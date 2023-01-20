ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, TX

#18. Burlington, TX

By Stacker
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t4y86_0kKsUbbQ00
- 1-year price change: +$38,951 (+13.1%) - 5-year price change: +$154,134 (+84.8%) - Typical home value: $335,804 (#7 most expensive city in metro) Stacker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Pickup truck rolls on Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck driver survived a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Northeast Brazos County. It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Dilly Shaw Tap Road near Palermo Road. The pickup truck rolled into a creek off the roadway, according to first...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Chase ends with a rollover crash in Belton

Belton (FOX 44) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened Sunday morning. According to a report, a deputy saw a traffic violation take place around 11:23 a.m. and tried to stop the vehicle involved. The deputy says the driver took off instead...
BELTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Neo-Nazi flyers left at Central Texas homes on MLK Day

CENTRAL TEXAS - The Anti-Defamation League confirmed swastika laden flyers linked to a Neo-Nazi Telegram channel were left in front of homes in Pflugerville, San Marcos and Leander on and around Martin Luther King Day. "The dreams that MLK had. They're not just dreams. They're a reality that we want...
SAN MARCOS, TX
US105

Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas

Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Police pursuit ends with vehicle crashing into power pole in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A police pursuit ended into a vehicle crashing into a power pole in Belton Sunday morning. A Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted a traffic stop at 11:23 a.m. Jan. 22 after witnessing a traffic violation leading to the vehicle to flee from authorities. A...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in a December 2022 theft at a beauty store. The three suspects on Dec. 6 entered the JK Beauty Supply Store located at 734 S. Ft. Hood Street and walked directly to the wig displays.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Raid in Bellmead yields marijuana, THC cartridges, scales, weapon

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Search warrants served at a home in Bellmead have netted a large amount of marijuana, a hundred THC cartridges and materials leading investigators to believe drug trafficking was being conducted. An arrest affidavit filed by an investigator with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal...
BELLMEAD, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy