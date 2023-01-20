Read full article on original website
kggfradio.com
Snow Expected Tuesday - Most Accumulation in OK, MO, AR
Accumulating snow is possible for the four-state area late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Mostly rain is expected for southeast Kansas, but northeast Oklahoma and the Ozarks could see much better chance for snow. The latest forecast shows 1-2 inches for Bartlesville and Miami. Tulsa could see 2-3 inches, and areas south could see up to a half inch. Northwest Arkansas could see 7-8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Tulsa extending east into Arkansas and Missouri.
KFOR
Tracking a Winter Storm heading into Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Our first Winter Storm of the season is heading towards Oklahoma for Tuesday!. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches are up and running. The good news we need the moisture. Bad news it’s coming as a snowstorm.
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Winter weather expected to move into Oklahoma
Winter weather is expected to move into Oklahoma this week. Early Tuesday morning, rain and snow are expected in Oklahoma. The conditions will remain throughout the day. Meteorologist Taylor Cox has the latest winter weather timeline. Open the video player above for the timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO...
KTEN.com
Fireball seen streaking across the Oklahoma sky
(KTEN) — If you live in Oklahoma and happened to be up around 3:38 a.m. on January 20, you may have seen a fireball. Home security cameras captured a burst of light streaking across the nighttime sky… it was a meteor!. A total of 63 reports were sent...
5newsonline.com
Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?
ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
KFOR
Winter storm on track for Tuesday
A strong system will track south of Oklahoma Monday night through Tuesday bringing rain and snow to a big portion of Oklahoma. Look for dry conditions with near average highs Monday. Rain and snow will begin west Tuesday morning, and will continue through the day. What snow does fall will...
Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City
MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR)- Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City as the suspect stole a fire rescue Squad 1 truck. Around 10:30, the chase started at State Highway 152 and S Morgan Rd. It’s not clear yet how the suspect stole the Squad 1 truck. The chase lasted for 15 minutes and ended at […]
Bright meteor spotted in eastern Oklahoma
A bright meteor was seen and heard over Oklahoma early Friday morning. The meteor entered the atmosphere over eastern Oklahoma around 3:39 a.m. A loud boom was heard a few minutes later. Many people reported their house shaking from the shockwave. FOX23 viewers reported seeing a light across the sky...
Multiple Chances for Snow in Oklahoma Next Week
Earlier this week we mentioned how Oklahoma may see some rain and snow, but so far we've only received some rain, which happened early Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning. So now it's looking like the potential for snow in Oklahoma has moved to next week. According to the National Weather Service...
Oklahoma ranked worst in the nation for SSDI approval rate with just 33.4% of claims getting accepted
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is a government-run program that provides financial support for individuals unable to work due to a disability. Unfortunately, not everyone who applies for SSDI receives benefits, and the state you live in determines how likely you are to be approved.
pryorinfopub.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Oklahoma using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
kosu.org
Bill looks to remove straight party voting option from Oklahoma ballots
An Oklahoma lawmaker is hoping to end the practice of straight party voting. Straight party voting allows a voter to select only a political party on their ballot, and all candidates who are part of that party will get one vote. Senate Bill 568, authored by Democratic State Senator Mary...
blackchronicle.com
Dissolving the Dead: Oklahoma funeral home calls liquid cremation ‘the future’
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — How we deal with the useless has been so vital to cultures round the globe all through human historical past. Whether by way of burial or hearth, each household has their very own choice on how to say goodbye to a cherished one. For hundreds...
News On 6
Power Restored In Bartlesville After Nearly 1,700 People Affected Thursday Night
Power is restored after approximately 1,729 customers were affected Thursday night in Bartlesville, Okla., due to a PSO transmission line to the substation being offline. The power was restored around 10 p.m. Thursday. Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative said crews were dispatched and coordinated with PSO for restoration.
abc7amarillo.com
Suspected meteor lights up Oklahoma skies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Viewers across Green Country have reported seeing a bright flash of light appearing in the sky followed by a loud boom around 3:39 a.m. Friday morning. Videos that captured the event suggest a meteor burning up in the atmosphere above Green Country, but no official reports have confirmed that as the object.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Wa. County Commissioners Talk Crime Stoppers
The Washington County Commissioners met for their regular meeting and named January as Northeast Oklahoma Crime Stoppers Month – and approved other items. Sheriff Scott Owen was on hand to read a proclamation. Owens says Northeast Oklahoma Crime Stoppers is an organization that has benefited Bartlesville and the surrounding community.
KOCO
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
blackchronicle.com
New state voter registration numbers show party shifts
Republican and independent registration has continued to grow in Oklahoma, according to new voter statistics that show Democratic registration has slipped below 30%. The new numbers, released by the Oklahoma State Election Board, show a slight increase from January 2022 in registration, after culling the rolls for duplicate and inactive registrations.
