8. Combes, TX

Harlingen (TX) Fire Department Celebrates New Ladder Truck
The Harlingen Fire Department held a push back ceremony Monday for its newest ladder truck, a Pierce Enforcer Aerial, the city of Harlingen announced in a press release. “The new fire truck is officially in service here in Harlingen! You’ll be seeing it out on the road responding to emergency calls.”
How an investigation changed the Texas Rangers: Upcoming discussion
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History welcomes Juan Carmona to the Sunday Speaker Series on Jan. 29. Carmona, a social studies teacher from Donna High School, and students from the dual enrollment Mexican American Studies program will present “Words from the 1919 Canales Commission on the Texas Rangers,” at 2 p.m. […]
Cameron County Sheriff’s HQ Dedicated To Omar Lucio
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department’s administration building now bears the name of the late longtime sheriff Omar Lucio. A ceremony to dedicate the Sheriff Omar Lucio Administration Building in Olmito was held Friday. Current Sheriff Eric Garza, District Attorney Luis Saenz, Judge Eddie Trevino, and dozens of officials...
High summer reservations for RV spaces at Isla Blanca Park
The start to the summer season is months away, and reservations for Isla Blanca Park are starting to book up. RV sites for June and July are 100 percent booked. The parks director said they opened up their summer online reservations January 15th at 8 p.m. It took between 15...
‘Going Varsity in Mariachi’ Director Sam Osborn on Why He Chose the High School for the Doc
Sundance 2023: ”That felt like a good way to expand the film beyond just a competition,“ Osborne told TheWrap. The best documentaries take viewers to worlds you never knew existed, even if they are right next door to our own. This is certainly the case with “Going Varsity in Mariachi,” a feature documentary playing at Sundance that focuses on, in the words of the official synopsis “the world of competitive scholastic mariachi.”
Wanted Harris County man arrested in Olmito
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who was wanted in Harris County, authorities say. Rudy Villagran was detained at the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Olmito on Thursday for an outstanding warrant of arrest on a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact out of Harris County, a […]
Alton resident wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting […]
Alert: Bridge lanes to SPI temporarily closed after accident, TxDOT says
Update: As of 9:55 a.m., traffic appears to have resumed across the bridge. PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The eastbound flow of traffic across the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge halted after a crash Thursday morning, officials said. The eastbound lanes closure was temporary. The Texas Department of Public Safety issued its alert at around 9:10 […]
Crews put out vehicle fire at Port Isabel
Fire crews at Port Isabel are investigating two fires that happened just a day apart. Two vehicles were engulfed in flames Saturday night, and another fire broke out Friday night. Friday night’s fire was a result of sparks from an overhead transformer that got loose after impact that lit the...
Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx
If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
The 10th annual McAllen Marathon photo gallery
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run began early Saturday morning. The marathon was sponsored by L&F Distributors, Michelob Ultra, H-E-B, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the McAllen International Airport. Contestants from all over the Rio Grande Valley and parts of Mexico were up and going since in […]
Channel 5 News crew participates in 10th annual McAllen Marathon
The city of McAllen held its 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run Saturday. Hundreds of people attended the marathon, including several members from Channel 5 News. They included one of our producers, a member of the IT department and our very own general manager. The marathon had had several...
This humane society is changing its name as its services expand beyond Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A no-kill shelter serving Harlingen is changing its name as its services continue to help pet owners across the Rio Grande Valley. If you hear mention of the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society, don’t think it’s a newcomer to efforts to save pets in South Texas. Instead, the Humane Society of […]
Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision
Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision. The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509. Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said. Motorists are asked to avoid FM...
McAllen Memorial’s Granados Signs with Oklahoma State
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Memorial standout runner Ayden Granados signed his letter of intent to run at Oklahoma State. Friends and family gathered at Granados’ signing ceremony held at McAllen Memorial High School. Granados received interest from Power Five schools, but ultimately chose Oklahoma State after a conversation he had with a recruiter from […]
Latin pop group RBD reunites for tour, show in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mexican Latin pop group Rebelde announced a ‘Soy Rebelde’ reunion tour date at the Edinburg Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday evening. The group will take the stage in 26 cities across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil, to celebrate their 20-year legacy, a press release from Bert Ogden Arena confirmed. Rebelde […]
Driscoll RGV Looking for Experienced Medical Personnel to Join Healthcare Team
McALLEN, TX – Driscoll Health System is looking for skilled medical staff to join the team at Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley, currently being built in Edinburg. A Hiring Event for experienced Pediatric, Emergency, Surgery & Perianesthesia RNs and Certified Surgical Technicians, Radiographers, Child Life Specialists &...
Bridge maintenance to continue after three-vehicle crash at Queen Isabella Causeway
The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for patience as crews continue with a maintenance project at the Queen Isabella Causeway. The plea comes after a three-vehicle crash occurred at the causeway Thursday. “That underscores the reason why people should slow down, stay alert, maintain a safe following distance,” TxDOT...
Former Hidalgo County commissioner sentenced to 20 years in Weslaco water treatment plant bribery case
Former Hidalgo County Commissioner A.C. Cuellar, who pocketed nearly $1 million during a conspiracy to bribe members of the Weslaco City Commission, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez sentenced Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar Jr., 69, of Progreso Lakes to 20 years in prison,...
Harlingen community gathers for ‘It’s Time Texas’ walk challenge
The city of Harlingen held a mile-long community walk Saturday for their "It's Time Texas.”. Harlingen residents gathered at the McKelvey Park Saturday with city manager Gabriel Gonzalez to promote movement throughout the day. The first 25 participants received a free t-shirt. “It promotes health, it promotes wellness, and it's...
