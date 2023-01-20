27. Ore City, TX

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping. According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO