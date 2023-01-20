ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, AL

wbrc.com

Veteran owned and operated Birmingham business

BIRMINGHAM, AL
The World Around Jae and Beyond

Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Lucy’s Old Country Cooking to Celebrate Grand Opening of Alberta City Location Sunday

Lucy's Old Country Cooking is making Alberta City their new home and will celebrate with a grand opening beginning Sunday morning. The southern-styled "meat and three" restaurant originally operated on Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa, however owners announced in late December that location was closing due to "very short staff" and "the stress of operating at two different locations," according to a Facebook post.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calhoun Journal

New Anniston Recycling Stations Facing Misuse

Anniston, AL – On January 19th Public Relations Director for the city of Anniston, Jackson Hodges, announced that the City of Anniston has established two new recycling stations that are now available for public use. These two recycling stations are located in the parking lot of the Anniston City Meeting Center (1615 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201) and the Norwood Hodges Community Center (3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL 36207). The two stations will be available 24/7. At times, they will have to be emptied and will be unavailable until returned to site. These stations will accept the following recyclables: cardboard, paper, metal cans, plastic bottles, and jugs. It was noted that and requested that all users please, keep in mind the following important notes when recycling: Keep all recyclables free of food and liquid. Never put recyclables in containers or bags. These stations must be used properly, otherwise recycling centers will NOT accept their contents when they are taken to be recycled.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
wbrc.com

Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2023 Tour headed to Legacy Arena

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brooks & Dunn, with special guest Scotty McCreery, are headed to the magic city. Red Mountain Entertainment announced that the Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2023 tour will be in Birmingham at Legacy Arena at the BJCC May 18 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham store manager sentenced for bilking $4.6 million in SNAP funds

A Birmingham man was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in prison for redeeming $4.6 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits illegally. U.S. District Judge Karon Bowdre sentenced Omar Motley, 42, to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $847,001 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, and $4.75 million to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Co. church offering help for students, parents

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One Shelby County Church is coming together to help students excel in the classroom. It’s called Level Up and it’s made up of teachers and volunteers at The Church at Shelby Crossings. Level Up is a new ministry that partners with parents and families in the Calera community.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover hosting first Community Mental Health Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover is hosting its first Community Mental Health Day this Sunday. The event, taking place on January 22 from noon until 4 p.m. at The Finley Center, will cover several topics, including law enforcement and mental health, Dementia, trauma, developmental delays and more.
HOOVER, AL
alabamanews.net

Carrington Hodge named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama

Alabama has a new Distinguished Young Woman. Carrington Hodge, Distinguished Young Woman of Shelby County, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Saturday night at Frazer Church. Hodge was one of 41 contestants from around the state to compete for the title this year. Hodge will now go...
ALABAMA STATE

