2. Port Isabel, TX

Port Isabel, TX

By Stacker
 3 days ago
- 1-year price change: +$60,894 (+28.2%) - 5-year price change: +$127,316 (+85.3%) - Typical home value: $276,519 (#3 most expensive city in metro) Stacker

kurv.com

Cameron County Sheriff’s HQ Dedicated To Omar Lucio

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department’s administration building now bears the name of the late longtime sheriff Omar Lucio. A ceremony to dedicate the Sheriff Omar Lucio Administration Building in Olmito was held Friday. Current Sheriff Eric Garza, District Attorney Luis Saenz, Judge Eddie Trevino, and dozens of officials...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Harlingen (TX) Fire Department Celebrates New Ladder Truck

The Harlingen Fire Department held a push back ceremony Monday for its newest ladder truck, a Pierce Enforcer Aerial, the city of Harlingen announced in a press release. “The new fire truck is officially in service here in Harlingen! You’ll be seeing it out on the road responding to emergency calls.”
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision

Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision. The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509. Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said. Motorists are asked to avoid FM...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Sheriff's Office: Body found confirmed to be missing Weslaco man

The body of a man found near Donna is that of a man who was last seen on Monday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's office. Jesus Angel Romo was found near Goolie and Sioux Roads Wednesday evening near where his car was abandoned, officials said. Romo had not been...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Rancho Viejo police seek tips after trailer stolen

RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking information from the public about vehicles allegedly involved in a theft of a trailer. The alleged theft happened between Jan. 18-19 at the Rancho Nuevo area, police stated. “These vehicles have been linked to the theft of a trailer and attempted theft of […]
RANCHO VIEJO, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville to get first Chipotle this year

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville will get its first Chipotle this year. ValleyCentral reached out to Chipotle who said they are planning to open the location “at some point this year.” Chipotle said the restaurant will feature a “Chipotlane” digital drive-thru pick up lane. According to Construction Journal, the construction of the Chipotle is expected […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Brownsville ISD adds 14 new officers to police force, tackling security concerns

Brownsville Independent School District is expanding its police force. Fourteen new officers have been added to the department. There is no downtime for the Brownsville ISD police and security department. "Our police officers are out there on holidays, spring break, you name it we're there. We're taking care of schools...
ValleyCentral

Two dead, four injured in Harlingen crash, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people have died and another four have been injured in a fatal crash Friday, according to police. The three-vehicle incident involved a semi and happened at 25340 FM 106, according to Sgt. Larry Moore, of the Harlingen Police Department. Two people died at the scene and four others are injured, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested at US-Mexico border with $10K in undeclared cash

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man attempting to cross the border into Mexico with $10,000 worth of undeclared U.S. currency was arrested, authorities said. Jose Javier Cardenas was arrested at the Brownsville Matamoros Port of Entry on Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on charges of conspiracy/laundering of monetary instruments, records indicate. A criminal […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man broke into business, stole four catalytic converters

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Brownsville, police said. John Anthony Garza, 31, was charged with four counts of theft of catalytic converters and burglary of a building, according to the Brownsville Police Department. At about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 7, Brownsville police responded to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
progresstimes.net

Former city commissioner who testified against his cousin in Weslaco water treatment plant case sentenced to 3 years in prison

John F. Cuellar, a larger-than-life figure in Weslaco politics who served on the City Commission for nearly two decades, was sentenced to 3 years in prison Wednesday for accepting bribes. During a hearing on Wednesday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez sentenced John F. “Johnny” Cuellar, 60, of Weslaco to...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Incarnate Word Academy in Brownsville closing its doors

After nearly two centuries, one of the first schools to open its doors in the Rio Grande Valley is getting ready to close them for good. Officials at Incarnate Word Academy in Brownsville announced that a lack of money and enrollment is forcing the closure at the end of the current school year.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
sbnewspaper.com

SB resident heads to prison

BROWNSVILLE—A 22-year-old man, illegally residing in San Benito, has been ordered to federal prison following multiple convictions, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. Edgar Garcia-Torres pleaded guilty on July 28, 2022, to harboring undocumented individuals within the United States for commercial advantage and private financial gain, being an alien...
SAN BENITO, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

It’s Time For SPI Market Days

Vendors are both local and from across the United States. Items include original art, handmade jewelry, gourmet food and drink mixes, health and beauty products, pet items, home decor and goods, custom hand-cut metal art, textiles, tools, wine products, hand-made toys, handbags, fashionable clothing, shoes and hats, and local restaurant and businesses offering their goods and services.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
