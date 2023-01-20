Read full article on original website
Linda Kimpling
Linda Lee Kimpling, age 74, of Sacred Heart, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Olivia Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart. The Rev. Michelle Kleene will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11-1:00 p.m. at the church in Sacred Heart. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.
Katie Elizabeth Hughes
Katie Elizabeth Hughes, age 63, passed away on Saturday evening, January 21, 2023, at The Chippewa County Montevideo Hospital. Visitation will be held from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm on Friday, January 27, 2023, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Benson, Minnesota, followed by the mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 pm. Interment will be in the Church of the Visitation Catholic Cemetery in Danvers. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Juanita Rivera
Juanita Rivera, 82, of Willmar, died Friday, January 20th at her home. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 24th at United Methodist Church in Willmar. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Monday, January 23rd at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue two hours prior to her service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
Spicer Winterfest Activities
(Spicer, MN) a couple of Spicer Winterfest activities take place this weekend. All day today (Saturday) snowmobile enthusiasts can enjoy the Winterfest Spicer Speed event, which includes Central Minnesota Pond Racing starting at 11 in front of Zorbaz and the snowmobile Speed Run on Green Lake starting at 10. Tomorrow from 1 to 3 is the 5th Annual Kids Ice Fishing Derby in front of Pirotta Park on Green Lake. Bars and restaurants have dining and entertainment specials throughout Winterfest. The Spicer Ice Castle was completed on Saulsbury Beach last weekend, and the lighting ceremony and fireworks take place Saturday, January 28th. For a complete schedule go to the Spicer Commercial Club's Facebook Page.
Pickup breaks through the ice on Lake Hanska
(Hanska, MN) -- Authorities in south central Minnesota are warning of unsafe ice conditions in the area. The Brown County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck broke through the ice on Lake Hanska on Saturday afternoon near the main landing off County Road 6. Deputies say no one was injured and the truck had to be removed from the water. Many lakes and rivers in Brown County currently have thin ice conditions and officials are asking folks to refrain from driving on the ice.
Hearing set for March 14th for Willmar man accused in fatal DWI
(Willmar MN-) Hearings and pre-trial preparations are taking place for a Willmar man accused of driving drunk and killing a Willmar woman July 24th. 19-year-old Daniel Lohse is charged with 4 offenses including 2 felony counts of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Criminal Vehicular Operation, along with two misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated. Lohse is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol July 24th and colliding with a car on Highway 71 near Sibley State Park, killing 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Willmar, and injuring her passenger, 31-year-old Sergio Valador-Venzor of Belgrade. Court records say Lohse admitted drinking at a house party prior to the crash, and had ingested THC edibles. Marijuana was found in his truck. He is currently free on $125,000 conditional bail and appeared for an omnibus hearing in Kandiyohi County District Court January 10th. His next hearing takes place March 14th, but no trial date has yet been set.
Fergus Falls tops Cardinals
The Willmar Cardinal boys basketball team traveled to Fergus Falls to take on the Otters Friday night and were defeated by a final score of 56-47. It appeared as though the Cards were in charge midway through the first half as they were up by 10. But, in spite of the fact the Otters had 12 turn overs, they went on a 16-6 run and went into the locker room with a 26-25 half time lead.
Dense Fog Advisory issued January 22 at 6:31PM CST until January 23 at 6:00AM CST by NWS
..DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Swift, Chippewa, Redwood and Martin Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...With temperatures below freezing, some.
