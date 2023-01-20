ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, TX

#22. New London, TX

By Stacker
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h1X8v_0kKsUOK500
- 1-year price change: +$16,161 (+11.5%) - 5-year price change: +$40,991 (+35.5%) - Typical home value: $156,446 (#24 most expensive city in metro) Stacker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

This Banana Pudding in Chandler, TX Is Made Fresh Daily!

When I first saw the picture of this banana pudding on social media, my mouth began to water instantly. I’ve never wanted to eat banana pudding so bad in my life, and after speaking to the staff at the restaurant and hearing the story behind this amazing dessert, it makes me want to drive to Chandler, Texas right now. This heavenly dessert is made fresh daily by the good folks at Nettie’s Southern Kitchen.
CHANDLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

316 Acres of Waterfront Freedom For Sale in Alba, Texas

I think I have finally found a home on a giant piece of property that checks every box you could want located in Alba, Texas. This place gives you plenty of privacy, it’s got so many amenities to keep everyone comfortable, plus it offers amazing opportunities to go hunting and fishing on the property. If you’re in the market for a luxury home in Texas this is one that you will have to look at seriously putting in an offer.
ALBA, TX
KLTV

Historic Palestine church on Texas ‘most endangered places’ list awarded $75,000 for repairs

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - After eight years of restoring a historic church, an East Texas congregation is finally getting the help they need. Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Palestine is one step closer to reopening their doors with this $75,000 grant. The church had to close in 2014 due to structural issues. It was built in 1921 and is the third oldest AME church in Texas.
PALESTINE, TX
ktalnews.com

Abandoned Marshall steel plant destroyed in fire

Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night. Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night. State of Texas: Budget plans leave billions on the …
MARSHALL, TX
101.5 KNUE

Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart

A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
LINDALE, TX
texasstandard.org

East Texans file new lawsuits to access beloved body of water

It’s been almost a year since a maroon and silver fence with ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared around the access to the Cutoff. And it’s still there. The Cutoff is a body of water in East Texas along the border of Henderson and Navarro Counties. Generations of people have gone there to fish, boat, and camp. But a new landowner bought property bordering the Cutoff toward the end of 2020, and put up the fence shortly thereafter.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Gov. Abbott to speak at UT Tyler medical school groundbreaking ceremony Monday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler’s official groundbreaking ceremony for its new Medical Education Building will take place on Monday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. The school says Governor Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at the ceremony, and he will be joined by UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun and UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans

TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tax season has arrived in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 2023 tax season begins Monday and ends April 18th. People have plenty of time to file their taxes but experts say to file early! A Tyler CPA, Tom J. Fitzgerald explained that the key to preparing to file your taxes is being organized. “You have to get your data together and review […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas nurse loses $49,000 in banking scam

TYLER, Texas — The holiday season is known as the most wonderful time of the year -- as families and friends gather round to celebrate the past 12 months. But, it's also peak season for scammers. Angel Pineda is a traveling nurse who has an account with Chase Bank....
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Best Burger You’ve Never Tried in Mineola, Texas

There is nothing better than sitting down to a big ol’ juicy burger with some french fries. There is something so comforting about wrapping your hands around a burger and taking that first bite. But recently there was quite the debate going on regarding where to find the best burger around Mineola, Texas.
MINEOLA, TX
CBS19

No injuries reported after Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after a house fire in Longview Thursday afternoon. According to the Longview Fire Department Facebook, crews responded to 302 Davis Street for a reported residential structure fire and. The fire was coming from a detached garage that had been converted into an...
LONGVIEW, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy