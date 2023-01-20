4. Long Branch, TX

Related
KLTV
Animal dumping persistent problem for most East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in some East Texas counties say ‘it’s a problem that never seems to go away: animal abandonment or dumping. It continues to go on in rural East Texas counties, and comes at a cost to homeowners, law enforcement and animal care facilities.
One Man’s Kindness at a Longview, TX Walmart Touched Her Heart Deeply
Running across a story like this one out of Longview, Texas gives you a sense of hope in the midst of the daily madness. An East Texas woman shared how the unexpected act of heartfelt kindness from a stranger at Walmart can mean more than he may ever know. I...
1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night. According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Constable...
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
2 Men Arrested After 31 Gallons Of “Lean” Seized in East Texas
Promethazine, a prescription antihistamine medicine is sometimes mixed with the opioid cough medicine codeine for a combination known on the street as "Lean", "Drank" Or "Sizzurp". A couple of guys from the Midwest who were far away from home found themselves sitting in an East Texas jail facing a ton...
Nacogdoches street back open contractor allegedly breaks water main
UPDATE – South Shawnee Street is back open and water has been restored, according to Nacogdoches. NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The city of Nacogdoches has announced that South Shawnee Street is closed from East Main Street to Otis Street due to a water man break. According to a post from the Nacogdoches Facebook page, the […]
KSLA
Vehicle crashes into guardrail on Jimmie Davis Bridge, goes partially over side
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 19) after a car hit the guardrail and went partially over the bridge. The crash happened around 3 p.m. It appears at least three vehicles were involved; some non-life-threatening injuries have been reported...
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
easttexasradio.com
Woman Shot In Diana
A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
KTBS
Abandoned steel plant goes up in flames in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas - An abandoned steel plant in Marshall is in ruins after a major fire Thursday night. It happened just before 9 o'clock at the old Smith's Steel Plant in the area of Hazelwood and Travis streets. Battalion Chief Jeans arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the...
Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart
A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
KTRE
Lufkin ISD board approves early resignation pay, grant application for body armor for campus police
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Lufkin ISD school board met tonight and approved several items. Tonight, the board approved a resolution for the Lufkin ISD Police department to submit an application for the rifle-resistant body armor grant for campus police. This grant is to the office of the governor, public safety...
Lengthy Dodge Hellcat Pursuit Ends With Lufkin, Texas Manhunt
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 a Red Dodge Charger Hellcat raced through Lufkin. Officers who were engaged in the pursuit lost sight of the supercharged vehicle near the city limits of Lufkin. Many citizens reported seeing the Hellcat going through Lufkin. It is hard to miss a TorRed Hellcat barreling...
KLTV
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
Child on bike hit by car in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
No injuries reported after Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after a house fire in Longview Thursday afternoon. According to the Longview Fire Department Facebook, crews responded to 302 Davis Street for a reported residential structure fire and. The fire was coming from a detached garage that had been converted into an...
KLTV
Houston man in Smith County jail in connection with Tyler ATM burglary
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man is in the Smith County jail after local authorities accused him of burglarizing a credit union ATM. According to an arrest affidavit, on January 26, 2021, Tyler police officers were called to Cooperative Teachers Credit Union in response to a possible burglary. The caller advised there was a truck in the back of the property with a chain attached and an ATM appeared to be ripped out of its normal location. When they arrived on-scene, officers said they noticed the ATM had “extensive damage” and a white truck, later revealed to be stolen, was nearby. The suspects appeared to have escaped the scene on-foot with cash canisters. Investigators believe there were three suspects in total involved, two of whom were using prybars to open the ATM, while the third was serving as a lookout and communicating with the others via cellphone.
1 injured after fiery Rusk County crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully […]
King’s Academy announces Head of School’s death
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, King’s Academy Christian School announced the death of their Head of School, Dr. Wayne McEntire. “Please pray. Wayne went to Heaven to be with our Lord today. He will be missed by so many. Please pray for those he left behind,” the school said in a Facebook post. McEntire […]
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.https://dentonrc.com/
Comments / 0