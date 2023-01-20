1. South Padre Island, TX

Related
South Padre Island to celebrate National Cook Your Catch Day
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Monday marks the 4th annual National Cook Your Catch Day where South Padre Island visitors can catch their own fish and have it cooked by participating restaurants. Whether you’re an experienced angler or have never fished a day in your life, SPI is home to a number of guides […]
Harlingen (TX) Fire Department Celebrates New Ladder Truck
The Harlingen Fire Department held a push back ceremony Monday for its newest ladder truck, a Pierce Enforcer Aerial, the city of Harlingen announced in a press release. “The new fire truck is officially in service here in Harlingen! You’ll be seeing it out on the road responding to emergency calls.”
Cameron County Sheriff’s HQ Dedicated To Omar Lucio
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department’s administration building now bears the name of the late longtime sheriff Omar Lucio. A ceremony to dedicate the Sheriff Omar Lucio Administration Building in Olmito was held Friday. Current Sheriff Eric Garza, District Attorney Luis Saenz, Judge Eddie Trevino, and dozens of officials...
Active boil water notice for Rio Hondo residents
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Rio Hondo is implementing a boil water notice after a line break occurred on South Robertson Street. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is asking Rio Hondo residents to boil water prior to consumption use such as washing hands, face, brushing teeth, drinking and cooking. According to […]
Crews put out vehicle fire at Port Isabel
Fire crews at Port Isabel are investigating two fires that happened just a day apart. Two vehicles were engulfed in flames Saturday night, and another fire broke out Friday night. Friday night’s fire was a result of sparks from an overhead transformer that got loose after impact that lit the...
Alert: Bridge lanes to SPI temporarily closed after accident, TxDOT says
Update: As of 9:55 a.m., traffic appears to have resumed across the bridge. PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The eastbound flow of traffic across the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge halted after a crash Thursday morning, officials said. The eastbound lanes closure was temporary. The Texas Department of Public Safety issued its alert at around 9:10 […]
Harlingen animal shelter changes name to reflect impact of services provided
The Humane Society of Harlingen is rebranding and is now known as the Humane Society of the Rio Grande Valley. The shelter says the change is because they have served tens of thousands of animals across the entire Valley between their low-cost vaccine services and spay and neuter surgeries. “Our...
Man hospitalized in San Antonio after being dragged 500 feet on street in Rio Grande Valley
SAN ANTONIO – A man is receiving reconstructive surgery in a San Antonio hospital after he was dragged on pavement hundreds of feet behind a truck. Jesus Marroquin, 31, was hit and dragged by a truck for approximately 500 feet early Christmas morning while walking to his grandmother’s house, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
This humane society is changing its name as its services expand beyond Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A no-kill shelter serving Harlingen is changing its name as its services continue to help pet owners across the Rio Grande Valley. If you hear mention of the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society, don’t think it’s a newcomer to efforts to save pets in South Texas. Instead, the Humane Society of […]
Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision
Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision. The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509. Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said. Motorists are asked to avoid FM...
Bridge maintenance to continue after three-vehicle crash at Queen Isabella Causeway
The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for patience as crews continue with a maintenance project at the Queen Isabella Causeway. The plea comes after a three-vehicle crash occurred at the causeway Thursday. “That underscores the reason why people should slow down, stay alert, maintain a safe following distance,” TxDOT...
Sheriff's Office: Body found confirmed to be missing Weslaco man
The body of a man found near Donna is that of a man who was last seen on Monday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's office. Jesus Angel Romo was found near Goolie and Sioux Roads Wednesday evening near where his car was abandoned, officials said. Romo had not been...
Harlingen community gathers for ‘It’s Time Texas’ walk challenge
The city of Harlingen held a mile-long community walk Saturday for their "It's Time Texas.”. Harlingen residents gathered at the McKelvey Park Saturday with city manager Gabriel Gonzalez to promote movement throughout the day. The first 25 participants received a free t-shirt. “It promotes health, it promotes wellness, and it's...
Brownsville zoo reports ‘unexpected loss’ of stingrays; Investigation begins
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after the Gladys Porter Zoo announced the death of five aquatic animals on Tuesday. Aquarium staff at the zoo said the death of five stingrays at Stingray Landing in the Russell Aquatic Ecology Center as an “unexpected loss.” According to a press release from Gladys Porter Zoo, […]
Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
Man sentenced for trafficking heroin from Brownsville to Virginia
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering was sentenced to prison. Hector Ruiz, 30, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison on Jan. 18 by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, according to a news release by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. […]
Rancho Viejo PD seeking two suspect vehicles involved in trailer theft
The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two vehicles linked to a trailer and an attempted vehicle theft. One vehicle is a white truck and the other is a dark-colored four-door car. Investigators say the vehicles are linked to a trailer theft and an...
Two dead, four injured in Harlingen crash, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people have died and another four have been injured in a fatal crash Friday, according to police. The three-vehicle incident involved a semi and happened at 25340 FM 106, according to Sgt. Larry Moore, of the Harlingen Police Department. Two people died at the scene and four others are injured, […]
Man arrested at US-Mexico border with $10K in undeclared cash
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man attempting to cross the border into Mexico with $10,000 worth of undeclared U.S. currency was arrested, authorities said. Jose Javier Cardenas was arrested at the Brownsville Matamoros Port of Entry on Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on charges of conspiracy/laundering of monetary instruments, records indicate. A criminal […]
Woman Arrested After Crash Tips Over USPS Truck In Weslaco
A woman is facing charges after a crash caused a U.S. Postal Service truck to overturn in Weslaco. The truck was hit from behind Thursday morning near Pike Boulevard and FM- 1015, causing it to tip over on its side. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
