New Mexico State

CBS News

California mass shooter acted alone, police say

Police in Southern California say the man behind the attack that killed at least 10 people and wounded another 10 during Lunar New Year celebrations was a 72-year-old who acted alone. They still don’t know his motive. Today is the first day that Americans can file their taxes. The deadline? April 18th. And the San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles by beating the Dallas Cowboys, 19 to 12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Man who put feet up on Pelosi's desk found guilty in Jan. 6 case

After deliberating for less than three hours, a Washington, D.C., jury convicted U.S. Capitol riot defendant Richard Barnett, who admitted he put up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. One of the highest-profile defendants from the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, 62-year-old Barnett,...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Tampa Bay organizations hold abortion rights rally

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Several Tampa Bay organizations came together to hold a rally for abortion rights on Sunday. Sunday would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe V. Wade if it had not been overturned, and many groups wanted to commemorate the day. "I hear words like...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Democrat Ruben Gallego announces challenge to Kyrsten Sinema for Senate seat in Arizona

Washington — Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego announced Monday he will run for Senate in 2024, mounting a challenge to independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Gallego, an outspoken liberal Democrat, has long been critical of Sinema, who dropped her party identification as a Democrat to be an independent just after the party won the Senate last year. The Arizona senator still aligns herself with the Senate Democratic caucus, though.
ARIZONA STATE
