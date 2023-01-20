11. Temple, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dollar General Opened a New Store MissouriBryan DijkhuizenMissouri State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX
If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 13-19, 2023
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 13-19, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
fox44news.com
Killeen Lady Roos jump to a strong win over Chaparral
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Lady Roos battled for a convincing 61-46 win over Chaparral on Friday night. Killeen returns home to welcome Waco High on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:00 p.m. Chaparral hits the road to take on Killeen-Shoemaker on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:00 p.m.
fox7austin.com
Neo-Nazi flyers left at Central Texas homes on MLK Day
CENTRAL TEXAS - The Anti-Defamation League confirmed swastika laden flyers linked to a Neo-Nazi Telegram channel were left in front of homes in Pflugerville, San Marcos and Leander on and around Martin Luther King Day. "The dreams that MLK had. They're not just dreams. They're a reality that we want...
fox44news.com
Chase ends with a rollover crash in Belton
Belton (FOX 44) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened Sunday morning. According to a report, a deputy saw a traffic violation take place around 11:23 a.m. and tried to stop the vehicle involved. The deputy says the driver took off instead...
fox44news.com
Body found behind a restaurant in Waco
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the man whose body was found behind a local cafe early Wednesday morning apparently suffered from a medical episode. A member of the public called police at 5:06 a.m. to report finding the man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue. Police...
KWTX
‘We’re just closing this chapter’: Famed wood worker discusses decision to close Waco’s Harp Design Co.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A staple furniture store, Harp Design Co., will be closing its doors in Waco this month. You may be familiar with the famed wood worker whose talent has been showcased for years on ‘Fixer Upper’ on HGTV and ‘Restoration Road’ on the Magnolia Network.
WATCH | Flash mob by Central Texas Theatre surprises H-E-B customers
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Customers at a Harker Heights H-E-B were surprised with a flash mob by members of the Central Texas Theatre Saturday. The group gave customers a sneak peek into its upcoming production and performance of "James and the Giant Peach, Jr," which offers a new take to the original tale.
Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas
Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
fox44news.com
Body found in Lampasas River
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Police Department reports a man was found dead in the Lampasas River. The department received a call at approximately 5:28 p.m. Thursday about a man found face down in the river, near the Interstate 35 bridge. Police confirmed the man was dead and matches the description of a missing person from Taylor.
Get Ready For A Funkin’ Good Time in Killeen, Texas February 25th
I love when Killeen, Texas presents events for the whole city to come out and enjoy as a community. Last year, the city hosted the first Motown In Downtown event, and it was truly a big hit. I am so happy that we have a chance to enjoy Motown In Downtown again. Let's call it a remix.
fox7austin.com
Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River
BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
Austin-Travis County EMS transports person with gunshot wound from Pflugerville home
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Watch Command says that officers are responding to a gunshot wound in the 13000 block of Macquarie Drive in Pflugerville. Austin-Travis County EMS transported one adult patient in critical condition from the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound. APD did confirm that the residence is located within APD’s jurisdiction, and […]
The history of the Round Rock
How many rocks would a Round Rock rock if a Round Rock could round rocks?
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Boy battles 47-pound beast at Belton Lake
Just as some of you were enjoying that first cup of coffee and opening your newspapers or clicking around online for news last Sunday morning, an epic battle between boy and fish was taking place on the shores of Belton Lake. Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, Ken and Alicia...
Round Rock mom heartbroken after daughter’s ashes are stolen
She has filed a police report with the Austin Police Department and asks anyone with information about the crime, or knows what happened to the ashes to come forward.
fox44news.com
Grand jury indicts man in trafficking of two McGregor girls
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a 30-year-old Georgetown man on two counts of trafficking of persons. James Robert Vanhouten remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $85,000. Jail records indicate Vanhouten also faces charges of harboring of a runaway out of Williamson County.
KWTX
Waco Fire Units responding to structure fire, Saturday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 11000 block of Hidden Bluff Dr. Heavy smoke filled the structure as crews arrived on scene, according to the fire department.
KWTX
Baylor not enough for No. 25 Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team fell to Texas 68-55 on Sunday at the Ferrell Center. After a physical and low scoring first half, Texas led by two points. The Longhorns had a strong third quarter, going up by as much as 14. The Bears cut...
The Lumpia: A Lunar New Year Delicacy
Lunar New Year kicks off Sunday – and this means celebration, family and an abundance of food!
