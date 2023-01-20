ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combes, TX

#8. Combes, TX

By Stacker
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1rfj_0kKsWJq200
- 1-year price change: +$29,165 (+20.6%) - 5-year price change: +$58,105 (+51.5%) - Typical home value: $171,013 (#9 most expensive city in metro) Stacker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Harlingen (TX) Fire Department Celebrates New Ladder Truck

The Harlingen Fire Department held a push back ceremony Monday for its newest ladder truck, a Pierce Enforcer Aerial, the city of Harlingen announced in a press release. “The new fire truck is officially in service here in Harlingen! You’ll be seeing it out on the road responding to emergency calls.”
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

How an investigation changed the Texas Rangers: Upcoming discussion

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History welcomes Juan Carmona to the Sunday Speaker Series on Jan. 29. Carmona, a social studies teacher from Donna High School, and students from the dual enrollment Mexican American Studies program will present “Words from the 1919 Canales Commission on the Texas Rangers,” at 2 p.m. […]
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Cameron County Sheriff’s HQ Dedicated To Omar Lucio

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department’s administration building now bears the name of the late longtime sheriff Omar Lucio. A ceremony to dedicate the Sheriff Omar Lucio Administration Building in Olmito was held Friday. Current Sheriff Eric Garza, District Attorney Luis Saenz, Judge Eddie Trevino, and dozens of officials...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
TheWrap

‘Going Varsity in Mariachi’ Director Sam Osborn on Why He Chose the High School for the Doc

Sundance 2023: ”That felt like a good way to expand the film beyond just a competition,“ Osborne told TheWrap. The best documentaries take viewers to worlds you never knew existed, even if they are right next door to our own. This is certainly the case with “Going Varsity in Mariachi,” a feature documentary playing at Sundance that focuses on, in the words of the official synopsis “the world of competitive scholastic mariachi.”
EDINBURG, TX
KLST/KSAN

Wanted Harris County man arrested in Olmito

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who was wanted in Harris County, authorities say. Rudy Villagran was detained at the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Olmito on Thursday for an outstanding warrant of arrest on a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact out of Harris County, a […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton resident wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting […]
ALTON, TX
KRGV

Crews put out vehicle fire at Port Isabel

Fire crews at Port Isabel are investigating two fires that happened just a day apart. Two vehicles were engulfed in flames Saturday night, and another fire broke out Friday night. Friday night’s fire was a result of sparks from an overhead transformer that got loose after impact that lit the...
PORT ISABEL, TX
LoneStar 92

Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx

If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

The 10th annual McAllen Marathon photo gallery

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run began early Saturday morning. The marathon was sponsored by L&F Distributors, Michelob Ultra, H-E-B, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the McAllen International Airport. Contestants from all over the Rio Grande Valley and parts of Mexico were up and going since in […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Channel 5 News crew participates in 10th annual McAllen Marathon

The city of McAllen held its 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run Saturday. Hundreds of people attended the marathon, including several members from Channel 5 News. They included one of our producers, a member of the IT department and our very own general manager. The marathon had had several...
KRGV

Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision

Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision. The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509. Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said. Motorists are asked to avoid FM...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen Memorial’s Granados Signs with Oklahoma State

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Memorial standout runner Ayden Granados signed his letter of intent to run at Oklahoma State. Friends and family gathered at Granados’ signing ceremony held at McAllen Memorial High School. Granados received interest from Power Five schools, but ultimately chose Oklahoma State after a conversation he had with a recruiter from […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Latin pop group RBD reunites for tour, show in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mexican Latin pop group Rebelde announced a ‘Soy Rebelde’ reunion tour date at the Edinburg Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday evening. The group will take the stage in 26 cities across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil, to celebrate their 20-year legacy, a press release from Bert Ogden Arena confirmed. Rebelde […]
EDINBURG, TX
megadoctornews.com

Driscoll RGV Looking for Experienced Medical Personnel to Join Healthcare Team

McALLEN, TX – Driscoll Health System is looking for skilled medical staff to join the team at Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley, currently being built in Edinburg. A Hiring Event for experienced Pediatric, Emergency, Surgery & Perianesthesia RNs and Certified Surgical Technicians, Radiographers, Child Life Specialists &...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Harlingen community gathers for ‘It’s Time Texas’ walk challenge

The city of Harlingen held a mile-long community walk Saturday for their "It's Time Texas.”. Harlingen residents gathered at the McKelvey Park Saturday with city manager Gabriel Gonzalez to promote movement throughout the day. The first 25 participants received a free t-shirt. “It promotes health, it promotes wellness, and it's...
HARLINGEN, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy