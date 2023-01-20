97-year-old woman freezes to death outside Louisville assisted living facility, prompting investigation and lawsuit

Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
3d ago
Horrible, 9 times more people die from cold than Global Warming (fake) and that multiple is about to go up.
Cold case: Who murdered this young mom in 1985?
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve the cold case murder of Vicki Clements Carpenter over 37 years ago.
Family friends of Northglenn shooting victim speak out on his character
Northglenn police responded to a disturbance at home late Saturday morning, where they found a 19-year-old man, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died. A close family friend says that 19-year-old was a Cherry Creek graduate, Angel Escobar. "He was like a son to me," Rose Smoak said. "My son loved him very much, they loved each other." Smoak says Angel was best friends with her son Malik, who died last month, after taking a pill that may have been laced with fentanyl. "Angel, he was deeply affected by this, and he's been grieving and instead...
Friend of Loveland carjacking, shooting victim recounts memories
Dalin Dotson says he can't believe his friend Nas is gone. "I didn't think it was true at first," he said. They graduated from Mountain View High School last year. Dotson says Nasier Graham was the first person to welcome him when he moved to Colorado from Arizona back when they were just little kids. "He was a very good guy he was kind always there for everybody always had a very big smile on his face always helped people out when they're down," Dotson said. Nasier's life was cut short Friday night while he was sitting in a car the Brookstone apartment complex...
Teen being charged as adult in 16-year-old girl’s death
According to the Denver District Attorney's Office, Brandon Louis Sandoval, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, allegedly murdered Aaliyah Cortez.
Man arrested after deadly Northglenn shooting
Northglenn police took a man into custody following a deadly shooting Saturday morning. A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in the 11700 block of Delaware Court.
Colorado Police Officer Does the Unthinkable – In a Good Way
Each day, when scouring over the vast wasteland of horribles on the Internet for something - anything - that might resonate as "Feel Good News," I always love it when I discover something above and beyond the call of duty done by police officers. It's even better when they're right here at home, or at least, really close to home.
Suspect arrested in death of 16-year-old girl in Denver
DENVER — A suspect was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found in northeast Denver last month, the Denver Police Department said. Tayanna Manuel was found dead Dec. 26 outside an apartment complex on North Salida Street in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
Westminster police search for vehicle in serious hit-and-run
The Westminster Police Department asked for the public's help finding a pickup truck involved in a pedestrian crash Sunday evening that left a man with serious injuries.
Reverse search warrant used in arrest goes to Colorado Supreme Court
DENVER — The Colorado Supreme Court will review the use of a Google search warrant used to arrest three teens in connection with the Green Valley Ranch arson that killed a family of five in 2020. In November, Denver District Court Judge Martin Egelhoff upheld the legality of the...
Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead
One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting. Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street. Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it. They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
9News
Family remembers 16-year-old killed in Denver homicide
"Justice for my daughter. That’s all I want, is justice for my daughter," Tayanna Manuel's mother said Sunday, after a suspect was arrested in her death.
1310kfka.com
3 suspects wanted in fatal Loveland shooting
Three suspects are on the lam in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a teen hurt in Loveland. Police said a trio rolled up to the Brookstone Apartment Homes on the 2500 block of East 1st Street Friday night and fired at least 10 shots. An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 16-year-old was hurt; he teen remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a white Dodge ram pick-up truck with tinted windows.
Man arrested in connection with Loveland church arson
A man has been arrested in connection with an arson at a Loveland church Thursday night. Darion R. Sexton, 21, was arrested Friday by Loveland police after an arrest warrant was obtained.
Officer who threatened Elijah McClain during fatal arrest re-hired by Aurora PD
Matthew Green, a K-9 officer at the time, threatened to unleash a police dog on McClain during the 2019 encounter that led to the 23-year-old's death. Now, he's back with Aurora PD.
1 killed in stabbing in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood
A woman is dead after being the victim of a stabbing in Denver's Montbello neighborhood late Friday night and the person police believe is responsible is now in custody.
Man files suit against church, former priest, archdiocese – alleges molestation
COLORADO, USA — A man who alleges he was sexually molested by a priest two decades ago filed a first-of-its-kind lawsuit Thursday against the Archdiocese of Denver, a parish in Fort Collins and a disgraced former clergyman. Scott Verti, 38, said he was an altar boy at St. Elizabeth...
Man who claims Taco Bell poisoning has history of suing
FOX31 has learned new details in the case of a man who claimed he was poisoned after eating at a Taco Bell restaurant in Aurora.
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdose
(Denver, Colo.) Not often do I become so shaken up by the news that I have a hard time writing about it. But now is one of those times. Today, peer specialists from Colorado Coalition for the Homeless are going door to door in my building, Fusion Studios, asking people to please not use drugs by themselves. You see, two people have overdosed – died – in two days here. Both were on my floor. Some of you may even know one of the victims. More on that in a moment.
Juvenile suspect arrested for alleged murder of Tayanna Manuel
A juvenile suspect is in custody for the alleged murder of Tayanna Manuel back in December.The Denver Police Department announced Saturday night that the arrest was made and credits the diligent work of homicide investigators. Officers were called for a reported shooting on Dec. 26 at the 4900 block of N. Salida Street, where detectives located a female victim deceased on the scene. A homicide investigation was underway as authorities identified the juvenile male suspect and took them into custody on Saturday. The juvenile is being held for investigation, while facing first-degree murder charges. The final determination of charges are to be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office. Due to proper protocol, the male suspect will not be identified, while additional info and booking photos will also not be released due to the case involving a juvenile. The investigation remains ongoing.
KDVR.com
DU player Coban Porter charged with homicide in early morning crash
A University of Denver player was arrested and accused of vehicular manslaughter Sunday for a deadly crash in Denver's University neighborhood. DU player Coban Porter charged with homicide in early …. A University of Denver player was arrested and accused of vehicular manslaughter Sunday for a deadly crash in Denver's...
