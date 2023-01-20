Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Longview, Texas metro area

TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District for the week of January 23. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2207, from FM 1252 to SH 135. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a crew completing base failures on FM 2493 inside Loop 323, from Sunnybrook to Broadway in the northbound lane. This crew will then move to FM 850 to do profiling, just off SH 31 towards Overton. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic at all of the above locations. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

