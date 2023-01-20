The last HIV vaccine in a late-stage trial has failed, researchers announced Wednesday, dealing yet another blow to the decades-long efforts to end the HIV/AIDS pandemic. Called “Mosaico,” the trial began in 2019 as one of three late-phase HIV vaccine studies. Some 3,900 men and transgender people between the ages of 18 and 60 received four injections over 12 months. While the vaccine was deemed safe, researchers found similar HIV infection rates between the placebo and vaccine groups. Advanced trials of two other vaccines, dubbed “Uhambo” and “Imbokodo,” also yielded discouraging results in recent years. “It’s obviously disappointing,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime...

3 DAYS AGO