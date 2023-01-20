ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Leon Edwards rooting for Jorge Masvidal to win so he can fight him, but he 'just keeps losing'

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DT2qb_0kKsT6YT00

Leon Edwards was hoping the stars would align for him to fight Jorge Masvidal.

Edwards hasn’t let go of their backstage altercation in March 2019, in which Masvidal sucker-punched him during a UFC event in London. But with their career trajectories currently in opposite directions, welterweight champion Edwards knew making his first title defense against Masvidal would be a hard sell.

Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) has dropped three in a row, but Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) is just waiting for him to rebound with one big win so they can fight.

“I don’t like him that much, but I’m rooting for him to win so I can fight him,” Edwards said on the “Believe You Me” podcast. “He just keeps losing, so it’s hard to make the fight make sense. I even said if he went out there and fought in like December or January – like Gilbert (Burns) or somebody – beat one of them, then I’ll fight you in March and then get (Kamaru) Usman in the summer or something.

“Let him rest his hands a bit, then I’ll fight you in March. But he didn’t even do that. We’ll see. Skill set-wise, it’s two different levels. His career is doing that, mine’s doing this. So it’s hard to make the fight make sense right now. But that’s a fight that I need to happen, want to happen.”

Instead, Edwards will complete his trilogy with Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC), whom he dethroned with a stunning head kick knockout to capture the welterweight title. Edwards faces Usman in the UFC 286 main event March 18 at The O2 in London. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 286.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 283 video: Brunno Ferreira devastates Gregory Rodrigues for upset knockout

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brunno Ferreira continued the theme of the UFC 283 prelims, where debuting fighters made the most of their first opportunities. In a middleweight bout he took on eight day’s notice, Ferreira (10-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) knocked out Gregory Rodrigues (13-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC) with a devastating left hand that led to a stoppage at 4:13 of Round 1. The event took place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'He's the best': Nelly Korda refutes brother Sebastian's claim that he's the worst athlete in the family as both battle for titles on opposite sides of the world

ORLANDO, Florida – Nelly Korda woke up 30 minutes before her alarm went off on Friday to watch her brother Sebastian take on No. 7 Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open. She was in player dining when he pulled off the upset in three sets. Mardy Fish, Sebastian’s Davis...
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lauren Murphy lauds corner for not stopping fight in loss to Andrade at UFC 283

After a one-sided decision loss to former champion Jessica Andrade, Lauren Murphy said she’s ready to take some time off. Murphy (16-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC), who will turn 40 in July, was largely dominated from bell to bell by Andrade (24-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC), who swept the scorecards with two 10-8 rounds from two judges and one 10-8 frame from the third. Their women’s flyweight fight was part of the UFC 283 main card at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 283 winner Gilbert Burns reveals recent encounter with out-of-character Colby Covington: 'It was even getting weird'

RIO DE JANEIRO – Gilbert Burns wants Colby Covington next, but his UFC 283 callout didn’t come from a place of hatred. Despite Covington’s past comments toward the people of Brazil, Burns (20-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) indicated he actually likes his targeted foe. At a post-fight news conference following his win Saturday over Neil Magny (27-9 MMA, 20-8 UFC), Burns described a recent chance encounter he had with Covington at a hotel and casino in Hollywood, Fla.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
259K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy