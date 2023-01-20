Read full article on original website
Spring has sprung, in January! Plants begin blooming at this Bellingham favorite nursery
The nursery sells many species of herb and vegetable starts, blueberry and raspberry plants, bedding plants, potting soil and hanging baskets.
This Bellingham parking lot is being converted into apartments
Construction is expected to begin in 2024 with occupancy expected in 2025.
New Alaska service out of Bellingham’s airport is impacting these travelers
Horizon Air is working with the FAA and the aircraft manufacturer, Embraer, to fix the issue.
myeverettnews.com
Sunday Traffic Updates For Everett, Washington
So far traffic is looking pretty good for traffic northbound in Everett, Washington as the WSDOT continues work on I-5 between 41st street and the Snohomish River. Traffic is down to one lane starting at just north of the 75th street overpass. As of this writing no major backups on the surface streets and even I-5 is good until the lanes narrow in Lowell.
Whatcom residents urged to brace for new round of extra-high ‘king’ tides
Last December’s storm battered Sandy Point, other waterfront areas.
This is ‘once-in-a-generation opportunity’ to help reconnect salmon habitat | Opinion
Commentary by RoseMary LaClair, chair of the Nooksack Indian Tribe in Whatcom County.
3 major highway closures happening this weekend in Puget Sound region
If your weekend plans include driving around the Sound, you might want to pack your patience — three major highways in the area will be either fully or partially closed starting Friday night. On Interstate 90, all eastbound lanes between I-5 in Seattle and Island Crest Way on Mercer...
myeverettnews.com
Traffic Impact Update On Northbound I-5 In Everett, Washington
Traffic is starting to impact surface streets in Everett, Washington as northbound I-5 through the city is down to one lane at 41st street north to the Snohomish River Bridge. I-5 northbound at this writing is crawling from the Everett Mall north. Some drivers are backing up the on-ramps or going the wrong way to get off the freeway at the 526-527 and I-5 interchange.
These luxury dome vacation rentals are coming to Whatcom County
The project’s founder said he considered other areas but ultimately picked the site due to the town’s lack of big business and major development.
Insurance squabble leaves thousands of seniors in limbo
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
whatcom-news.com
Possibility of snow, strong winds in places across Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Environment Canada weather forecasters issued a special weather statement today, Saturday, January 21st, for areas along the US-Canada border and beyond forewarning of periods of snow over areas above 650 feet. The weather statement says 3/4 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible in...
whatcom-news.com
Several crashes on I-5 followed a localized hailstorm near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — A several mile section of I-5 was the scene of multiple non-injury crashes, between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, January 18th. About the same time an active localized weather system was passing east over parts of the Ferndale, Custer and Blaine areas dumping measurable hail and was responsible for at least 1 lightning strike east of I-5.
My Clallam County
Port Angeles skate park closed until further notice
PORT ANGELES – A car was still upside down in the deepest bowl of the skate park in Port Angeles Wednesday morning after a driver plowed through the fence along Race Street and plunged into the pit. PAPD Corporal Bruce Fernie tells us that as of Wednesday morning, no...
Police investigating this fire that evacuated WWU dorm
Fire crews arrive after smoke is reported and University Police and campus officials are seeking information.
lyndentribune.com
GUEST OPINION: Lynden man says limit exposures, don’t invite them
My name is Nicholas E. Sawka and I moved to Lynden a little over 18 months ago with my family. We picked Lynden because of its small-town appeal. I always wanted to raise my kids in the same kind of town that I grew up in. I’m originally from a...
A long-awaited brewery announces its opening in Bellingham, serving beer and tamales
The new brewery’s grand opening will feature raffles, music, beer, margaritas, tamales and more.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood driver injured after car struck by semitruck in Bothell
A 42-year-old Lynnwood man was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center Friday after the car he was driving was struck by a semitruck in Bothell, the Washington State Patrol said. The truck was eastbound on 192nd Street Southwest just after noon when the driver — a 36-year-old Darrington man...
beckersasc.com
Washington physician facing lawsuit over patient misconduct
James Grierson, MD, of Marysville, Wash., has been sued by a former patient for sexual misconduct, HeraldNet reported Jan. 20. Renton, Wash.-based Providence, where Dr. Grierson worked at the time, was also included in the suit filed this month. Dr. Grierson's license was suspended by the state's Department of Health...
Here’s what’s changed when you fly Alaska out of Bellingham International
Exceptions will be made for passengers in first class and those with special situations such a mobility aid and infant or child equipment.
myedmondsnews.com
Driver cited after single-vehicle collision with power pole on Edmonds Way
A vehicle collided with a power pole in the 22900 block of Edmonds Way Saturday afternoon, downing power lines, Edmonds police said. The incident was reported aroud 2 p.m. The driver of the vehicle, a 68-year-old Edmonds resident, was cited for inattentive driving, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. No injuries were reported and no signs of impairment were detected, he added.
