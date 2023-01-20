15. Little River Academy, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dollar General Opened a New Store MissouriBryan DijkhuizenMissouri State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Wet days ahead
There's some significant rain chances coming our way this week, with temperatures dropping into the high 50s and lower 60s. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has your forecast.
KXAN
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
The Best Steakhouses In The US Were Ranked & 4 Texas Restaurants Topped The List
Texans take meat very seriously, whether it be barbecued, fired, or stuffed into a taco. We mean business when it comes to BBQ, fajitas, and steak, quite frankly. A recent ranking by food writers at TastingTableshows what they consider the top 20 steakhouses in the United States, and four Texas restaurants earned high spots.
easttexasradio.com
Winter Mix For North Texas
On Tuesday, there is a chance for rain to transition to a wintry mix near and north of I-20. However, with surface temperatures generally remaining above freezing, no accumulations are expected, except for far northwestern North Texas, where light accumulations may lead to slick spots on bridges/overpasses. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates through the remainder of the weekend.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Texas history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Creature Straight Outta Beatlejuice Appears On Texas Beach
“Can someone tell me what it is?” was the first question that popped to mind when Suzanne Choate Arceneaux stumbled upon a menacing creature of the sea on Crystal Beach. According to KHOU, Arceneaux was picking up shells on the Texas beach when she encountered the weird fish. She shared a photo of it on Facebook, asking for help in identifying it.
Texas, Here Is Your Blue Bell Favorite, According to Your Star Sign
Here in Texas, we sure love our Blue Bell Ice Cream. Like Whataburger, barbeque, and Frito Pie, it's a state-wide obsession. Blue Bell began over 100 years ago in Brenham, Texas, and is still headquartered there today. The company began with butter but discovered that its true talent was ice cream- and has been making the best ever since. Blue Bell is SO Texas, that it wasn't even available outside of our state until the 1980s. Luckily for other folks, it's now available in 23 states.
KTBS
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children
MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
Residents encouraged to test water wells for contaminants
Residents encouraged to test water wells for contaminants Subhead Private water well screening, Feb. 9, results on Feb.10 Special To The Highlander Fri, 01/20/2023 - 02:35 Image Water samples will be screened for contaminants, including total coliform bacteria, E....
brady-today.com
National Weather Service Issues Special Weather Statement
Colder conditions and widespread precipitation from an approaching winter storm are expected to combine across the area on Tuesday. This will mean a widespread cold rain across west central Texas with totals up to an inch. However, across some portions mainly north of I-20, some of the precipitation may end...
South Texas resident wins big on scratch lottery ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?
In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
The Lone Star State’s Favorite Bread is a No Brainer
It's official, Texas has a favorite bread, and, it should come as no surprise that it is probably your abuelita's favorite too!. The folks over at Shane Co. did some very tasty research to determine the most popular bread type in each state. There's tons to choose from; sourdough, ciabatta, French, croissant, seriously I could go on. But I am very proud to say that one bread reigned supreme in the Lone Star state!
KIII TV3
Major price hike could be on the way for Americans who use gas to heat homes
AUSTIN, Texas — A new federal report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows a pretty steep increase in your gas bill could be on the way this winter. More than third of Texan households and around half of all American households use natural gas to heat their homes.
Texas man pronounced deceased at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah — On Friday, a 50-year-old Texas man died after a medical incident in the Red Pine area of Canyons Village, confirmed by Vail Resorts. Park City Mountain […]
These 2 Texas cities are ranked among the happiest in America
Spoiler alert: they happen to be two of the state's wealthiest cities.
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
KTBS
Amber Alert issued for Texas children
MCKINNEY, Texas - The search is on for two little girls missing in north Texas. An Amber Alert has been issued by the McKinney Police Department for the children who are believed “to be in grave or immediate danger.” That's according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
From the outside looking in: Strange things about Texas that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
Four-day week approved by Academy ISD school board
LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — The Academy ISD school board unanimously voted to approve the four-day school week on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The school district stated several reasons behind the adjustment, including faculty recruitment and reduced class sizes. In order to meet the Texas Education Agency's requirement of 75,600 in-person...
