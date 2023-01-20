Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Odessa metro area

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs7.com
Fatal crash in Ward County on IH-20 North Service Road, 2 miles west of Pyote
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Ward County at 9:30am on January 19, 2023. The crash occurred on IH-20 North Service Road, 2 miles west of Pyote. The investigation revealed that a man from Pecos, Texas, identified as Jose Ricardo Arreguy,...
cbs7.com
Fatal crash on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Midland County at 7:32am on January 21, 2023. The crash occurred on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland. The investigation revealed that William Edward Jansen, 66, was driving a trailer in a private drive...
AOL Corp
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track. More:...
One dead after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Midland County on January 21. 22-year-old Colton Turner was killed in the crash that occurred on SH 349. The initial investigation revealed that Turner was traveling southbound on SH 349, while another vehicle, a 2004 Peterbilt with trailer, was traveling in a private drive west of SH 349. The Peterbilt failed to yield the right of way and entered the left turn lane. This caused him to crash into Turner's vehicle.
Midland, Texas History: What Used To Be At Midland Drive and Illinois?
Anybody that is new to town, here is the history of the intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois Ave. Where the Goodwill and School on the northeast corner are located, the building originally was built for a Safeway grocery store which later became a Furr's grocery store when Furr's bought out all of the Safeway locations in this area in the late 80s. After the closing of Furr's that is when they split it in half and turned it into the school and Goodwill.
San Angelo LIVE!
Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field
NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
Check Out Midland’s Newest Restaurant: TerraZZita
Midland is booming with new businesses. Every week a new local business is popping up and we love telling you all about them. Yesterday TerraZZita opened its doors to the public and I got the chance to check it out. TerraZZita is located at 1501 N Big Spring Street in...
New Latin Bistro brings unique flavors to West Texas
There’s a new place to eat in Odessa that’s bringing flavors from dozens of different countries. Antojitos Latin Bistro, located off of University and Andrews Highway, offers a little bit of everything. “Honestly this here is the most flavorful food I’ve had in Odessa,” says Andrew, who lives in Odessa. Antojitos has been open for […]
Odessa porch pirate uses DoorDash disguise
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – George Martinez says he’s warning friends, neighbors, and anyone who will listen to keep an eye on their front porches and deliveries, after a pirate with a DoorDash bag stole a package from his Odessa home. Security camera images show the reported thief, DoorDash bag in hand, approaching the home and […]
cbs7.com
Certified Scuba Divers in West Texas?
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The last time divers were needed in West Texas for a search and rescue was over 30 years ago. Even in an area with very few bodies of water, few Midland county first responders are prepared if they have to go underwater. “There’s a group of us...
OPD provides tips to avoid ‘Bank Jugging’
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department released several tips to help keep community members from falling victim to “Bank Jugging” crimes. According to OPD, the term is used for crimes where a suspect follows a customer who just left a bank or credit union to rob them or burglarize their cars.
MPD: Suspects in coin machine burglaries hit at least 12 locations
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is still searching for suspects connected to a series of burglaries involving coin operated machines and is asking for help from the community to identify the people involved. According to the department, on January 7, the man and woman pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the […]
OPD trying to return stolen packages to rightful owners
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is trying to return several stolen packages to their rightful owners. According to OPD, on Friday, a suspect was arrested and admitted to stealing a large quantity of packages within the last year. While many of the items were returned to those...
Dog returned day later after being taken from the scene of a car crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Midland couple is thankful tonight, as they have had their dog returned to them. This comes after a terrible accident, that they say led to someone stealing the dog. Exactly one week ago, Mimi Pardo, said her boyfriend were driving with their dog in the back seat along ECR 140 […]
Is it safe to eat the fish from the ponds in C.J. Kelly Park and Beal Park?
MIDLAND, Texas — Earlier this January, trout was restocked at the ponds in C.J. Kelly Park and Beal Park. For those unfamiliar with the process, the city will be doing this more than once throughout the year. “In early January we stock both Beal Park and C.J. Kelly ponds...
Midlander accused of hitting ex in head with metal rod
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week in connection with an alleged assault that happened in October of last year. Pete Diaz Jr., 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 18, 2022, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a […]
Suspect in Midland AMBER Alert arrested in New Mexico
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 29-year-old Zach Smith, a suspect wanted in connection with a child abduction in Midland, was arrested Tuesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has been charged with Kidnapping and Continuous Family Violence. According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:00 p.m. on January 17, officers were called to a home shared by […]
cbs7.com
KBEST: I-20 Westbound traffic backed up after semi-truck wreck
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at K-Best westbound traffic along I-20 was backed up near exit 176 earlier today. KBest News has confirmed this was due to a wreck involving 2 semi-trucks. CBS7 will update this story with more details as they are known.
KWTX
Amber Alert discontinued for baby girl abducted in Midland, Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Update: The Amber alert for Darla Steve was discontinued at around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect is in custody and the baby was recovered. Original Article:. The Texas Department of Public Safety late Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for Darla Steve, an 11-month-old baby...
Odessa man pleads guilty to two more robberies
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man who was found guilty of robbery last year pleaded guilty January 11 to two more robberies from that same spree, a third robbery charge was dismissed. Fredrick Calicutt was then sentenced to two 12-year sentences that he will serve concurrently with a 15-year sentence he received late last […]
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.https://dentonrc.com/
Comments / 0