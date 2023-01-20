ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

Sha’Carri Richardson says she was removed from an American Airlines plane after arguing with a flight attendant

U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson claims she was removed from an American Airlines plane after she had an argument with a flight attendant. In a series of posts and stories on her official Instagram, the 22-year-old says that a male flight attendant asked her to get off a phone call, which she did before telling him that she didn't like his tone.
The Independent

Largest aircraft ever flown completes record-breaking flight test

The world’s largest airplane has completed a record-breaking test flight, remaining aloft for six hours above California’s Mojave Desert.The Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane is designed to carry and launch hypersonic vehicles, capable of lifting a payload of 220 tonnes.With a wingspan of 117 metres – longer than an American football field – the Stratolaunch Roc is powered by six Boeing 747 engines.“Our amazing team is continuing to make progress on our test timeline, and it is through their hard work that we grow closer than ever to safe separation and our first hypersonic flight tests,” said Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor.“We...
CALIFORNIA STATE
studyfinds.org

Global survey finds 91% of people in Spain feel healthy. Where do Americans fall on the list?

NEW YORK — Are you seeking a healthier lifestyle in 2023? Then you may want to find your passport and head to Japan. A new international poll of 8,000 respondents from Australia, Brazil, Germany, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States reveals that out of all 195 nations, 15 percent believe Japan to be the healthiest.
Washington Examiner

Communist China won't escape its economic-demographic trap

Speaking in Davos, Switzerland, this week, Vice Premier Liu He said that the Chinese economy would return to fast growth sooner than expected. Liu offered confidence "that in 2023 China’s growth will most likely return to its normal trend. The Chinese economy will see a significant improvement." Liu is...
The US Sun

Woke museum chiefs stop calling embalmed Egyptian dead ‘mummies’

WOKE museum chiefs have stopped referring to embalmed ancient Egyptian dead as mummies. Chiefs at the British Museum in London say it is dehumanising to the person’s memory. They are now called “mummified person” or “mummified remains”. The collection contains bodies going back as far...
studyfinds.org

Best Places To Visit In March: Top 5 Destinations Most Recommended by Travel Experts

Unless you’re a spring breaker, March is not usually a common month that people think of when it comes to traveling or taking a vacation. Normally the average person dreams of sunny beaches or dreamy summer sunsets in a new city, but spring is an overlooked time to travel. Most destinations are more crowded in the summer, especially common tourist spots. Take advantage of the spring season and explore some of the best places to visit in March when planning your next getaway.
TEXAS STATE
Interesting Engineering

US agency to build AI-powered digital twin of Earth’s atmosphere

The U.S. state agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), wants to transform how the weather is reported. Their goal is to make the data look more like the way people see weather, in a 3D visual, and they have asked Colorado-based aerospace company Lockheed Martin to help them in this lofty task, according to a report by 9News published on Monday.
US News and World Report

Airbus Seeks Outside Investment for Solar-Powered Zephyr Drone Programme

(Reuters) -Airbus said on Monday it was seeking outside investment for its high-altitude surveillance and communications drone programme Zephyr, in a bid to scale the business and accelerate its commercialization. The solar-powered Zephyr drone is designed to linger at an altitude of about 70,000 feet (21 kilometres) for months at...
The Independent

India uses emergency powers to ban anyone from sharing clips of BBC Modi documentary

The Indian government has used emergency powers to block the broadcast of a BBC documentary that claimed prime minister Narendra Modi was “directly responsible” for the Gujarat riots in 2002 as the state’s then-chief minister.The government had issued orders to both YouTube and Twitter to block content related to the BBC’s two-part series, India: The Modi Question, using emergency powers under the country’s information and technology law, Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to the government, said on his Twitter handle on Saturday.“Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has issued directions for blocking multiple @YouTube videos of first episode of @BBCWorld ’s...
Woonsocket Call

Nomad Internet: America’s Largest Wireless Internet Service Provider Launched New Plans.

Nomad Internet is happy to say that it is the most extensive wireless Internet service provider in the United States. They are committed to bringing high-speed wireless Internet to rural communities across the United States. The Nomad Plan offers reliable high-speed internet access with no long-term contracts, making it an...
earth.com

Dolphins must "shout" over underwater noise to communicate

Dolphins are highly intelligent, social mammals that tend to form alliances that rely on communication between group members. Their underwater calls consist of a series of whistles, that are used to communicate with conspecifics, and clicks that are used in echolocation to identify prey items and objects in their surroundings. The animals are able to carry out cooperative tasks, such as rounding up a school of fish, that depend on successful underwater communication with others in the group.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
studyfinds.org

Are gas stoves really worse for your health than living in a polluted city?

LONDON — Cooking with gas may produce delicious dishes, but new studies are claiming it’s also worse for your health than living in a polluted city. While many professional and amateur cooks prefer gas stoves to electric alternatives, researchers are now saying that they produce nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter – dangerous toxins found in traffic fumes. If true, these substances can irritate the lungs and can get into the bloodstream — increasing the risk of heart disease, cancer, and even Alzheimer’s.
CALIFORNIA STATE

