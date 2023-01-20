Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Victoria metro area

Related
Body found in Hog Bayou in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – Calhoun County Chief Deputy Krause confirmed that a body was found Saturday, January 21 in Hog Bayou in Calhoun County. Some fishermen noticed the body and called dispatch around 7 p.m. Saturday night. Parks and Wildlife Department met deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at the site and confirmed that it was a deceased body...
Credit card ‘Skimmers’ used to steal personal information and funds found at Love’s Truck Stop
A card reader that is used to steal your information was discovered in Edna, also known as a skimmer. The Edna Police Department shared on their Facebook that a skimmer was located at Love’s Truck Stop on three of the diesel pumps earlier this week. This device is used to obtain credit card information, so be mindful when using gas...
One of A Kind Building In Victoria Used to Be Several Businesses
One of A Kind Building In Victoria Used to Be Several Businesses. You know the one! It's the "geodesic" building on the corner of Melrose and Laurent!. Have you ever wondered what the unique building with the turtle shell roof, used to be?. We called it the "turtle house" when...
Victoria Police officers save 40-year-old woman who overdosed at H-E-B on Rio Grande
VICTORIA, Texas – Saturday afternoon a 40-year-old woman overdosed at the H-E-B on Rio Grande, and Victoria Police Department officers were able to successfully revive her using Narcan. She was then transferred to an area hospital. There were no drugs found on her but VPD suspects she had overdosed on the drug fentanyl. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS...
Spay, neuter grant targets seven county area with overflow of dogs, cats
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marley and her owner Shelly Scott took advantage of the free spay and neuter program at the People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) vet clinic in town. A $125,000 grant from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation is paying to allow some residents in the surrounding area...
Area law enforcement agencies join forces for Operation Lone Star efforts
GONZALES COUNTY, Victoria – Task Force Agents along with other agencies combined efforts to combat criminal activity in the Wilson and Gonzales County area. This enforcement action is all part of Operation Lone Star. This effort focused on the two counties bringing many law enforcement officers to their areas. Nearly 30 officers converged to conduct criminal interdiction operations. The four-day...
Update: Vehicle crash on S.W. Moody Street leaves one dead, one in critical condition
Photo courtesy: Adam Seibel VICTORIA, Texas – A vehicle crash that took place on S.W. Moody Street Thursday has left one person dead and one in critical condition at a Texas hospital. At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 1900 block of S.W. Moody St. in reference to a major motor vehicle...
Fire destroys local residence
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 8:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Victoria Fire Department firefighters responded to a house fire at 206 Charles St. Residents of the home woke up to their house in flames. Fire crews worked to extinguish heavy fire outside of the home that made its way inside the residence. The home was at a total loss,...
Fatal crash claims life of one in Dewitt Co.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an early morning head on crash that left one man dead in Dewitt County, west of Victoria. It happened about 6:30 on Highway 183 just north of Cooperative Way. A tractor trailer traveling southbound veered into the...
Man arrested for murder of woman in Rockport
ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in the middle of a street, according to the Aransas County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who was identified as Kari Vaughn, was found on Corpus Christi St. in Rockport on Jan. 16 after someone saw her and called 911. Vaughn was treated by EMS at the scene and rushed to a nearby emergency room where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
Update: Four suspects arrested in fatal shooting incident near The Grove Apartments
VICTORIA, Texas – At 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, authorities arrested Jacob Solis, 22, from a residence in the 900 block of N. Wheeler St. According to the Victoria Police Department, Solis was the subject of a warrant charging him with Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in reference to the incident at...
houston-today.com
Victoria officer finds ‘unauthorized intruder’ in patrol car during traffic stop
The Victoria Police Department had to deal with an unexpected intruder in one of its patrol cars during an early morning traffic stop over the weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 15), officers were flagged down by a motorist who reported a driver had blown through two red lights and was driving erratically.
Local man sentenced to life in prison for attempting to light a man on fire
58-year-old Layne Derouen was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 50 years for possession of a controlled substance.
Aransas County man arrested, accused of stabbing his mother to death
Officials said Paul Vaughn was booked into the Aransas County detention center on Jan. 17, and was formally charged with murder on Jan. 19.
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.https://dentonrc.com/
Comments / 0