27. Ore City, TX

One Man’s Kindness at a Longview, TX Walmart Touched Her Heart Deeply
Running across a story like this one out of Longview, Texas gives you a sense of hope in the midst of the daily madness. An East Texas woman shared how the unexpected act of heartfelt kindness from a stranger at Walmart can mean more than he may ever know. I...
Stolen car found crashed into light pole on Line Ave.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say two occupants of a stolen car are on foot after crashing into a light pole Saturday afternoon on Line Avenue. SPD dispatched its K-9 units to search for the two men who ran. SWEPCO was on the scene and confirmed that the pole will...
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
Abandoned steel plant goes up in flames in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas - An abandoned steel plant in Marshall is in ruins after a major fire Thursday night. It happened just before 9 o'clock at the old Smith's Steel Plant in the area of Hazelwood and Travis streets. Battalion Chief Jeans arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the...
Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A train has collided with a tractor trailer in the town of Woodlawn. According to Union Pacific Railroad representatives, the train collided with the tractor trailer towing a backhoe around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on US Highway 59, about 8 miles north of Marshall. DPS says...
Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart
A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
Vet & Staff Injured When Man Fleeing Cops Crashes Into Wisdom Clinic
TEXARKANA, Texas–A veterinarian and five other staff were reportedly hurt when a man slammed his car into a surgery room at Wisdom Animal Clinic while allegedly fleeing from a Texas trooper earlier this month. Joshua Ellis Sutton, 31, is facing a long list of felony charges, including six counts...
This Road at I-30 in Texarkana Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, January 23
Construction on I-30 in the Texarkana area continues. The Texas Department of Transportation is widening the interstate coming into the Texarkana area, which means some road closures along the way. Starting on Monday, January 23, FM 2148 will be closed at the I-30 intersection in Texarkana. This will give crews...
No injuries reported after Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after a house fire in Longview Thursday afternoon. According to the Longview Fire Department Facebook, crews responded to 302 Davis Street for a reported residential structure fire and. The fire was coming from a detached garage that had been converted into an...
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
Trash service worker arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping. According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.
Dallas woman arrested after bomb threat leads to evacuation of East Texas elementary school
UPDATE: Authorities said an arrest warrant was issued for a 36-year-old Dallas woman after a bomb threat caused Sulphur Springs Elementary to evacuate all students early Wednesday morning. According to Sulphur Springs Police Department, the warrant lead to Morgan Rechelle Durrett being escorted back to Sulphur Springs and booked into Hopkins County Jail on a […]
These Louisiana Cities Are More Dangerous Than Shreveport
All too often, social media becomes a breeding ground for nay-sayers, negative comments and bad news bears. And once again, those who would crow the loudest about how dangerous Shreveport is, with it's high crime rate, will probably ignore the real numbers regarding the implied dangers of living in Shreveport.
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 31 gallons of prescription Promethazine following a high-speed chase that began in their county, went through Rusk County, and ended in Panola County on Jan. 12. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22,...
Child on bike hit by car in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson
At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
Police: 2 arrested after drug bust in East Texas
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after a drug bust in East Texas. According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the city on Friday in the 1500 block of South O’Tyson Avenue, leading to the arrest of two people. During the search, police seized over five […]
No injuries reported after large structure fire at old steel plant in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas — No injuries were reported following a large Thursday night structure fire in Marshall. According to the Marshall Fire Department, around 9 p.m., crews responded to a fire in the area of Hazelwood and Travis streets. When officials arrived on scene, they found heavy black smoke coming...
New addition incorporated into Texarkana police uniforms
TEXARKANA, TEXAS - Chief Kevin Schutte announces that there will be a new look for Texarkana Texas police officers very soon. The police department provides all uniforms and equipment for the officers, including body armor, body worn cameras, and other safety equipment. While considering protective equipment, the department realized it...
Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans
TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
