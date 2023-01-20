Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Killeen metro area

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Austin airport workers get bump in minimum wage
The City of Austin recently raised its minimum wage from $15 to $20 an hour.
CBS Austin
Round Rock Water Park adds expansion for upcoming summer
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will expand their waterpark. This resort has been known to have people reserve their stay for family entertainment and innovative waterparks. While there are enjoyable restaurants, convention centers, and a luxury spa, many people will attend for the waterpark. The...
KWTX
‘We’re just closing this chapter’: Famed wood worker discusses decision to close Waco’s Harp Design Co.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A staple furniture store, Harp Design Co., will be closing its doors in Waco this month. You may be familiar with the famed wood worker whose talent has been showcased for years on ‘Fixer Upper’ on HGTV and ‘Restoration Road’ on the Magnolia Network.
Firefighters respond to third fire in a week at North Austin location
AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities are investigating after firefighters put out the third fire in a week at a location in North Austin. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at a vacant strip center at 2013 W. Anderson Lane on Saturday afternoon. The fire is now under control,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX
If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
CBS Austin
Multi-vehicle collision blocks all SB I-35 lower-level lanes
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle collision shut down all southbound lanes of the lower deck of North I-35 near downtown. Austin-Travis County EMS says 7-8 cars were involved. ATCEMS says the incident occurred around 6:43 p.m. Three ambulances and a Commander responded to the scene....
'Sad and difficult decision': Harp Design Co. closes Waco store
It's goodbye for now. Harp Design Co. shut its doors at their 15th Street Waco store Friday and its website closes at midnight. Clint and Kelly Harp, made famous by the HGTV show "Fixer Upper" made the "sad and difficult decision" letting fans and the community know why in a social media post.
Former city employee allegedly stole, tried to sell city property
Investigators from the Austin Office of the City Auditor have released a report that shows a former employee of the Communications and Technology Management department “stole and attempted to sell a city-owned mobile device in December 2021.” That employee, Brian Cox, a former IT support analyst, resigned from the city in April 2022, thus avoiding being fired.
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday
KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
Austin-San Antonio corridor's growth boosts developments, inches closer to forming a metroplex
Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Central Texas region from Austin to San Antonio experienced immense growth in the past decade due to economic development along the I-35 corridor.
fox7austin.com
Domestic dispute sparks SWAT call at South Austin home
Various Austin agencies responded to a home in South Austin, where a verbal disturbance turned into a SWAT call. The suspect is now in custody.
Local farmers give alternatives to high grocery store egg prices
AUSTIN, Texas — As people are struggling with the price of eggs, there are other options for them, including local farms and a way to take matters into your own hands. Sam Moffett owns Shirttail Creek Farms and sells his eggs at his store, Local Pastures, and local farmers' markets.
ABJ: Big businesses are already steering clear of Texas now that a key incentive is gone
When it comes to the largest of deals – we're talking in the billions, in terms of capital investment – there's one tool companies say is more important than the others.
Killeen residents now in emergency shelter after wall collapses at apartment building
KILLEEN, Texas — Multiple people were placed in an emergency shelter after a wall of a Killeen apartment building collapsed on Thursday, according to officials. During evening hours, the Killeen Fire Department was called to 512 W. Green Ave., which is a blue, two-story apartment building built in 1977, according to online listings.
How nationwide tech layoffs will impact Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Much of the fuel driving Austin's economic boom is the tech industry, which is why the recent string of layoffs seen nationwide worries some. Google is one of those local tech giants. It's also the latest tech company to cut thousands of jobs. And earlier this week, Microsoft announced it too is slashing 10,000 jobs. Meanwhile, Amazon, Meta and Twitter announced thousands of layoffs over the last few months.
Austin-Travis County EMS transports person with gunshot wound from Pflugerville home
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Watch Command says that officers are responding to a gunshot wound in the 13000 block of Macquarie Drive in Pflugerville. Austin-Travis County EMS transported one adult patient in critical condition from the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound. APD did confirm that the residence is located within APD’s jurisdiction, and […]
The history of the Round Rock
How many rocks would a Round Rock rock if a Round Rock could round rocks?
These Texas Cities Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
Waco's glass recycling program begins Thursday
WACO, Texas — It's time to start painting the city purple!. The City of Waco, in collaboration with Glass 4 Good, OI, and Strategic Materials, is launching it's glass recycling initiative. They're putting purple glass recycling bins in each of the 5 districts in Waco. "Essentially, we're finally able...
1 dead after shooting at east Austin gas station, APD homicide unit investigating
The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in east Austin.
