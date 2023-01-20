ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

#1. South Padre Island, TX

By Stacker
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RiRvT_0kKsVvyV00
- 1-year price change: +$106,876 (+27.6%) - 5-year price change: +$196,907 (+66.4%) - Typical home value: $493,446 (#1 most expensive city in metro) You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Brownsville Stacker

Comments / 0

Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Harlingen (TX) Fire Department Celebrates New Ladder Truck

The Harlingen Fire Department held a push back ceremony Monday for its newest ladder truck, a Pierce Enforcer Aerial, the city of Harlingen announced in a press release. “The new fire truck is officially in service here in Harlingen! You’ll be seeing it out on the road responding to emergency calls.”
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Cameron County Sheriff’s HQ Dedicated To Omar Lucio

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department’s administration building now bears the name of the late longtime sheriff Omar Lucio. A ceremony to dedicate the Sheriff Omar Lucio Administration Building in Olmito was held Friday. Current Sheriff Eric Garza, District Attorney Luis Saenz, Judge Eddie Trevino, and dozens of officials...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Active boil water notice for Rio Hondo residents

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Rio Hondo is implementing a boil water notice after a line break occurred on South Robertson Street. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is asking Rio Hondo residents to boil water prior to consumption use such as washing hands, face, brushing teeth, drinking and cooking. According to […]
RIO HONDO, TX
KRGV

Crews put out vehicle fire at Port Isabel

Fire crews at Port Isabel are investigating two fires that happened just a day apart. Two vehicles were engulfed in flames Saturday night, and another fire broke out Friday night. Friday night’s fire was a result of sparks from an overhead transformer that got loose after impact that lit the...
PORT ISABEL, TX
KRGV

Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision

Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision. The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509. Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said. Motorists are asked to avoid FM...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Sheriff's Office: Body found confirmed to be missing Weslaco man

The body of a man found near Donna is that of a man who was last seen on Monday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's office. Jesus Angel Romo was found near Goolie and Sioux Roads Wednesday evening near where his car was abandoned, officials said. Romo had not been...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Harlingen community gathers for ‘It’s Time Texas’ walk challenge

The city of Harlingen held a mile-long community walk Saturday for their "It's Time Texas.”. Harlingen residents gathered at the McKelvey Park Saturday with city manager Gabriel Gonzalez to promote movement throughout the day. The first 25 participants received a free t-shirt. “It promotes health, it promotes wellness, and it's...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Two dead, four injured in Harlingen crash, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people have died and another four have been injured in a fatal crash Friday, according to police. The three-vehicle incident involved a semi and happened at 25340 FM 106, according to Sgt. Larry Moore, of the Harlingen Police Department. Two people died at the scene and four others are injured, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested at US-Mexico border with $10K in undeclared cash

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man attempting to cross the border into Mexico with $10,000 worth of undeclared U.S. currency was arrested, authorities said. Jose Javier Cardenas was arrested at the Brownsville Matamoros Port of Entry on Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on charges of conspiracy/laundering of monetary instruments, records indicate. A criminal […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Woman Arrested After Crash Tips Over USPS Truck In Weslaco

A woman is facing charges after a crash caused a U.S. Postal Service truck to overturn in Weslaco. The truck was hit from behind Thursday morning near Pike Boulevard and FM- 1015, causing it to tip over on its side. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
WESLACO, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy