Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Odessa metro area

Denton Record-Chronicle
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Odessa, TX metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of December 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +8.4%% to $356,819. All 3 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Odessa Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

