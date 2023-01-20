Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Brain tumor clinical trial: Failed Alzheimer's drug that boosts effect of radiotherapy to be tested in humans this year
Cancer researchers in Spain are set to launch a clinical trial this year testing a new combination radiotherapy treatment for brain tumors. A combination of chemoradiotherapy and azeliragon, a drug working as a RAGE inhibitor, will be tested in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients in a new phase I/II clinical trial based in Spain. Dr. Manuel Valiente and his team at the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO) have published their plans for the trial today in ESMO Open.
MedicalXpress
Moderna reports positive results for RSV vaccine
US biotech company Moderna on Tuesday announced positive interim trial results for its vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults over the age of 60. There are no jabs currently available for the virus, which is a top cause of lower respiratory diseases, commonly leading to bronchiolitis in children and pneumonia in the elderly.
Moderna says RSV vaccine is effective in older adults
(The Hill) – Moderna’s vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was 83 percent effective at preventing lower respiratory tract disease in adults aged 60 and older in a large clinical trial, the company announced on Tuesday. Based on the results, Moderna said it intends to submit the vaccine for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) […]
COVID isn’t just infecting you—it could be reactivating viruses that have been dormant in your body for years
COVID can cause reservoirs of some viruses you’ve previously battled to reactivate, potentially leading to symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome—a condition that resembles long COVID, a recent study found. You had COVID a few months ago and recovered—but things still aren’t quite right. When you stand...
Gizmodo
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
CNET
What to Know About Pfizer's and Moderna's Bivalent COVID Boosters
Updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available to everyone 6 months and older. Some adults can get Novavax for a booster instead. As the virus mutates, boosters have become necessary to restore protection given by the original vaccines or past infections. What's next. Viruses like COVID-19 spread really...
MedicalXpress
Commonly used antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV and hepatitis B reduce immune cells' energy production
New UCLA-led research suggests that antiretroviral drugs called TAF and TDF directly reduce energy production by mitochondria, structures inside cells that generate the power that cells use to function. Both drugs led to reduced cellular oxygen consumption rates, a measure of the ability of the mitochondria to produce energy, compared with controls. But in combination with other antiretrovirals, TAF appeared to result in a larger energy reduction than TDF did. Whether this is a cause for concern is not known at this point.
Studies Now Show More Vaccines, More Infections, But Less Severe Disease — 3 Reasons Why.
In a daring yet transparent move, a new study from Cleveland Clinic — a non-profit academic medical center and one of America’s best hospitals — produced a disturbing figure showing that the more vaccine shots you get, the higher your risk of Covid (Figure 1):
ajmc.com
Immunocompromised Patients Had Low Uptake of mRNA COVID-19 Boosters
A study found that adherence to the CDC recommendation of mRNA monovalent COVID-19 boosters was low in immunocompromised individuals. The CDC recommendation for booster doses of mRNA monovalent COVID-19 booster had low adherence in immunocompromised individuals, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Immunocompromised individuals are at a...
MedicalXpress
New research identifies a potential treatment target for hepatoblastoma, the most common liver cancer in children
Although rare compared to adult liver cancers, hepatoblastoma is the most common pediatric liver malignancy, and its incidence is increasing. In a novel study appearing in The American Journal of Pathology, investigators studying a mouse model of hepatoblastoma report that the protein heat shock transcription factor 1 (HSF1) is needed for aggressive tumor growth and may be a viable pharmacologic target for hepatoblastoma treatment.
MedicalXpress
Scientists find potential cellular target for HIV therapies
Researchers at The Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology have discovered a protein that appears to play a key role in helping HIV replicate in human immune cells, providing more clues about how cellular machinery allows the virus to create new copies of itself. The insight...
Only HIV vaccine in advanced trials failed: ‘Obviously disappointing’
The last HIV vaccine in a late-stage trial has failed, researchers announced Wednesday, dealing yet another blow to the decades-long efforts to end the HIV/AIDS pandemic. Called “Mosaico,” the trial began in 2019 as one of three late-phase HIV vaccine studies. Some 3,900 men and transgender people between the ages of 18 and 60 received four injections over 12 months. While the vaccine was deemed safe, researchers found similar HIV infection rates between the placebo and vaccine groups. Advanced trials of two other vaccines, dubbed “Uhambo” and “Imbokodo,” also yielded discouraging results in recent years. “It’s obviously disappointing,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime...
ajmc.com
COVID-19 Vaccines in Children Aged 5 to 11 Effective, Safe, Study Finds
A new review found that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines were able to prevent COVID-19 infection and severe illness in children aged 5 to 11. Vaccines for COVID-19 proved to be effective in preventing infection and severe illness in children aged 5 to 11, according to a new review published in JAMA Pediatrics.
Healthline
Stage 3 Cervical Cancer: Symptoms, Treatment, and Outlook
Stage 3 cervical cancer means cancer has spread to areas of the pelvis beyond the cervix. Symptoms include unusual vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain. Cervical cancer starts in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Over 90% of cervical cancer cases are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), according to the.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals new genetic disorder that causes susceptibility to opportunistic infections
An international consortium co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center immunogeneticist Rubén Martínez-Barricarte, Ph.D., has discovered a new genetic disorder that causes immunodeficiency and profound susceptibility to opportunistic infections including a life-threatening fungal pneumonia. The discovery, reported Jan. 20 in the journal Science Immunology, will help identify people who...
technologynetworks.com
HIV Vaccine Safe but Ineffective
An investigational HIV vaccine regimen tested among men who have sex with men (MSM) and transgender people was safe but did not provide protection against HIV acquisition, an independent data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) has determined. The HPX3002/HVTN 706, or “Mosaico,” Phase 3 clinical trial began in 2019 and...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify how HIV/hepatitis drug harms the kidneys
A first-of-its-kind study identifies mechanisms that explain how a drug commonly used to treat HIV and hepatitis causes kidney disease and kidney injury. The study is published ahead of print in Function. Drug toxicity—harmful effects from medications that harm the body's organs—is a common cause of kidney disease and causes...
MedicalXpress
Airway mucosa antibodies durably protect against COVID: Study
High levels of mucosal IgA antibodies in the airways protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least eight months. Omicron infection generates durable mucosal antibodies, reducing the risk of re-infection. These are the findings of a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Danderyd Hospital in Sweden. The results raise further hope for the feasibility of future nasal vaccine platforms to protect against infection.
targetedonc.com
Dosing Begins in Trial of Novel Immunotherapy for Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors
A phase 1a/1b, first-in-human study of the novel immunotherapy agent, AB248, has given the agent to its first patient with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The first patient has been dosed with the novel therapy, AB248, as a part of the AB248-011 (NCT05653882) phase 1a/1b study of the immunotherapy in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.1.
MedicalXpress
Discovery of 'Goldilocks' effect of nanoparticles offers significant hope for improved vaccines
Scientists have discovered there is a "Goldilocks" effect in identifying the size of a "vaccine adjuvant" that can trigger strong immune responses and, as an example, have shown that a safe, biodegradable adjuvant can boost the action of cancer-killing cells—if the particles are the correct size. The discovery has...
