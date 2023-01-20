ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shallowater, TX

#3. Shallowater, TX

By Stacker
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
- 1-year price change: +$25,152 (+10.7%) - 5-year price change: +$82,537 (+46.7%) - Typical home value: $259,406 (#3 most expensive city in metro) Stacker

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

