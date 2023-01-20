ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nowata County, OK

kggfradio.com

Snow Expected Tuesday - Most Accumulation in OK, MO, AR

Accumulating snow is possible for the four-state area late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Mostly rain is expected for southeast Kansas, but northeast Oklahoma and the Ozarks could see much better chance for snow. The latest forecast shows 1-2 inches for Bartlesville and Miami. Tulsa could see 2-3 inches, and areas south could see up to a half inch. Northwest Arkansas could see 7-8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Tulsa extending east into Arkansas and Missouri.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Tracking a Winter Storm heading into Oklahoma!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Our first Winter Storm of the season is heading towards Oklahoma for Tuesday!. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches are up and running. The good news we need the moisture. Bad news it’s coming as a snowstorm.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KWCH.com

Another winter storm is coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KOCO

TIMELINE: Winter weather expected to move into Oklahoma

Winter weather is expected to move into Oklahoma this week. Early Tuesday morning, rain and snow are expected in Oklahoma. The conditions will remain throughout the day. Meteorologist Taylor Cox has the latest winter weather timeline. Open the video player above for the timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Fireball seen streaking across the Oklahoma sky

(KTEN) — If you live in Oklahoma and happened to be up around 3:38 a.m. on January 20, you may have seen a fireball. Home security cameras captured a burst of light streaking across the nighttime sky… it was a meteor!. A total of 63 reports were sent...
OKLAHOMA STATE
5newsonline.com

Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?

ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
ARKANSAS STATE
KFOR

Winter storm on track for Tuesday

A strong system will track south of Oklahoma Monday night through Tuesday bringing rain and snow to a big portion of Oklahoma. Look for dry conditions with near average highs Monday. Rain and snow will begin west Tuesday morning, and will continue through the day. What snow does fall will...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR)- Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City as the suspect stole a fire rescue Squad 1 truck. Around 10:30, the chase started at State Highway 152 and S Morgan Rd. It’s not clear yet how the suspect stole the Squad 1 truck. The chase lasted for 15 minutes and ended at […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Bright meteor spotted in eastern Oklahoma

A bright meteor was seen and heard over Oklahoma early Friday morning. The meteor entered the atmosphere over eastern Oklahoma around 3:39 a.m. A loud boom was heard a few minutes later. Many people reported their house shaking from the shockwave. FOX23 viewers reported seeing a light across the sky...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Multiple Chances for Snow in Oklahoma Next Week

Earlier this week we mentioned how Oklahoma may see some rain and snow, but so far we've only received some rain, which happened early Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning. So now it's looking like the potential for snow in Oklahoma has moved to next week. According to the National Weather Service...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oklahoma

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Oklahoma using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Suspected meteor lights up Oklahoma skies

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Viewers across Green Country have reported seeing a bright flash of light appearing in the sky followed by a loud boom around 3:39 a.m. Friday morning. Videos that captured the event suggest a meteor burning up in the atmosphere above Green Country, but no official reports have confirmed that as the object.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Wa. County Commissioners Talk Crime Stoppers

The Washington County Commissioners met for their regular meeting and named January as Northeast Oklahoma Crime Stoppers Month – and approved other items. Sheriff Scott Owen was on hand to read a proclamation. Owens says Northeast Oklahoma Crime Stoppers is an organization that has benefited Bartlesville and the surrounding community.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral

CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
CYRIL, OK
blackchronicle.com

New state voter registration numbers show party shifts

Republican and independent registration has continued to grow in Oklahoma, according to new voter statistics that show Democratic registration has slipped below 30%. The new numbers, released by the Oklahoma State Election Board, show a slight increase from January 2022 in registration, after culling the rolls for duplicate and inactive registrations.
OKLAHOMA STATE

