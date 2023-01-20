22. New London, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Banana Pudding in Chandler, TX Is Made Fresh Daily!
When I first saw the picture of this banana pudding on social media, my mouth began to water instantly. I’ve never wanted to eat banana pudding so bad in my life, and after speaking to the staff at the restaurant and hearing the story behind this amazing dessert, it makes me want to drive to Chandler, Texas right now. This heavenly dessert is made fresh daily by the good folks at Nettie’s Southern Kitchen.
316 Acres of Waterfront Freedom For Sale in Alba, Texas
I think I have finally found a home on a giant piece of property that checks every box you could want located in Alba, Texas. This place gives you plenty of privacy, it’s got so many amenities to keep everyone comfortable, plus it offers amazing opportunities to go hunting and fishing on the property. If you’re in the market for a luxury home in Texas this is one that you will have to look at seriously putting in an offer.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview’s McCann Road bridge construction advancing despite setbacks
KTRE’s Avery Gorman has updates on what’s going on in the city of Zavalla in the wake multiple city council member resignations. She speaks with one of the city’s residents who has signed up to run for one of those vacancies. Zavalla resident explains intent to run...
One Man’s Kindness at a Longview, TX Walmart Touched Her Heart Deeply
Running across a story like this one out of Longview, Texas gives you a sense of hope in the midst of the daily madness. An East Texas woman shared how the unexpected act of heartfelt kindness from a stranger at Walmart can mean more than he may ever know. I...
KLTV
Historic Palestine church on Texas ‘most endangered places’ list awarded $75,000 for repairs
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - After eight years of restoring a historic church, an East Texas congregation is finally getting the help they need. Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Palestine is one step closer to reopening their doors with this $75,000 grant. The church had to close in 2014 due to structural issues. It was built in 1921 and is the third oldest AME church in Texas.
ktalnews.com
Abandoned Marshall steel plant destroyed in fire
Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night. Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night. State of Texas: Budget plans leave billions on the …
Crawfish ’23 Season is Early, Here are 7 Spots in Tyler to Eat Them
Crawfish season has come early here in East Texas. Which is great news and also means folks across Tyler, TX are on the hunt for mudbugs to boil. So, where can you find your fix?. Crayfish, crawdads, crawdaddies, mudbugs, ditchbugs, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, yabbies. Served with or without corn....
Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart
A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
2 Men Arrested After 31 Gallons Of “Lean” Seized in East Texas
Promethazine, a prescription antihistamine medicine is sometimes mixed with the opioid cough medicine codeine for a combination known on the street as "Lean", "Drank" Or "Sizzurp". A couple of guys from the Midwest who were far away from home found themselves sitting in an East Texas jail facing a ton...
texasstandard.org
East Texans file new lawsuits to access beloved body of water
It’s been almost a year since a maroon and silver fence with ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared around the access to the Cutoff. And it’s still there. The Cutoff is a body of water in East Texas along the border of Henderson and Navarro Counties. Generations of people have gone there to fish, boat, and camp. But a new landowner bought property bordering the Cutoff toward the end of 2020, and put up the fence shortly thereafter.
1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night. According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Constable...
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
KLTV
Gov. Abbott to speak at UT Tyler medical school groundbreaking ceremony Monday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler’s official groundbreaking ceremony for its new Medical Education Building will take place on Monday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. The school says Governor Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at the ceremony, and he will be joined by UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun and UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife.
PHOTOS: Several fire departments fight Palestine school supply warehouse fire
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Fire Department responded to a warehouse fire on Thursday, Jan. 19. An automatic fire alarm call was sent to Palestine Police dispatch at 10:12 p.m. and Palestine Fire was dispatched to 2015 Tile Factory Road. According to officials, fire department members saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the […]
Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans
TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
Tax season has arrived in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 2023 tax season begins Monday and ends April 18th. People have plenty of time to file their taxes but experts say to file early! A Tyler CPA, Tom J. Fitzgerald explained that the key to preparing to file your taxes is being organized. “You have to get your data together and review […]
East Texas nurse loses $49,000 in banking scam
TYLER, Texas — The holiday season is known as the most wonderful time of the year -- as families and friends gather round to celebrate the past 12 months. But, it's also peak season for scammers. Angel Pineda is a traveling nurse who has an account with Chase Bank....
The Best Burger You’ve Never Tried in Mineola, Texas
There is nothing better than sitting down to a big ol’ juicy burger with some french fries. There is something so comforting about wrapping your hands around a burger and taking that first bite. But recently there was quite the debate going on regarding where to find the best burger around Mineola, Texas.
Historical Black church in Tyler needs donations for demolition: ‘Sad ending for a building that had a great history’
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler said St. James CME church is a hazard, filled with asbestos and needs to be demolished. The church building in downtown Tyler hasn’t been in use for 20 years but has been a pillar in the Black community for 102 years. “A sad ending for a building […]
No injuries reported after Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after a house fire in Longview Thursday afternoon. According to the Longview Fire Department Facebook, crews responded to 302 Davis Street for a reported residential structure fire and. The fire was coming from a detached garage that had been converted into an...
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton, TX
