p.m. that the drawbridge reopened. The span, which is owned by the Florida East Coast Railway and carries ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Mysterious Miami landmark near Everglades removed

Miami has lost one of its most mysterious landmarks: a pair of 70-foot-tall concrete arches near the Everglades linked to several murders and a failed real estate development.Driving the news: The old intertwined arches, located along the Tamiami Trail on land owned by the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, were removed earlier this month without a trace, Miami historian and Islandia Journal publisher Jason Katz wrote in a recent blog.Why it matters: The arches are part of Miami's hidden history, as Katz calls it, and their mystique has enthralled Miamians for decades."Anything that is tall and out of the ordinary on...
MIAMI, FL
Miami’s Latest Michelin-Pedigreed Restaurant — Plus 4 More Big New Openings

Miami’s seafood fans have got quite a lot to be excited about this month, as two new restaurants are sharing a plethora of creative fish options — one of them offers panoramic ocean views, the ideal accompaniment for those fresh flavors. They’re joined by two new internationally inspired, chef-driven spots (one boasting a Michelin-star-spangled background to boot). Meanwhile, a veteran of the local Italian food scene has branched out with a new Neapolitan concept sure to conquer the hearts (and bellies) of any pizza fans. (Read: all of us.)
MIAMI, FL
Water Pipe Damaged at Las Olas Marina Project Construction Site

The City of Fort Lauderdale is working closely with the Suntex Marinas team in response to an incident that occurred at the Las Olas Marina project site earlier today. While utility work was underway at the site, construction crews damaged a water pipe. The City’s Public Works Department shut off...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

