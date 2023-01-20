ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

scitechdaily.com

ADHD Persists Throughout Life – Strongly Linked to Mental Health Issues Like Anxiety and Depression

A new UK study shows adults with high levels of ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with autism. Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK.
studyfinds.org

Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression

BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
CBS Boston

Study finds those with ADHD are more likely to experience anxiety, depression

BOSTON -- A new study finds that people with ADHD may be at higher risk of poor mental health than people with other neurodevelopmental conditions.Autism has been linked to mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. Interested in finding out whether the same is true for ADHD, researchers looked at more than 500 adults in the UK.  They found that those with ADHD symptoms were more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits.  Scientists hope that more research in this area will lead to greater mental health resources to support people with ADHD.
studyfinds.org

More adolescent boys, young adult men struggling with muscle dysmorphia

TORONTO — It’s no secret that societal expectations can have an impact on young people and how they view themselves. As a result, young boys and men are engaging in risky behaviors like strenuous muscle-building exercises and steroids in order to fit into the standard of being lean and muscular. For many, there is the mindset that they are never big enough or strong enough. The dangerous condition is better known as muscle dysmorphia.
psychologytoday.com

Misattributing Learning Disorder Symptoms to Psychopathology

Comprehensive neuropsychological assessment can help distinguish between psychological and neurological issues that produce similar behaviors. An accurate diagnosis is needed to provide treatment that properly addresses the actual issues at hand. Assessments are also necessary to determine eligibility for accommodations. Diagnostic overshadowing between psychiatric and learning disability symptomology is a...
The Independent

Four-year-old boy with intense pain is found to have magnetic bracelet in his stomach

A four-year-old boy from Nigeria, who had been complaining of intense pain, had swallowed a magnetic bracelet that had to be surgically removed.According to an alarming case study published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery in its February 2023 issue – to be released next month – the boy had swallowed multiple magnetic beads and had been experiencing pain for two days before they were removed.The doctors state that the child “presented with features initially mimicking acute appendicitis and later intestinal obstruction. He initially had an open appendicectomy which did not improve the clinical condition”.They report that “after further evaluation,...
The List

Why ADHD Goes Undiagnosed In So Many Women

ADHD is more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six million U.S. children were diagnosed with the disorder from 2016 to 2019. However, this number is extremely disproportionate. Data shows that in comparison to 13% of boys being diagnosed with ADHD, only 6% of girls were diagnosed with ADHD in these three years — less than half. This bias continues into adulthood, with 5.4% of men receiving an ADHD diagnosis compared to 3.4% of women (via ADDitude).
Comfy, Safe Couch

An alcoholic father's behavior pushed his teenage son to become homeless. How church helped him get back to his feet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "My father was an alcoholic. Every penny I would earn from my after-school job, he would demand that I give it to him as debt. Every time I would ask for my money back, he would become violent and kick me out of the home. At 17 years of age, I decided to leave home. I was homeless for a while. Six months later, I started going to church. I became friends with a couple who didn't have any children. One thing led to another and today, they are the best family I ever had!"
psychologytoday.com

Mental Health Symptoms and the Relationships Between Them

Salient links between symptoms may provide insights into underlying pathology. What constitutes a single mental health symptom is an important question with diagnostic and therapeutic implications. When interpreting data on the relationship between symptoms, one needs to distinguish between salient links and expected links. Most of us are familiar with...
Medical News Today

Insomnia: Is it a mental illness?

There is a close link between insomnia and many mental health conditions. Many people with a mental health condition also experience insomnia. Insomnia may also increase the risk for mental health conditions. Insomnia is a sleep disorder that causes people to have difficulty falling or staying asleep or to wake...
MedicalXpress

From emotional maltreatment to psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence

Emotional maltreatment, also known as psychological violence, is difficult to recognize and record both in research and in practice. That is why researchers at the Leipzig University Faculty of Medicine carried out a highly elaborate study on the psychological effects that abuse, neglect and emotional maltreatment have on children and adolescents. Examples of emotional abuse include when parents subject their children to extreme humiliation, threaten to put them in a home, or blame them for their own psychological distress or suicidal thoughts.

