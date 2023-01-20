ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Graham Nash on Longtime Friend and Fellow Singer David Crosby: “I know people want to focus on how volatile our relationship has been”

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

How David Crosby quit drugs — but never got over Joni Mitchell

It took going to prison in 1986 for David Crosby to finally kick drugs, but the rock legend could never quit his beloved ex Joni Mitchell. When I interviewed him in 2019, Crosby — who died at 81 on Thursday after a long illness — revealed that decades after Mitchell broke up with him and went on to date his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he still had a bad case of Joni. “I do still love her,” Crosby said of the songbird, whom he discovered when she was playing a small Florida club in 1967. “Our relationship has always...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Melissa Etheridge mourns loss of David Crosby, who fathered two of her kids

Melissa Etheridge is morning the loss of David Crosby, the father of two of her kids, after he died on Thursday. “I am grieving the loss of my friend Beckett and Bailey’s biological father, David,” she captioned an image on Instagram Thursday of her sitting next to Crosby as he played the guitar. “He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. “A true treasure,” she concluded. The Crosby, Stills & Nash singer fathered Etheridge and her then-partner Julie Cypher’s children — Bailey, 25, and...
Stereogum

Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby

Neil Young has shared a statement on the death of David Crosby, his former bandmate in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Although Young and Crosby famously feuded for years, Young’s statement focuses on his most positive memories of their stint as friends and bandmates, expressing his love for Crosby and reminiscing about the good times.
Closer Weekly

David Crosby’s Wife Was His Biggest Supporter: Inside Late Musician’s Marriage to Jan Dance

The Byrds cofounder David Crosby has died at age 81, his wife, Jan Dance, confirmed in a statement to Variety. The couple had been married since 1987. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django,” Dance shared in a statement. “Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.” Keep scrolling below to learn more about Crosby’s wife, Jan.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary

Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
UTAH STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”

Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
DoYouRemember?

‘Blue Bayou’ Singer Linda Ronstadt Is A Mom Of Two! Meet Her Adopted Children Mary And Carlos

Linda Ronstadt is popular for the release of her hit songs “When Will I Be Loved,” and “Blue Bayou”. The vocalist is also a doting mother to her two adopted children, daughter Mary Clementine, and son Carlos who she has kept away from the spotlight. The Grammy Award Winner went through her adoption process when she was in her early 40s because of her love for kids.
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Christina, 31, Looks So Grown Up At Event With Dad

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and his 31-year-old Christina Schwarzenegger arrived at the Austrian Climate Summit on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, in Kitzbuehel, Austria and absolutely lit up the event. They smiled together upon arrival and the Terminator actor and former Governor of California beamed with pride as he wrapped his arm around his daughter’s waist and posed with her. Christina, his second-born daughter, looked pleased to be at the summit and wore an equally enthusiastic smile.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy