3. Shallowater, TX

KCBD Investigates: Lubbock families frustrated with death certificate delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lee Blaylock never expected he would have a roommate after the death of his wife in 2019. “It was just me and the dogs,” Blaylock said. That changed in August 2022, when his 23-year-old granddaughter moved in. “I have to admit, it’s certainly different from...
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle
As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
everythinglubbock.com
Update: Winter storm to impact South Plains region late Monday and Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — An approaching storm system will bring a chance for accumulating snowfall across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from late Monday evening through Tuesday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 12:00 AM CST Tuesday through 9:00 PM CST Tuesday for...
Pak-A-Sak Opening Two More Stores in the Hub City
One of the great convenience stores is Pak-A-Sak. For those who grew up in Texas Panhandle, Pak-A-Sak was the go-to convenience store (especially in the smaller towns). The first Pak-A-Sak was opened in Canyon in 1978 by Dale and Joyce McKee. The store just recently celebrated its 45th anniversary. Those...
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
KCBD
SWAT called to central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.
Sunday Night Winter Storm Update
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of the area Monday PM - Tuesday PM.
Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House
There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
LPD says woman, juveniles involved in South Lubbock crash on Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a crash in South Lubbock that left one woman seriously injured on Wednesday, a press release said. According to the press release, 22-year-old Audrie Boswell was driving an SUV with two juvenile male passengers “in the far right southbound lane of the 3200 block of West […]
Clerk ‘visibly shaken up’ in Yesway armed robbery, LPD report said
According to the police report in Lubbock, a robber came into the Yesway location while holding a firearm partially concealed in a shoulder bag.
One person sent to hospital Friday following rollover in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover in Lubbock county on Friday around 7:05 a.m., according to a press release from LCSO. According to LCSO, the driver had minor injuries and was sent to University Medical Center. The driver was heading down East County Road 6100 and North Farm […]
That Nasty Trash Flying Out Of Your Truck Could Cost You Cash
Most truck owners have been there, you or someone threw a can, a box, or something in the back of your truck, only to have the wind blow it out into other cars or the highway. I'm certain someone could sue you or your insurance company if something blew out of your truck and damaged their vehicle, or even worse, caused them to wreck while attempting to dodge it (your little soda can could cause a whole "Final Destination" style chain of events that leads to mass casualties!)
AOL Corp
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track. More:...
Teen accused of pulling gun during Facebook Marketplace sale in Lubbock, warrant says
Jahkevion Hill, 19, was arrested in Lubbock for an armed robbery that occurred on October 4 in Lubbock, Texas. The victim was trying to sell a Playstation 4 on Facebook Marketplace when the robbery occurred.
Kidnapping of Crosby County teen was actually false statement, officials said
The Swisher County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that "a false statement' was made about a kidnapping that happened in Ralls, Texas, according to a press release posted on social media on Friday.
This Is The Most Snow Texas Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
Kidnapping investigation turns up false statement in Crosby County
The Swisher County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a kidnapping investigation was underway based on information from Crosby County. It later turned out to be false.
Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes
Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
