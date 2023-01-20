ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Ash Jurberg

Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort Worth

There was great news for fans in Fort Worth of Cracker Barrell Old Country Store this week with news that the restaurant chain will open a new location in Fort Worth. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store describes itself as "a friendly home-away-from-home in its stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family, enjoy home-style food and unique shopping - all at a fair price". It is known for its traditional Southern comfort food and also sells gift items, including simple toys, puzzles, and woodcrafts.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex

“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
KELLER, TX
fortworthreport.org

Texas A&M-Fort Worth already makes impact on local economy

The $350 million Texas A&M-Fort Worth campus hasn’t broken ground yet, but it is already drawing attention from business leaders. Businesses have been quick to respond to working with Texas A&M, said John Goff, a business leader key in bringing the university to the city. Deans from several different...
FORT WORTH, TX
KXAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘The Coolest Show On Earth' UniverSoul Circus Returns to Dallas in February

The UniverSoul Circus, known as the coolest show on earth, is returning to Dallas beginning in February. For almost 30 years, the UniverSoul Circus has brought its “jaw-dropping” combination of circus arts, theater and music to “every culture, every family, every generation.” People from all over the world have enjoyed thousands of shows over the years and the fun continues.
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

This Perfect $2.5 Million Home in Springtown Texas Provides The Ultimate Outdoor Entertaining Space With An Oversized Infinity Edge Pool

3551A Holbrook Rd Home in Springtown, Texas for Sale. 3551A Holbrook Rd, Springtown, Texas offers not only a fantastic farm life but also an entertaining space with an infinity pool and fully equipped amenities for all family members. This Home in Springtown provides 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,034 square feet of living space. To know more about 3551A Holbrook Rd, please get in touch with Julie Wells (Phone: 817 329 8850) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
SPRINGTOWN, TX
fortworthreport.org

Made in Tarrant: Fun Bus looks to bring joy through coffee

Who? Brian and Brina Kimes, head roaster and facilitator of awesomeness, respectively, are the proprietors of Fun Bus Coffee Roasters, a small batch, veteran-owned coffee roasting company located in Fort Worth. When? Fun Bus Coffee began in 2019. Where? Fun Bus Coffee ships free within 20 miles of the 76116...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
FRISCO, TX

