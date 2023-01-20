13. Moody, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox44news.com
Killeen Lady Roos jump to a strong win over Chaparral
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Lady Roos battled for a convincing 61-46 win over Chaparral on Friday night. Killeen returns home to welcome Waco High on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:00 p.m. Chaparral hits the road to take on Killeen-Shoemaker on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:00 p.m.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX
If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
WATCH | Flash mob by Central Texas Theatre surprises H-E-B customers
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Customers at a Harker Heights H-E-B were surprised with a flash mob by members of the Central Texas Theatre Saturday. The group gave customers a sneak peek into its upcoming production and performance of "James and the Giant Peach, Jr," which offers a new take to the original tale.
fox44news.com
Chase ends with a rollover crash in Belton
Belton (FOX 44) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened Sunday morning. According to a report, a deputy saw a traffic violation take place around 11:23 a.m. and tried to stop the vehicle involved. The deputy says the driver took off instead...
Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas
Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
fox44news.com
Body found behind a restaurant in Waco
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the man whose body was found behind a local cafe early Wednesday morning apparently suffered from a medical episode. A member of the public called police at 5:06 a.m. to report finding the man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue. Police...
fox44news.com
Body found in Lampasas River
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Police Department reports a man was found dead in the Lampasas River. The department received a call at approximately 5:28 p.m. Thursday about a man found face down in the river, near the Interstate 35 bridge. Police confirmed the man was dead and matches the description of a missing person from Taylor.
fox7austin.com
Neo-Nazi flyers left at Central Texas homes on MLK Day
CENTRAL TEXAS - The Anti-Defamation League confirmed swastika laden flyers linked to a Neo-Nazi Telegram channel were left in front of homes in Pflugerville, San Marcos and Leander on and around Martin Luther King Day. "The dreams that MLK had. They're not just dreams. They're a reality that we want...
KWTX
Moody man involved in vehicle collision in Belton collapses and dies
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 61-year-old man from Moody collapsed and died after a collision involving two vehicles in Belton. The wreck involving a white Nissan Frontier and silver Ford F-150 was reported shortly after 5 p.m. After the collision, the vehicles were moved off Main Street and into the...
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Boy battles 47-pound beast at Belton Lake
Just as some of you were enjoying that first cup of coffee and opening your newspapers or clicking around online for news last Sunday morning, an epic battle between boy and fish was taking place on the shores of Belton Lake. Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, Ken and Alicia...
KWTX
Waco Fire Units responding to structure fire, Saturday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 11000 block of Hidden Bluff Dr. Heavy smoke filled the structure as crews arrived on scene, according to the fire department.
KWTX
Police pursuit ends with vehicle crashing into power pole in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A police pursuit ended into a vehicle crashing into a power pole in Belton Sunday morning. A Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted a traffic stop at 11:23 a.m. Jan. 22 after witnessing a traffic violation leading to the vehicle to flee from authorities. A...
'Sad and difficult decision': Harp Design Co. closes Waco store
It's goodbye for now. Harp Design Co. shut its doors at their 15th Street Waco store Friday and its website closes at midnight. Clint and Kelly Harp, made famous by the HGTV show "Fixer Upper" made the "sad and difficult decision" letting fans and the community know why in a social media post.
KWTX
Killeen emergency crews respond to apartment building wall collapse, Thursday evening
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three days after a brick wall collapsed, families occupying ten apartment units, in Killeen, are in a emergency shelter waiting for further information. Upon responding to 512 W. Green Ave., Thursday evening, crews found a brick wall that separated from the main structure and collapsed. Fire...
fox44news.com
Man gets 30 years in 2019 Killeen murder
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 25-year-old Killeen man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with a 2019 murder. Eric David Madden has remained in the Bell County Jail since his arrest along with three others in the death of Luis Angel Santiago. He was sentenced...
fox44news.com
Grand jury indicts man in trafficking of two McGregor girls
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a 30-year-old Georgetown man on two counts of trafficking of persons. James Robert Vanhouten remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $85,000. Jail records indicate Vanhouten also faces charges of harboring of a runaway out of Williamson County.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove city council approves land swap agreement with local businessmen
The east side of the U.S. 190 bypass is a step closer to future development, after the Copperas Cove city council approving a land exchange with the United States of America and business partners James Clark and Wesley Atkinson. The approval took place at Tuesday’s council meeting, but the process...
Round Rock mom heartbroken after daughter’s ashes are stolen
She has filed a police report with the Austin Police Department and asks anyone with information about the crime, or knows what happened to the ashes to come forward.
Killeen ISD teacher assigned racist word search to middle schoolers
A Killeen ISD teacher assigned middle schoolers worksheets loaded with racist slurs and language the district called "extremely disturbing." Both the teacher and district have "separated" per KISD.
fox44news.com
Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
