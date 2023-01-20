Read full article on original website
Study of airplane wastewater shows COVID-19 travel restrictions failed
Tests of toilet tank water from flights entering the United Kingdom helped Welsh scientists determine that steps meant to keep the COVID-19 virus from traveling among countries appear to have failed.
Sha’Carri Richardson says she was removed from an American Airlines plane after arguing with a flight attendant
U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson claims she was removed from an American Airlines plane after she had an argument with a flight attendant. In a series of posts and stories on her official Instagram, the 22-year-old says that a male flight attendant asked her to get off a phone call, which she did before telling him that she didn't like his tone.
Largest aircraft ever flown completes record-breaking flight test
The world’s largest airplane has completed a record-breaking test flight, remaining aloft for six hours above California’s Mojave Desert.The Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane is designed to carry and launch hypersonic vehicles, capable of lifting a payload of 220 tonnes.With a wingspan of 117 metres – longer than an American football field – the Stratolaunch Roc is powered by six Boeing 747 engines.“Our amazing team is continuing to make progress on our test timeline, and it is through their hard work that we grow closer than ever to safe separation and our first hypersonic flight tests,” said Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor.“We...
Fury as 'neutral' South Africa announces 'immoral' joint wargames with Russia and China
After months of placating Russia's butchery in Ukraine, Cyril Ramaphosa has ditched his supposed 'neutrality' to the war by hosting the naval drills next month.
In Rare Address, Xi Jinping Says China Facing Tough Challenges As COVID-19 Enters 'New Phase'
In a rare video speech, President Xi Jinping said China was facing tough times as COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the government eased curbs last month – one of the most direct acknowledgments of Beijing worsening health crisis. What Happened: Xi, addressing his people on the eve of the lunar...
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
studyfinds.org
Global survey finds 91% of people in Spain feel healthy. Where do Americans fall on the list?
NEW YORK — Are you seeking a healthier lifestyle in 2023? Then you may want to find your passport and head to Japan. A new international poll of 8,000 respondents from Australia, Brazil, Germany, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States reveals that out of all 195 nations, 15 percent believe Japan to be the healthiest.
Washington Examiner
Communist China won't escape its economic-demographic trap
Speaking in Davos, Switzerland, this week, Vice Premier Liu He said that the Chinese economy would return to fast growth sooner than expected. Liu offered confidence "that in 2023 China’s growth will most likely return to its normal trend. The Chinese economy will see a significant improvement." Liu is...
Mark Cuban says success with generative A.I. like ChatGPT will come down to asking it the right questions: ‘We are just in its infancy’
The billionaire investor thinks asking A.I. tools the right questions will be a key skill, while others think it'll become a new profession—or a whole new form of art.
Airbus Ordered to Disclose Communications With Operators of A350 Aircraft Over Paint Defect Fix
European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has been ordered to disclose discussions it has had with various airlines that operate its state-of-the-art A350 aircraft over possible fixes for a paint defect that could expose a special layer of lightning protection on the plane’s fuselage. The disclosure order was made during a...
Woke museum chiefs stop calling embalmed Egyptian dead ‘mummies’
WOKE museum chiefs have stopped referring to embalmed ancient Egyptian dead as mummies. Chiefs at the British Museum in London say it is dehumanising to the person’s memory. They are now called “mummified person” or “mummified remains”. The collection contains bodies going back as far...
29 People On A Budget Shared Luxuries They'll Always Make Room For, And I Completely Agree
"This is small, but I get my dog's nails trimmed every 4 weeks. Less stressful for both of us!"
studyfinds.org
Best Places To Visit In March: Top 5 Destinations Most Recommended by Travel Experts
Unless you’re a spring breaker, March is not usually a common month that people think of when it comes to traveling or taking a vacation. Normally the average person dreams of sunny beaches or dreamy summer sunsets in a new city, but spring is an overlooked time to travel. Most destinations are more crowded in the summer, especially common tourist spots. Take advantage of the spring season and explore some of the best places to visit in March when planning your next getaway.
US agency to build AI-powered digital twin of Earth’s atmosphere
The U.S. state agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), wants to transform how the weather is reported. Their goal is to make the data look more like the way people see weather, in a 3D visual, and they have asked Colorado-based aerospace company Lockheed Martin to help them in this lofty task, according to a report by 9News published on Monday.
US News and World Report
Airbus Seeks Outside Investment for Solar-Powered Zephyr Drone Programme
(Reuters) -Airbus said on Monday it was seeking outside investment for its high-altitude surveillance and communications drone programme Zephyr, in a bid to scale the business and accelerate its commercialization. The solar-powered Zephyr drone is designed to linger at an altitude of about 70,000 feet (21 kilometres) for months at...
India uses emergency powers to ban anyone from sharing clips of BBC Modi documentary
The Indian government has used emergency powers to block the broadcast of a BBC documentary that claimed prime minister Narendra Modi was “directly responsible” for the Gujarat riots in 2002 as the state’s then-chief minister.The government had issued orders to both YouTube and Twitter to block content related to the BBC’s two-part series, India: The Modi Question, using emergency powers under the country’s information and technology law, Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to the government, said on his Twitter handle on Saturday.“Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has issued directions for blocking multiple @YouTube videos of first episode of @BBCWorld ’s...
India-China Border Tensions Rise: After Xi Jinping, India's Army Chief Inspects Combat Readiness
Days after Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video conversation with his troops stationed along the India-China border in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army chief also inspected the combat readiness of its soldiers along the disputed border. What Happened: General Manoj Pande, India's Chief of Army Staff, visited units and...
Woonsocket Call
Nomad Internet: America’s Largest Wireless Internet Service Provider Launched New Plans.
Nomad Internet is happy to say that it is the most extensive wireless Internet service provider in the United States. They are committed to bringing high-speed wireless Internet to rural communities across the United States. The Nomad Plan offers reliable high-speed internet access with no long-term contracts, making it an...
earth.com
Dolphins must "shout" over underwater noise to communicate
Dolphins are highly intelligent, social mammals that tend to form alliances that rely on communication between group members. Their underwater calls consist of a series of whistles, that are used to communicate with conspecifics, and clicks that are used in echolocation to identify prey items and objects in their surroundings. The animals are able to carry out cooperative tasks, such as rounding up a school of fish, that depend on successful underwater communication with others in the group.
studyfinds.org
Are gas stoves really worse for your health than living in a polluted city?
LONDON — Cooking with gas may produce delicious dishes, but new studies are claiming it’s also worse for your health than living in a polluted city. While many professional and amateur cooks prefer gas stoves to electric alternatives, researchers are now saying that they produce nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter – dangerous toxins found in traffic fumes. If true, these substances can irritate the lungs and can get into the bloodstream — increasing the risk of heart disease, cancer, and even Alzheimer’s.
