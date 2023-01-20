Graham Nash on Longtime Friend and Fellow Singer David Crosby: “I know people want to focus on how volatile our relationship has been”

Read full article on original website
Related
David Crosby's Shocking Net Worth
David Crosby's net worth at the time of his death may not be what you would expect from a rock n' roll icon.
How David Crosby quit drugs — but never got over Joni Mitchell
It took going to prison in 1986 for David Crosby to finally kick drugs, but the rock legend could never quit his beloved ex Joni Mitchell. When I interviewed him in 2019, Crosby — who died at 81 on Thursday after a long illness — revealed that decades after Mitchell broke up with him and went on to date his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he still had a bad case of Joni. “I do still love her,” Crosby said of the songbird, whom he discovered when she was playing a small Florida club in 1967. “Our relationship has always...
Melissa Etheridge mourns loss of David Crosby, who fathered two of her kids
Melissa Etheridge is morning the loss of David Crosby, the father of two of her kids, after he died on Thursday. “I am grieving the loss of my friend Beckett and Bailey’s biological father, David,” she captioned an image on Instagram Thursday of her sitting next to Crosby as he played the guitar. “He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. “A true treasure,” she concluded. The Crosby, Stills & Nash singer fathered Etheridge and her then-partner Julie Cypher’s children — Bailey, 25, and...
David Crosby cause of death updates — Tributes pour in as The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash founding member dies at 81
DAVID Crosby, a legendary musician who was a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has passed away. A representative for the musician confirmed his death to Variety. Crosby's former bandmate Graham Nash wrote on Instagram,. “I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
NME
One of David Crosby’s final tweets was a funny take on heaven
Some of David Crosby’s last tweets saw him poking fun at the idea of heaven, calling ‘Eleanor Rigby’ the best song by The Beatles and praising Greta Thunberg. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He...
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Reunite to Honor Christine McVie’s Death
Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks were photographed leaving Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Christine McVie's funeral.
John Lennon Asked Paul McCartney a Heartbreaking Question Shortly Before His Mother Died
John Lennon and Paul McCartney once bonded over their mothers' deaths. Lennon asked how McCartney dealt with his mother's death.
Stereogum
Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby
Neil Young has shared a statement on the death of David Crosby, his former bandmate in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Although Young and Crosby famously feuded for years, Young’s statement focuses on his most positive memories of their stint as friends and bandmates, expressing his love for Crosby and reminiscing about the good times.
David Crosby’s Wife Was His Biggest Supporter: Inside Late Musician’s Marriage to Jan Dance
The Byrds cofounder David Crosby has died at age 81, his wife, Jan Dance, confirmed in a statement to Variety. The couple had been married since 1987. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django,” Dance shared in a statement. “Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.” Keep scrolling below to learn more about Crosby’s wife, Jan.
George Harrison’s Mom ‘Forced’ Him to Support John Lennon After His Mother Died
George Harrison's mom overheard John Lennon talk about his mother. When his mother died, Mrs. Harrison forced her son to support Lennon.
Freddie Mercury Once Said John Lennon Is the One Person, Living or Dead, He Wishes He Could Have Met
Freddie Mercury was a fan of John Lennon, but unfortunately never got the chance to meet the former Beatle before his death in 1980
Fleetwood Mac Star Christine McVie Said Her Goal Was to ‘Stay Alive’ Just Months Before Her Sudden Death
Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and songwriter Christine McVie said her goal was to "stay alive" just a few months before her unexpected death.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
The 10 best David Crosby songs
Ten of the best from the late and legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby, the man with the honeyed voice
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
‘Blue Bayou’ Singer Linda Ronstadt Is A Mom Of Two! Meet Her Adopted Children Mary And Carlos
Linda Ronstadt is popular for the release of her hit songs “When Will I Be Loved,” and “Blue Bayou”. The vocalist is also a doting mother to her two adopted children, daughter Mary Clementine, and son Carlos who she has kept away from the spotlight. The Grammy Award Winner went through her adoption process when she was in her early 40s because of her love for kids.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Christina, 31, Looks So Grown Up At Event With Dad
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and his 31-year-old Christina Schwarzenegger arrived at the Austrian Climate Summit on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, in Kitzbuehel, Austria and absolutely lit up the event. They smiled together upon arrival and the Terminator actor and former Governor of California beamed with pride as he wrapped his arm around his daughter’s waist and posed with her. Christina, his second-born daughter, looked pleased to be at the summit and wore an equally enthusiastic smile.
Showbiz411
Box Office: Blue Valentine as “Avatar 2” Crosses $600 Mil, “Otto” Is a Grumpy Hit
Amazing as it seems, “Avatar 2” is about to hit another milestone. The James Cameron sequel will cross $600 million tomorrow. Either there’s nothing to see, or people are bored, or they’re going back over and over to figure the whole thing out. Anyway. This is The Way of Water. It flows.
Comments / 0