MedicalXpress
Moderna reports positive results for RSV vaccine
US biotech company Moderna on Tuesday announced positive interim trial results for its vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults over the age of 60. There are no jabs currently available for the virus, which is a top cause of lower respiratory diseases, commonly leading to bronchiolitis in children and pneumonia in the elderly.
Moderna says RSV vaccine is effective in older adults
(The Hill) – Moderna’s vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was 83 percent effective at preventing lower respiratory tract disease in adults aged 60 and older in a large clinical trial, the company announced on Tuesday. Based on the results, Moderna said it intends to submit the vaccine for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) […]
COVID isn’t just infecting you—it could be reactivating viruses that have been dormant in your body for years
COVID can cause reservoirs of some viruses you’ve previously battled to reactivate, potentially leading to symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome—a condition that resembles long COVID, a recent study found. You had COVID a few months ago and recovered—but things still aren’t quite right. When you stand...
Super Strength Gonorrhea Strain Marks Worrying First in U.S.
A strain of drug-resistant gonorrhea has been detected in Massachusetts, prompting a worrying warning from the state’s Department of Public Health (DPH) on Thursday telling residents to take extra precautions. The strain is “the first time that resistance or reduced response to five classes of antibiotics has been identified in gonorrhea in the United States,” according to a statement from the DPH. At least two residents have been identified with the strain so far, but the cases appear to be unrelated and researchers are unable to find a direct connection. Contact tracing is currently underway to determine if other individuals...
Gizmodo
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
I Stopped Taking My HIV Pills
“My only concern,” my doctor said to me with a tremendously heavy pause, “is that you’re working with a lot back there.” This was the politest way I’ve ever heard someone say I have a fat ass. I could see why he approached the topic...
CNET
What to Know About Pfizer's and Moderna's Bivalent COVID Boosters
Updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available to everyone 6 months and older. Some adults can get Novavax for a booster instead. As the virus mutates, boosters have become necessary to restore protection given by the original vaccines or past infections. What's next. Viruses like COVID-19 spread really...
Healthline
Parkinson's Disease: How a Cough Medicine May Help Slow Progression
Scientists report that the cough medication ambroxol showed promise in slowing the progression of Parkinson’s disease in a phase 2 clinical trial. A phase 3 clinical trial is now getting underway. Ambroxol has not been approved for use in the United States, but it is widely used as a...
Healthline
The Connection Between the Epstein-Barr Virus and Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms
Most people will have the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) at some point, usually in early childhood. EBV may lay dormant in the body for years. Recently, researchers have found a link between EBV and multiple sclerosis (MS). Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is a common virus that is part of the herpesvirus family....
MedicalXpress
Commonly used antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV and hepatitis B reduce immune cells' energy production
New UCLA-led research suggests that antiretroviral drugs called TAF and TDF directly reduce energy production by mitochondria, structures inside cells that generate the power that cells use to function. Both drugs led to reduced cellular oxygen consumption rates, a measure of the ability of the mitochondria to produce energy, compared with controls. But in combination with other antiretrovirals, TAF appeared to result in a larger energy reduction than TDF did. Whether this is a cause for concern is not known at this point.
New 'concerning' strain of drug-resistant gonorrhea found in U.S. for 1st time
A troubling strain of gonorrhea was identified for the first time in the U.S.
Black Americans Are Killed by Medical Maltreatment History
Dying at higher rates during COVID, while fearing doctors won't listen.
ajmc.com
Immunocompromised Patients Had Low Uptake of mRNA COVID-19 Boosters
A study found that adherence to the CDC recommendation of mRNA monovalent COVID-19 boosters was low in immunocompromised individuals. The CDC recommendation for booster doses of mRNA monovalent COVID-19 booster had low adherence in immunocompromised individuals, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Immunocompromised individuals are at a...
MedicalXpress
Scientists find potential cellular target for HIV therapies
Researchers at The Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology have discovered a protein that appears to play a key role in helping HIV replicate in human immune cells, providing more clues about how cellular machinery allows the virus to create new copies of itself. The insight...
Medagadget.com
An Exclusive Sneak Peek at What’s Next for HIV Drugs? | The Essential and Updated Study
The HIV Drugs Market is an important sector of the healthcare industry. It has grown significantly over the past few years, with advances in technology and treatments leading to an increased demand for HIV drugs. The market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of HIV, increasing availability of generic drugs, and government initiatives for providing access to affordable medicines. Moreover, rising research and development activities are expected to further propel the growth of the market in the coming years. The HIV drugs market size was valued at $30,891.48 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $36,495.47 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.
technologynetworks.com
Promising Parkinson's Disease Treatment Candidate Identified in Mouse Study
A new study has identified a promising drug candidate that can protect neurons from degeneration in mouse models of Parkinson’s disease. The research is published in Science Translational Medicine. Addressing an unmet need. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is the second most common neurodegenerative disease, and over the last 25 years,...
MedicalXpress
Dangers of late cervical cancer diagnosis in women of color
In the past decade, nearly one-third of cervical cancer cases in the U.S. resulted in death according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Women of color, particularly Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black women, are more likely to be diagnosed and die of cervical cancer compared to white women in the U.S.—not because of genetics, but inequalities in health care access.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals new genetic disorder that causes susceptibility to opportunistic infections
An international consortium co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center immunogeneticist Rubén Martínez-Barricarte, Ph.D., has discovered a new genetic disorder that causes immunodeficiency and profound susceptibility to opportunistic infections including a life-threatening fungal pneumonia. The discovery, reported Jan. 20 in the journal Science Immunology, will help identify people who...
myzeo.com
Why Everyone Should Regularly Test for STDs
Sexually transmitted diseases aren’t a fun topic, and most people avoid talking about them at all costs. But this is an important conversation to have – and one that could improve overall public health. The truth is, everyone should regularly test for STDs – even if you think you’re totally clean – and it’s much easier to do than you think.
Only HIV vaccine in advanced trials failed: ‘Obviously disappointing’
The last HIV vaccine in a late-stage trial has failed, researchers announced Wednesday, dealing yet another blow to the decades-long efforts to end the HIV/AIDS pandemic. Called “Mosaico,” the trial began in 2019 as one of three late-phase HIV vaccine studies. Some 3,900 men and transgender people between the ages of 18 and 60 received four injections over 12 months. While the vaccine was deemed safe, researchers found similar HIV infection rates between the placebo and vaccine groups. Advanced trials of two other vaccines, dubbed “Uhambo” and “Imbokodo,” also yielded discouraging results in recent years. “It’s obviously disappointing,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime...
