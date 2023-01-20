Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Moderna reports positive results for RSV vaccine
US biotech company Moderna on Tuesday announced positive interim trial results for its vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults over the age of 60. There are no jabs currently available for the virus, which is a top cause of lower respiratory diseases, commonly leading to bronchiolitis in children and pneumonia in the elderly.
Moderna says RSV vaccine is effective in older adults
(The Hill) – Moderna’s vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was 83 percent effective at preventing lower respiratory tract disease in adults aged 60 and older in a large clinical trial, the company announced on Tuesday. Based on the results, Moderna said it intends to submit the vaccine for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) […]
COVID isn’t just infecting you—it could be reactivating viruses that have been dormant in your body for years
COVID can cause reservoirs of some viruses you’ve previously battled to reactivate, potentially leading to symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome—a condition that resembles long COVID, a recent study found. You had COVID a few months ago and recovered—but things still aren’t quite right. When you stand...
Super Strength Gonorrhea Strain Marks Worrying First in U.S.
A strain of drug-resistant gonorrhea has been detected in Massachusetts, prompting a worrying warning from the state’s Department of Public Health (DPH) on Thursday telling residents to take extra precautions. The strain is “the first time that resistance or reduced response to five classes of antibiotics has been identified in gonorrhea in the United States,” according to a statement from the DPH. At least two residents have been identified with the strain so far, but the cases appear to be unrelated and researchers are unable to find a direct connection. Contact tracing is currently underway to determine if other individuals...
Gizmodo
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
I Stopped Taking My HIV Pills
“My only concern,” my doctor said to me with a tremendously heavy pause, “is that you’re working with a lot back there.” This was the politest way I’ve ever heard someone say I have a fat ass. I could see why he approached the topic...
CNET
What to Know About Pfizer's and Moderna's Bivalent COVID Boosters
Updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available to everyone 6 months and older. Some adults can get Novavax for a booster instead. As the virus mutates, boosters have become necessary to restore protection given by the original vaccines or past infections. What's next. Viruses like COVID-19 spread really...
Healthline
Parkinson's Disease: How a Cough Medicine May Help Slow Progression
Scientists report that the cough medication ambroxol showed promise in slowing the progression of Parkinson’s disease in a phase 2 clinical trial. A phase 3 clinical trial is now getting underway. Ambroxol has not been approved for use in the United States, but it is widely used as a...
Healthline
The Connection Between the Epstein-Barr Virus and Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms
Most people will have the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) at some point, usually in early childhood. EBV may lay dormant in the body for years. Recently, researchers have found a link between EBV and multiple sclerosis (MS). Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is a common virus that is part of the herpesvirus family....
New 'concerning' strain of drug-resistant gonorrhea found in U.S. for 1st time
A troubling strain of gonorrhea was identified for the first time in the U.S.
ajmc.com
Immunocompromised Patients Had Low Uptake of mRNA COVID-19 Boosters
A study found that adherence to the CDC recommendation of mRNA monovalent COVID-19 boosters was low in immunocompromised individuals. The CDC recommendation for booster doses of mRNA monovalent COVID-19 booster had low adherence in immunocompromised individuals, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Immunocompromised individuals are at a...
MedicalXpress
Scientists find potential cellular target for HIV therapies
Researchers at The Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology have discovered a protein that appears to play a key role in helping HIV replicate in human immune cells, providing more clues about how cellular machinery allows the virus to create new copies of itself. The insight...
Medagadget.com
An Exclusive Sneak Peek at What’s Next for HIV Drugs? | The Essential and Updated Study
The HIV Drugs Market is an important sector of the healthcare industry. It has grown significantly over the past few years, with advances in technology and treatments leading to an increased demand for HIV drugs. The market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of HIV, increasing availability of generic drugs, and government initiatives for providing access to affordable medicines. Moreover, rising research and development activities are expected to further propel the growth of the market in the coming years. The HIV drugs market size was valued at $30,891.48 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $36,495.47 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Healthline
Stage 3 Cervical Cancer: Symptoms, Treatment, and Outlook
Stage 3 cervical cancer means cancer has spread to areas of the pelvis beyond the cervix. Symptoms include unusual vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain. Cervical cancer starts in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Over 90% of cervical cancer cases are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), according to the.
MedicalXpress
Airway mucosa antibodies durably protect against COVID: Study
High levels of mucosal IgA antibodies in the airways protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least eight months. Omicron infection generates durable mucosal antibodies, reducing the risk of re-infection. These are the findings of a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Danderyd Hospital in Sweden. The results raise further hope for the feasibility of future nasal vaccine platforms to protect against infection.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals new genetic disorder that causes susceptibility to opportunistic infections
An international consortium co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center immunogeneticist Rubén Martínez-Barricarte, Ph.D., has discovered a new genetic disorder that causes immunodeficiency and profound susceptibility to opportunistic infections including a life-threatening fungal pneumonia. The discovery, reported Jan. 20 in the journal Science Immunology, will help identify people who...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify how HIV/hepatitis drug harms the kidneys
A first-of-its-kind study identifies mechanisms that explain how a drug commonly used to treat HIV and hepatitis causes kidney disease and kidney injury. The study is published ahead of print in Function. Drug toxicity—harmful effects from medications that harm the body's organs—is a common cause of kidney disease and causes...
technologynetworks.com
HIV Vaccine Safe but Ineffective
An investigational HIV vaccine regimen tested among men who have sex with men (MSM) and transgender people was safe but did not provide protection against HIV acquisition, an independent data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) has determined. The HPX3002/HVTN 706, or “Mosaico,” Phase 3 clinical trial began in 2019 and...
targetedonc.com
Dosing Begins in Trial of Novel Immunotherapy for Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors
A phase 1a/1b, first-in-human study of the novel immunotherapy agent, AB248, has given the agent to its first patient with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The first patient has been dosed with the novel therapy, AB248, as a part of the AB248-011 (NCT05653882) phase 1a/1b study of the immunotherapy in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.1.
Does short sleeper syndrome really exist?
Some people, from Barack Obama to Elon Musk, claim to sleep for very few hours each night.
