151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort WorthAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
61 Osteria - with Exec Chef Blaine Staniford - Opening on Tuesday, January 31Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
ketk.com
PHOTOS: Wells FFA shows cattle at Fort Worth Stock Show, wins first in class at shootout
FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – Wells FFA showed off their cattle at Fort Worth Stock Show this weekend. Ryan Harris placed first in class at the Texas Limousin Shootout, a competition held at the Fort Worth Stock Show for Limousin cattle specifically. Harris placed 5th in class overall on...
fortworthreport.org
Robotics challenge injects technology into 4-H’s traditional ag program at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo
Twenty agricultural robotics teams used their brain power to create robots that performed tasks from riding up a ramp and holding for two seconds to dropping ping-pong balls into a basket. Tamra McGaughy, a Grayson County 4-H and youth development agent, grew up as a student of the development and...
Abilene Zoo prepares to say goodbye to lion pride before their trip home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The lions at the Abilene Zoo will return to their home habitat in Fort Worth. For the past couple years, Abilene has been a temporary home for Saba, Abagebe and Jabulani. The lions came to visit West Texas while the Fort Worth zoo underwent habitat renovations. Now that the construction is […]
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort Worth
There was great news for fans in Fort Worth of Cracker Barrell Old Country Store this week with news that the restaurant chain will open a new location in Fort Worth. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store describes itself as "a friendly home-away-from-home in its stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family, enjoy home-style food and unique shopping - all at a fair price". It is known for its traditional Southern comfort food and also sells gift items, including simple toys, puzzles, and woodcrafts.
fortworthreport.org
The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex
“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
fortworthreport.org
Texas A&M-Fort Worth already makes impact on local economy
The $350 million Texas A&M-Fort Worth campus hasn’t broken ground yet, but it is already drawing attention from business leaders. Businesses have been quick to respond to working with Texas A&M, said John Goff, a business leader key in bringing the university to the city. Deans from several different...
WFAA
How Frisco has become a boom town in such a short amount of time
More than 200,000 people now call Frisco home. And several new attractions, like PGA Frisco, The Star, Ikea, to name a few, have opened since.
AOL Corp
Terry Black’s Barbecue, an Austin legacy, buys restaurant in west Fort Worth
Terry Black’s Barbecue, an Austin restaurant with ties to a Central Texas brisket legacy, has bought a former hamburger drive-thru in the West 7th neighborhood and will build a future restaurant, Mark Black said this week. Black confirmed that he and a brother, Mike, have bought the former Wendy’s,...
KXAN
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘The Coolest Show On Earth' UniverSoul Circus Returns to Dallas in February
The UniverSoul Circus, known as the coolest show on earth, is returning to Dallas beginning in February. For almost 30 years, the UniverSoul Circus has brought its “jaw-dropping” combination of circus arts, theater and music to “every culture, every family, every generation.” People from all over the world have enjoyed thousands of shows over the years and the fun continues.
luxury-houses.net
This Perfect $2.5 Million Home in Springtown Texas Provides The Ultimate Outdoor Entertaining Space With An Oversized Infinity Edge Pool
3551A Holbrook Rd Home in Springtown, Texas for Sale. 3551A Holbrook Rd, Springtown, Texas offers not only a fantastic farm life but also an entertaining space with an infinity pool and fully equipped amenities for all family members. This Home in Springtown provides 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,034 square feet of living space. To know more about 3551A Holbrook Rd, please get in touch with Julie Wells (Phone: 817 329 8850) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas Area
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Star Telegram and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
This Dallas taco place serves up some of the most inventive Mexican food in North Texas
We're at the Revolver Taco Lounge right here in Deep Elm and their menu is all about the multicultural culinary influences of Mexico.
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Fun Bus looks to bring joy through coffee
Who? Brian and Brina Kimes, head roaster and facilitator of awesomeness, respectively, are the proprietors of Fun Bus Coffee Roasters, a small batch, veteran-owned coffee roasting company located in Fort Worth. When? Fun Bus Coffee began in 2019. Where? Fun Bus Coffee ships free within 20 miles of the 76116...
Two killed in late night, high-speed street takeover crash in Fort Worth
Two people have died in a late night high-speed street take-over roll-over crash in Fort Worth. Late Sunday night, cars were showing exhibitions of speed on White Settlement Road near Henderson.
Did you win? $700,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
A lot is happening around Dallas-Fort Worth in the new year, the TCU Horned Frogs played for a national championship and the Dallas Cowboys secured a playoff win against Tom Brady, and to keep the winning spirits going, someone in North Texas secured a serious jackpot win.
WFAA
DFW weather: Tracking winter precipitation chances for North Texas
Mariel Ruiz is tracking our snow chances. Spoiler: They're not that high.
fox4news.com
Mother of teen killed in shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger says she's already forgiven killer
FORT WORTH, Texas - The family of the teen killed in a shooting at a Whataburger near Paschal High Friday said he worked at the fast food restaurant and would often wait there for a ride. Someone shot Zecheriah Trevino and his female cousin there. He didn't make it. Fort...
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
