(Willmar MN-) Hearings and pre-trial preparations are taking place for a Willmar man accused of driving drunk and killing a Willmar woman July 24th. 19-year-old Daniel Lohse is charged with 4 offenses including 2 felony counts of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Criminal Vehicular Operation, along with two misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated. Lohse is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol July 24th and colliding with a car on Highway 71 near Sibley State Park, killing 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Willmar, and injuring her passenger, 31-year-old Sergio Valador-Venzor of Belgrade. Court records say Lohse admitted drinking at a house party prior to the crash, and had ingested THC edibles. Marijuana was found in his truck. He is currently free on $125,000 conditional bail and appeared for an omnibus hearing in Kandiyohi County District Court January 10th. His next hearing takes place March 14th, but no trial date has yet been set.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO