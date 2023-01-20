ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

myeverettnews.com

Sunday Traffic Updates For Everett, Washington

So far traffic is looking pretty good for traffic northbound in Everett, Washington as the WSDOT continues work on I-5 between 41st street and the Snohomish River. Traffic is down to one lane starting at just north of the 75th street overpass. As of this writing no major backups on the surface streets and even I-5 is good until the lanes narrow in Lowell.
EVERETT, WA
myeverettnews.com

Traffic Impact Update On Northbound I-5 In Everett, Washington

Traffic is starting to impact surface streets in Everett, Washington as northbound I-5 through the city is down to one lane at 41st street north to the Snohomish River Bridge. I-5 northbound at this writing is crawling from the Everett Mall north. Some drivers are backing up the on-ramps or going the wrong way to get off the freeway at the 526-527 and I-5 interchange.
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

Possibility of snow, strong winds in places across Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Environment Canada weather forecasters issued a special weather statement today, Saturday, January 21st, for areas along the US-Canada border and beyond forewarning of periods of snow over areas above 650 feet. The weather statement says 3/4 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible in...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Several crashes on I-5 followed a localized hailstorm near Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — A several mile section of I-5 was the scene of multiple non-injury crashes, between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, January 18th. About the same time an active localized weather system was passing east over parts of the Ferndale, Custer and Blaine areas dumping measurable hail and was responsible for at least 1 lightning strike east of I-5.
FERNDALE, WA
My Clallam County

Port Angeles skate park closed until further notice

PORT ANGELES – A car was still upside down in the deepest bowl of the skate park in Port Angeles Wednesday morning after a driver plowed through the fence along Race Street and plunged into the pit. PAPD Corporal Bruce Fernie tells us that as of Wednesday morning, no...
PORT ANGELES, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood driver injured after car struck by semitruck in Bothell

A 42-year-old Lynnwood man was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center Friday after the car he was driving was struck by a semitruck in Bothell, the Washington State Patrol said. The truck was eastbound on 192nd Street Southwest just after noon when the driver — a 36-year-old Darrington man...
BOTHELL, WA
beckersasc.com

Washington physician facing lawsuit over patient misconduct

James Grierson, MD, of Marysville, Wash., has been sued by a former patient for sexual misconduct, HeraldNet reported Jan. 20. Renton, Wash.-based Providence, where Dr. Grierson worked at the time, was also included in the suit filed this month. Dr. Grierson's license was suspended by the state's Department of Health...
MARYSVILLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Driver cited after single-vehicle collision with power pole on Edmonds Way

A vehicle collided with a power pole in the 22900 block of Edmonds Way Saturday afternoon, downing power lines, Edmonds police said. The incident was reported aroud 2 p.m. The driver of the vehicle, a 68-year-old Edmonds resident, was cited for inattentive driving, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. No injuries were reported and no signs of impairment were detected, he added.
EDMONDS, WA

