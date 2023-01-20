ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Brownsville metro area

By Stacker
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Brownsville-Harlingen, TX metro using data from Zillow.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Expedited U.S. Passport delivery service is set to increase

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A price increase for return overnight passport delivery will go in effect starting Monday. According to a news release from City of McAllen, the price increase by the U.S. Department of State will go from $18.32 to $19.53 for return overnight delivery starting Jan. 23.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Harlingen community gathers for ‘It’s Time Texas’ walk challenge

The city of Harlingen held a mile-long community walk Saturday for their "It's Time Texas.”. Harlingen residents gathered at the McKelvey Park Saturday with city manager Gabriel Gonzalez to promote movement throughout the day. The first 25 participants received a free t-shirt. “It promotes health, it promotes wellness, and it's...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Channel 5 News crew participates in 10th annual McAllen Marathon

The city of McAllen held its 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run Saturday. Hundreds of people attended the marathon, including several members from Channel 5 News. They included one of our producers, a member of the IT department and our very own general manager. The marathon had had several...
CW33

South Texas resident wins big on scratch lottery ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Sara Irshad

Viral post leads to increased business for Valley taqueria thanks to community support

A family-owned restaurant in the Valley was on the brink of closing its doors until a plea for help on social media brought an outpouring of support from the community. The owners of Mr Pancho's Taqueria Jalisco Inc. in Pharr, Texas, needed help to make ends meet due to low customer turnout and the impact of inflation on their business. The restaurant, which opened in March 2020, had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been struggling ever since.
PHARR, TX
megadoctornews.com

Driscoll RGV Looking for Experienced Medical Personnel to Join Healthcare Team

McALLEN, TX – Driscoll Health System is looking for skilled medical staff to join the team at Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley, currently being built in Edinburg. A Hiring Event for experienced Pediatric, Emergency, Surgery & Perianesthesia RNs and Certified Surgical Technicians, Radiographers, Child Life Specialists &...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man broke into business, stole four catalytic converters

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Brownsville, police said. John Anthony Garza, 31, was charged with four counts of theft of catalytic converters and burglary of a building, according to the Brownsville Police Department. At about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 7, Brownsville police responded to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested at US-Mexico border with $10K in undeclared cash

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man attempting to cross the border into Mexico with $10,000 worth of undeclared U.S. currency was arrested, authorities said. Jose Javier Cardenas was arrested at the Brownsville Matamoros Port of Entry on Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on charges of conspiracy/laundering of monetary instruments, records indicate. A criminal […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Latin pop group RBD reunites for tour, show in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mexican Latin pop group Rebelde announced a ‘Soy Rebelde’ reunion tour date at the Edinburg Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday evening. The group will take the stage in 26 cities across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil, to celebrate their 20-year legacy, a press release from Bert Ogden Arena confirmed. Rebelde […]
EDINBURG, TX
LoneStar 92

Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx

If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville to get first Chipotle this year

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville will get its first Chipotle this year. ValleyCentral reached out to Chipotle who said they are planning to open the location “at some point this year.” Chipotle said the restaurant will feature a “Chipotlane” digital drive-thru pick up lane. According to Construction Journal, the construction of the Chipotle is expected […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Edinburg to enforce new city ordinance on political signs

The city of Edinburg is now limiting how long political campaign signs can stay up. Candidates will now have to take their signs down 10 days after Election Day, according to the updated ordinance. The rule applies to both private and city property that falls within Edinburg city limits. “If...
EDINBURG, TX
Border Report

Young Russian family escaped Russian war to South Texas border on ‘miracle’ journey

A young Russian family that fled Moscow due to the war and their disagreement with it spent 40 days in Reynosa, Mexico, waiting to cross. On Jan. 9, they were granted humanitarian parole. The father is 25 and was an English and Chinese language teacher in Russia; the wife is a dancer and they have two boys, 18 months and 8 months. They are living at a McAllen church where the pastor said his congregation is helping them because they asked for it.
MCALLEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Homeowners can now apply for the HARP program

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas General Land Office has re-opened its applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement program, also known as HARP. HARP is on a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately. Households applying for reimbursement that do not meet the low-to-moderate-income...
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision

Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision. The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509. Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said. Motorists are asked to avoid FM...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Two dead, four injured in Harlingen crash, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people have died and another four have been injured in a fatal crash Friday, according to police. The three-vehicle incident involved a semi and happened at 25340 FM 106, according to Sgt. Larry Moore, of the Harlingen Police Department. Two people died at the scene and four others are injured, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
