*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "My father was an alcoholic. Every penny I would earn from my after-school job, he would demand that I give it to him as debt. Every time I would ask for my money back, he would become violent and kick me out of the home. At 17 years of age, I decided to leave home. I was homeless for a while. Six months later, I started going to church. I became friends with a couple who didn't have any children. One thing led to another and today, they are the best family I ever had!"

4 DAYS AGO