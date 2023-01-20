20. Waskom, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cowgirls Finish Off Season Sweep of East Texas BaptistHardin-Simmons UniversityMarshall, TX
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
One Man’s Kindness at a Longview, TX Walmart Touched Her Heart Deeply
Running across a story like this one out of Longview, Texas gives you a sense of hope in the midst of the daily madness. An East Texas woman shared how the unexpected act of heartfelt kindness from a stranger at Walmart can mean more than he may ever know. I...
Extension of I-49 in Shreveport Could Be Dead
It looks like there has been a major development on the proposed route of the I-49 inner city connector in the heart of Shreveport. Some folks who were at the meeting of NLCOG (North Louisiana Council of Governments), claim a representative from Providence Engineering told the panel they are no longer considering a route through the Allendale Community because of legal issues connected to the 1966 Transportation Act. But Kent Rogers, Executive Director of NLCOG tells KEEL News that is not the case. He says basically, all options have to be explored and fully vetted before a route through Allendale can be approved by the feds.
Only in Shreveport: Check Out This Epic Sign Fail
Ah, yes. The genius signmakers in Shreveport have done it yet again. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone approved, then someone printed, and then someone installed a sign in Shreveport that said 'W. 71th St.' instead of the grammatically correct 'W. 71st St.'
Officer nearly run over in high speed chase from Shreveport to Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police were involved in a high speed chase Friday morning (Jan. 20) that began in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City. Bossier police officials say the chase was on I-20 E and crossed into Bossier City. Shreveport police officials say the chase started when an officer tried to stop a car in the Allendale neighborhood. The person reportedly refused to stop and drove off, almost running over an officer.
Shreveport City Workers Help Clean Up Youree Drive Homeless Camp
Over the past several weeks, citizens of Shreveport began showing concern over a homeless camp outside of Walmart on Youree Drive. People took to social media both concerned for the safety of those living in those conditions, and those who were angry and believed the camp was an eyesore. Councilman...
Stolen car found crashed into light pole on Line Ave.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say two occupants of a stolen car are on foot after crashing into a light pole Saturday afternoon on Line Avenue. SPD dispatched its K-9 units to search for the two men who ran. SWEPCO was on the scene and confirmed that the pole will...
Abandoned Marshall steel plant destroyed in fire
Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night. Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night. State of Texas: Budget plans leave billions on the …
No injuries reported after Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after a house fire in Longview Thursday afternoon. According to the Longview Fire Department Facebook, crews responded to 302 Davis Street for a reported residential structure fire and. The fire was coming from a detached garage that had been converted into an...
Parents at Waskom Middle upset about how campus threats were dealt with
WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - Parents at Waskom Middle School were alerted to a text about alleged threats on campus. on Jan. 19, and they didn’t agree with the way the incident was handled. KSLA Michael Barnes spoke to some of the frazzled parents. He was told on the prior...
Missing elderly man found
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the lookout for a missing elderly man. Curtis Lassiter was last seen in the 800 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. He stands 5′9″ tall and weighs around 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and brown plaid flannel shirt, dark khaki pants, black tennis shoes and eyeglasses.
Bossier City looks to improve traffic with new signal
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials in Bossier City are looking to improve traffic flow near two schools by installing a new traffic light on Monday. Crews have already completed building the signal pole foundations, mast arms and signal heads at the Innovation Dr. and Swan Lake Rd. intersection. The location sits between WT Lewis Elementary School and the Bossier Parish School for Technology & Innovative Learning.
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — five adults and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Two are in critical condition, including a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Also among the wounded are two girls ages 3 and 5.
What Shreveport Area Casino Brings in Most Money?
All of the casinos in Shreveport and Bossier City made more money in December of 2022 when compared to the numbers from November. But if you look at the revenues from December of 2021, the numbers are down considerably. How Much Money Did the Casinos Bring in During December of...
3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a wreck involving a school bus Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 on Hollywood Avenue near St. Vincent Avenue. The police department says the crash involved a school bus, an SUV, and a car. A...
Plan Approved for Old DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City
The new developers of the old Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City received some good news Thursday morning. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the plan to demolish the Diamond Jacks property in Bossier City, allowing for construction to begin on a brand new casino and hotel. When Will...
Longview artist met with act of racism while honoring MLK
LONGVIEW, Texas — A local artist in Longview was outside of the courthouse writing Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous 'I have a dream' speech on the sidewalk when some people came and washed it away. "There was a meeting of Confederates at the Confederate monument. And it being...
Shreveport, Louisiana has a rich history of producing talented and successful individuals in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and comedians. Among them are Jared Leto, Kevin Rahm, Paul Mooney, Pat Carroll, and Hank Williams Jr.
High-ranking Bossier PD officer placed on leave over possible policy violation
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A high-ranking officer with the Bossier Police Department has been placed on leave over possible policy violations. City officials announced Friday, Jan. 20 that Deputy Chief Richard McGee has been put on paid administrative leave after an allegation about a possible policy violation. McGee was...
Hurricane Chris Catches Early Break In Shooting Trial Thanks To Forensics Expert
Hurricane Chris has caught a break in his upcoming shooting trail, after the judge permitted a forensics expert to testify on the rapper’s behalf. In June 2020, the “A Bay Bay” rapper (real name Chris Dooley) was arrested after fatally shooting a man who allegedly tried to steal his car (which turned out to be stolen) outside of a convenience store in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Demolition at old DiamondJacks property scheduled to begin soon
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Foundation Gaming is planning to breathe new life into the abandoned DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the sale of the property, paving the way for a nearly $200 million renovation. The new owners say these renovations bring life back to the casino.
