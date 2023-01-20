Read full article on original website
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 20, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Felony Shoplifter Stealing MoreThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
City of Anniston World Changers Home Repair Applications Due Soon
Anniston, AL – Per the Public Relations Director, Jackson Hodges, the World Changers will be in Anniston from July 24th to July 28th to perform home repairs! Applications may be picked up at Anniston City Hall (4309 McClellan Blvd, Anniston, AL 36206), or downloaded at this link: https://bit.ly/3Xi5RCp.
Veteran owned and operated Birmingham business
Tuscaloosa bar owners, city leaders work to improve night life safety
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One week after a deadly shooting along The Strip in Tuscaloosa, the focus is shifting to preventing future crime in the area. Bar owner Chris Coleman says he's worked with the police chief and other city leaders to do what he can to make The Strip a safer place.
Metro Roundup: 11 Indicted in tax evasion, money laundering scheme; Trussville properties in indictment
A federal grand jury indictment has charged 11 defendants from across the United States in a multimillion-dollar wagering excise tax evasion scheme, and multiple Trussville properties are listed in the indictment. A 114-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges the defendants as being involved in management of a multimillion...
Pilot veers off runway, landing near Pell City Country Club
ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The pilot of small plane single-engine Mooney M20 veered off the runway and hit a fence during takeoff at St. Clair County Airport, according to the FAA. According to the FAA, the incident happened Friday, Jan. 20 around 1 p.m. The pilot was the...
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
Lucy’s Old Country Cooking to Celebrate Grand Opening of Alberta City Location Sunday
Lucy's Old Country Cooking is making Alberta City their new home and will celebrate with a grand opening beginning Sunday morning. The southern-styled "meat and three" restaurant originally operated on Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa, however owners announced in late December that location was closing due to "very short staff" and "the stress of operating at two different locations," according to a Facebook post.
New Anniston Recycling Stations Facing Misuse
Anniston, AL – On January 19th Public Relations Director for the city of Anniston, Jackson Hodges, announced that the City of Anniston has established two new recycling stations that are now available for public use. These two recycling stations are located in the parking lot of the Anniston City Meeting Center (1615 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201) and the Norwood Hodges Community Center (3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL 36207). The two stations will be available 24/7. At times, they will have to be emptied and will be unavailable until returned to site. These stations will accept the following recyclables: cardboard, paper, metal cans, plastic bottles, and jugs. It was noted that and requested that all users please, keep in mind the following important notes when recycling: Keep all recyclables free of food and liquid. Never put recyclables in containers or bags. These stations must be used properly, otherwise recycling centers will NOT accept their contents when they are taken to be recycled.
Major Birmingham repair project to start on Highway 280
Birmingham Water Works announced Thursday it will begin a major repair project on Highway 280 near the Shades Treatment Plant.
Traffic Accident with Injuries and Entrapment in Oxford
Oxford, AL – Per Calhoun County 911 on US Hwy 78 West between Carterton Hts and Wilson Willingham Rd Intersections in City of Oxford. The roadway is shutdown due to a traffic accident with injuries and entrapment. Please avoid the area.
City of Anniston Issues Transit Alert for Friday, January 20th
Anniston, AL – Per Jackson Hodges, Public Relations Director for the city of Anniston, please be aware of a lane closure on Friday, January 20, 2023. The Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board will be closing the East bound lane of the 700 block of East 10th Street from 6:30 AM until 2:30 PM to repair a […]
71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2023 Tour headed to Legacy Arena
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brooks & Dunn, with special guest Scotty McCreery, are headed to the magic city. Red Mountain Entertainment announced that the Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2023 tour will be in Birmingham at Legacy Arena at the BJCC May 18 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale...
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
Birmingham store manager sentenced for bilking $4.6 million in SNAP funds
A Birmingham man was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in prison for redeeming $4.6 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits illegally. U.S. District Judge Karon Bowdre sentenced Omar Motley, 42, to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $847,001 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, and $4.75 million to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Shelby Co. church offering help for students, parents
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One Shelby County Church is coming together to help students excel in the classroom. It’s called Level Up and it’s made up of teachers and volunteers at The Church at Shelby Crossings. Level Up is a new ministry that partners with parents and families in the Calera community.
Hoover hosting first Community Mental Health Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover is hosting its first Community Mental Health Day this Sunday. The event, taking place on January 22 from noon until 4 p.m. at The Finley Center, will cover several topics, including law enforcement and mental health, Dementia, trauma, developmental delays and more.
Carrington Hodge named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama
Alabama has a new Distinguished Young Woman. Carrington Hodge, Distinguished Young Woman of Shelby County, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Saturday night at Frazer Church. Hodge was one of 41 contestants from around the state to compete for the title this year. Hodge will now go...
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via the official Ticketmaster website as of January 22, 2023. Please continue to visit Ticketmaster for any event updates; permission given.
Father using heartache to help stop fentanyl deaths with nonprofit Families Against Fentanyl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More people are dying from fentanyl each year, including children. In a new study, nonprofit Families Against Fentanyl (FAF) says they took a deep dive into CDC data to discover fentanyl deaths among kids are rising faster than any other age group. FAF was founded just...
