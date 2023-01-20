ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waskom, TX

#20. Waskom, TX

By Stacker
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
- 1-year price change: +$16,949 (+10.0%) - 5-year price change: +$39,578 (+27.0%) - Typical home value: $185,924 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

News Radio 710 KEEL

Extension of I-49 in Shreveport Could Be Dead

It looks like there has been a major development on the proposed route of the I-49 inner city connector in the heart of Shreveport. Some folks who were at the meeting of NLCOG (North Louisiana Council of Governments), claim a representative from Providence Engineering told the panel they are no longer considering a route through the Allendale Community because of legal issues connected to the 1966 Transportation Act. But Kent Rogers, Executive Director of NLCOG tells KEEL News that is not the case. He says basically, all options have to be explored and fully vetted before a route through Allendale can be approved by the feds.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Only in Shreveport: Check Out This Epic Sign Fail

Ah, yes. The genius signmakers in Shreveport have done it yet again. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone approved, then someone printed, and then someone installed a sign in Shreveport that said 'W. 71th St.' instead of the grammatically correct 'W. 71st St.'
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Officer nearly run over in high speed chase from Shreveport to Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police were involved in a high speed chase Friday morning (Jan. 20) that began in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City. Bossier police officials say the chase was on I-20 E and crossed into Bossier City. Shreveport police officials say the chase started when an officer tried to stop a car in the Allendale neighborhood. The person reportedly refused to stop and drove off, almost running over an officer.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Stolen car found crashed into light pole on Line Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say two occupants of a stolen car are on foot after crashing into a light pole Saturday afternoon on Line Avenue. SPD dispatched its K-9 units to search for the two men who ran. SWEPCO was on the scene and confirmed that the pole will...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Abandoned Marshall steel plant destroyed in fire

Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night. Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night. State of Texas: Budget plans leave billions on the …
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

No injuries reported after Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after a house fire in Longview Thursday afternoon. According to the Longview Fire Department Facebook, crews responded to 302 Davis Street for a reported residential structure fire and. The fire was coming from a detached garage that had been converted into an...
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Missing elderly man found

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the lookout for a missing elderly man. Curtis Lassiter was last seen in the 800 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. He stands 5′9″ tall and weighs around 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and brown plaid flannel shirt, dark khaki pants, black tennis shoes and eyeglasses.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City looks to improve traffic with new signal

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials in Bossier City are looking to improve traffic flow near two schools by installing a new traffic light on Monday. Crews have already completed building the signal pole foundations, mast arms and signal heads at the Innovation Dr. and Swan Lake Rd. intersection. The location sits between WT Lewis Elementary School and the Bossier Parish School for Technology & Innovative Learning.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — five adults and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Two are in critical condition, including a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Also among the wounded are two girls ages 3 and 5.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a wreck involving a school bus Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 on Hollywood Avenue near St. Vincent Avenue. The police department says the crash involved a school bus, an SUV, and a car. A...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

Longview artist met with act of racism while honoring MLK

LONGVIEW, Texas — A local artist in Longview was outside of the courthouse writing Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous 'I have a dream' speech on the sidewalk when some people came and washed it away. "There was a meeting of Confederates at the Confederate monument. And it being...
LONGVIEW, TX
HipHopDX.com

Hurricane Chris Catches Early Break In Shooting Trial Thanks To Forensics Expert

Hurricane Chris has caught a break in his upcoming shooting trail, after the judge permitted a forensics expert to testify on the rapper’s behalf. In June 2020, the “A Bay Bay” rapper (real name Chris Dooley) was arrested after fatally shooting a man who allegedly tried to steal his car (which turned out to be stolen) outside of a convenience store in Shreveport, Louisiana.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Demolition at old DiamondJacks property scheduled to begin soon

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Foundation Gaming is planning to breathe new life into the abandoned DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the sale of the property, paving the way for a nearly $200 million renovation. The new owners say these renovations bring life back to the casino.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

