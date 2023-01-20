Traffic is starting to impact surface streets in Everett, Washington as northbound I-5 through the city is down to one lane at 41st street north to the Snohomish River Bridge. I-5 northbound at this writing is crawling from the Everett Mall north. Some drivers are backing up the on-ramps or going the wrong way to get off the freeway at the 526-527 and I-5 interchange.

EVERETT, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO