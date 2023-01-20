Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Longview, Texas metro area

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire at Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway in Tyler causes morning delays
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A fire at the Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Avenue caused traffic delays in Tyler early Monday morning. One lane of traffic was blocked by first responder vehicles and fire officials as they responded to the fire. Officials at the scene said the fire is believed to have started in the […]
Major crash blocking intersection of Old Jacksonville Hwy., Grande Blvd. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A major crash is blocking a busy Tyler intersection. According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Grande Blvd. Injuries have been reported, but thee extent of those injuries is unknown at this time....
KTRE
WEBXTRA: Lots of critters on display at Herps Reptile and Exotics show in Longview
Historic Palestine church on ‘Texas most endangered places’ list awarded $75,000 for repairs. Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Palestine is one step closer to reopening their doors with this $75,000 grant. The church had to close in 2014 due to structural issues. It was built in 1921 and is the third oldest AME church in Texas.
HERPS Reptile Show slithers into Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The HERPS Reptile Show visited Longview over the weekend to show off just some of their thousands of reptiles, amphibians and snakes. The show had an education section for both kids and adults that lets visitors see their critters first hand. The show lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on […]
Tax season has arrived in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 2023 tax season begins Monday and ends April 18th. People have plenty of time to file their taxes but experts say to file early! A Tyler CPA, Tom J. Fitzgerald explained that the key to preparing to file your taxes is being organized. “You have to get your data together and review […]
Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart
A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
KLTV
Animal dumping persistent problem for most East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in some East Texas counties say ‘it’s a problem that never seems to go away: animal abandonment or dumping. It continues to go on in rural East Texas counties, and comes at a cost to homeowners, law enforcement and animal care facilities.
ktbb.com
Tyler, Longview to participate in 2023 Point-in-Time Homeless Count
TYLER/LONGVIEW — Tyler and Longview will take part this Thursday in a coordinated effort to measure homelessness across Texas, referred to nationally as the Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. The Longview effort is facilitated by the City of Longview’s Volunteer in Service to America coordinator, Sabrina Fields; the North East Texas Homeless Consortium (NET); the Texas Homeless Network; and volunteers from the community. The East Texas Human Needs Network will head up the Tyler project. Officials say these counts will provide a one-day snapshot of homelessness in the two communities, with an eye on addressing concerns related to the local homeless populations. Click here and here to read more.
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
Coyote sightings on the rise in East Texas amid mating season
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On the Nextdoor app, some East Texans have seen posts almost every day about coyotes being spotted in neighborhoods and many people are concerned for the safety of their pets. “This time of year, what you have is two things going on. So you’ve got both male and female coyotes are […]
Businesses and Restaurants We Want to Open in Tyler, Texas in 2023
Over the years I have had the privilege to live in a handful of other states, but none compare to living in the great state of Texas. There is so much to love about living in East Texas and specifically in Tyler, Texas. There is so much natural beauty here, there are lots of fantastic restaurants, and normally you can find something fun to do outside (weather permitting).
1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night. According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Constable...
'The tools to be successful': Junior League of Tyler holds Girl Power event
TYLER, Texas — The Junior League of Tyler held its annual Girl Power event Saturday at the UT Tyler University Center featuring an Olympic medalist. The free event aimed to help sixth-grade girls in Smith County focus on empowerment, self-care, mental health and civic engagement, according to organizers. The event also helped equip young women with the tools necessary to become successful, civically engaged women.
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
Child on bike hit by car in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans
TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
1 injured after fiery Rusk County crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully […]
East Texas nurse loses $49,000 in banking scam
TYLER, Texas — The holiday season is known as the most wonderful time of the year -- as families and friends gather round to celebrate the past 12 months. But, it's also peak season for scammers. Angel Pineda is a traveling nurse who has an account with Chase Bank....
KLTV
Rose Heights Church in Tyler celebrates lead pastor’s 40 years of ministry
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, an East Texas pastor and his wife were celebrated at Rose Heights church this morning. Community leaders, church members and pastors shared the impact that Lead Pastor Doug Anderson has left on the church as he transitions to Pastor Emeritus. This...
