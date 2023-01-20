2. Port Isabel, TX

Related
kurv.com
Cameron County Sheriff’s HQ Dedicated To Omar Lucio
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department’s administration building now bears the name of the late longtime sheriff Omar Lucio. A ceremony to dedicate the Sheriff Omar Lucio Administration Building in Olmito was held Friday. Current Sheriff Eric Garza, District Attorney Luis Saenz, Judge Eddie Trevino, and dozens of officials...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Harlingen (TX) Fire Department Celebrates New Ladder Truck
The Harlingen Fire Department held a push back ceremony Monday for its newest ladder truck, a Pierce Enforcer Aerial, the city of Harlingen announced in a press release. “The new fire truck is officially in service here in Harlingen! You’ll be seeing it out on the road responding to emergency calls.”
KRGV
Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision
Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision. The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509. Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said. Motorists are asked to avoid FM...
KRGV
Bridge maintenance to continue after three-vehicle crash at Queen Isabella Causeway
The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for patience as crews continue with a maintenance project at the Queen Isabella Causeway. The plea comes after a three-vehicle crash occurred at the causeway Thursday. “That underscores the reason why people should slow down, stay alert, maintain a safe following distance,” TxDOT...
KRGV
Sheriff's Office: Body found confirmed to be missing Weslaco man
The body of a man found near Donna is that of a man who was last seen on Monday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's office. Jesus Angel Romo was found near Goolie and Sioux Roads Wednesday evening near where his car was abandoned, officials said. Romo had not been...
Rancho Viejo police seek tips after trailer stolen
RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking information from the public about vehicles allegedly involved in a theft of a trailer. The alleged theft happened between Jan. 18-19 at the Rancho Nuevo area, police stated. “These vehicles have been linked to the theft of a trailer and attempted theft of […]
Man sentenced for trafficking heroin from Brownsville to Virginia
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering was sentenced to prison. Hector Ruiz, 30, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison on Jan. 18 by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, according to a news release by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. […]
Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
KRGV
Rancho Viejo PD seeking two suspect vehicles involved in trailer theft
The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two vehicles linked to a trailer and an attempted vehicle theft. One vehicle is a white truck and the other is a dark-colored four-door car. Investigators say the vehicles are linked to a trailer theft and an...
Brownsville to get first Chipotle this year
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville will get its first Chipotle this year. ValleyCentral reached out to Chipotle who said they are planning to open the location “at some point this year.” Chipotle said the restaurant will feature a “Chipotlane” digital drive-thru pick up lane. According to Construction Journal, the construction of the Chipotle is expected […]
KRGV
Brownsville ISD adds 14 new officers to police force, tackling security concerns
Brownsville Independent School District is expanding its police force. Fourteen new officers have been added to the department. There is no downtime for the Brownsville ISD police and security department. "Our police officers are out there on holidays, spring break, you name it we're there. We're taking care of schools...
Two dead, four injured in Harlingen crash, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people have died and another four have been injured in a fatal crash Friday, according to police. The three-vehicle incident involved a semi and happened at 25340 FM 106, according to Sgt. Larry Moore, of the Harlingen Police Department. Two people died at the scene and four others are injured, […]
Man arrested at US-Mexico border with $10K in undeclared cash
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man attempting to cross the border into Mexico with $10,000 worth of undeclared U.S. currency was arrested, authorities said. Jose Javier Cardenas was arrested at the Brownsville Matamoros Port of Entry on Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on charges of conspiracy/laundering of monetary instruments, records indicate. A criminal […]
BPD: Man broke into business, stole four catalytic converters
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Brownsville, police said. John Anthony Garza, 31, was charged with four counts of theft of catalytic converters and burglary of a building, according to the Brownsville Police Department. At about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 7, Brownsville police responded to […]
progresstimes.net
Former city commissioner who testified against his cousin in Weslaco water treatment plant case sentenced to 3 years in prison
John F. Cuellar, a larger-than-life figure in Weslaco politics who served on the City Commission for nearly two decades, was sentenced to 3 years in prison Wednesday for accepting bribes. During a hearing on Wednesday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez sentenced John F. “Johnny” Cuellar, 60, of Weslaco to...
KRGV
Incarnate Word Academy in Brownsville closing its doors
After nearly two centuries, one of the first schools to open its doors in the Rio Grande Valley is getting ready to close them for good. Officials at Incarnate Word Academy in Brownsville announced that a lack of money and enrollment is forcing the closure at the end of the current school year.
sbnewspaper.com
SB resident heads to prison
BROWNSVILLE—A 22-year-old man, illegally residing in San Benito, has been ordered to federal prison following multiple convictions, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. Edgar Garcia-Torres pleaded guilty on July 28, 2022, to harboring undocumented individuals within the United States for commercial advantage and private financial gain, being an alien...
KRGV
Students with IDEA Public Schools protest changes to College Signing Day
For the last decade, IDEA Public Schools has celebrated all their seniors who got accepted into a university or college. In December, the charter school system announced a College Signing Day celebration to be held at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. Last week, IDEA announced to parents that the...
valleybusinessreport.com
It’s Time For SPI Market Days
Vendors are both local and from across the United States. Items include original art, handmade jewelry, gourmet food and drink mixes, health and beauty products, pet items, home decor and goods, custom hand-cut metal art, textiles, tools, wine products, hand-made toys, handbags, fashionable clothing, shoes and hats, and local restaurant and businesses offering their goods and services.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Local lawmaker calling on the State to adjust the cost of living for retired teachers
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State Representative Terry Canales (D-40) is calling on the state to adjust the cost of living for retired teacher and to contribute more money to teacher’s retirement. “It shouldn’t be a vow poverty to become a teacher,” said Canales. Canales drafted House...
