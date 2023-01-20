ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ore City, TX

#27. Ore City, TX

By Stacker
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
- 1-year price change: +$14,272 (+11.4%) - 5-year price change: +$36,394 (+35.5%) - Typical home value: $139,031 (#26 most expensive city in metro) Stacker

KTBS

Stolen car found crashed into light pole on Line Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say two occupants of a stolen car are on foot after crashing into a light pole Saturday afternoon on Line Avenue. SPD dispatched its K-9 units to search for the two men who ran. SWEPCO was on the scene and confirmed that the pole will...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Abandoned steel plant goes up in flames in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas - An abandoned steel plant in Marshall is in ruins after a major fire Thursday night. It happened just before 9 o'clock at the old Smith's Steel Plant in the area of Hazelwood and Travis streets. Battalion Chief Jeans arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A train has collided with a tractor trailer in the town of Woodlawn. According to Union Pacific Railroad representatives, the train collided with the tractor trailer towing a backhoe around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on US Highway 59, about 8 miles north of Marshall. DPS says...
MARSHALL, TX
101.5 KNUE

Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart

A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
LINDALE, TX
txktoday.com

Vet & Staff Injured When Man Fleeing Cops Crashes Into Wisdom Clinic

TEXARKANA, Texas–A veterinarian and five other staff were reportedly hurt when a man slammed his car into a surgery room at Wisdom Animal Clinic while allegedly fleeing from a Texas trooper earlier this month. Joshua Ellis Sutton, 31, is facing a long list of felony charges, including six counts...
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS19

No injuries reported after Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after a house fire in Longview Thursday afternoon. According to the Longview Fire Department Facebook, crews responded to 302 Davis Street for a reported residential structure fire and. The fire was coming from a detached garage that had been converted into an...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Trash service worker arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping. According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Dallas woman arrested after bomb threat leads to evacuation of East Texas elementary school

UPDATE: Authorities said an arrest warrant was issued for a 36-year-old Dallas woman after a bomb threat caused Sulphur Springs Elementary to evacuate all students early Wednesday morning. According to Sulphur Springs Police Department, the warrant lead to Morgan Rechelle Durrett being escorted back to Sulphur Springs and booked into Hopkins County Jail on a […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Child on bike hit by car in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson

At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
JEFFERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: 2 arrested after drug bust in East Texas

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after a drug bust in East Texas. According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the city on Friday in the 1500 block of South O’Tyson Avenue, leading to the arrest of two people. During the search, police seized over five […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KTBS

New addition incorporated into Texarkana police uniforms

TEXARKANA, TEXAS - Chief Kevin Schutte announces that there will be a new look for Texarkana Texas police officers very soon. The police department provides all uniforms and equipment for the officers, including body armor, body worn cameras, and other safety equipment. While considering protective equipment, the department realized it...
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS19

Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans

TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
TYLER, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

