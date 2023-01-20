Read full article on original website
Alex Murdaugh's murder trial set to begin in South Carolina
Jury selection is beginning in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina attorney accused of killing his wife and son in 2021. Former Los Angeles County prosecutor Emily Baker joins CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano to discuss the case.
"Just so heartbreaking": Rep. Judy Chu on Monterey Park mass shooting and gun law loopholes
Congresswoman Judy Chu represents California's 28th District, home to Monterey Park, where 10 people were shot and killed inside a dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations. She joins CBS News to talk about how her community is responding and what she hopes can be done to stop gun violence.
Rep. George Santos addresses "drag queen" photos and other accusations with reporters at airport
Embattled U.S. Congressman George Santos, who is accused of lying about multiple aspects of his background, including his work history, ancestry and that his mother was in the World Trade Center on 9/11, has responded to some of the accusations he faces. When he landed at New York's LaGuardia Airport...
Georgia judge to consider releasing grand jury report on 2020 election interference
A Georgia judge will hear arguments this week on whether release a special grand jury's report investigating efforts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Atlanta Journal-Constitution senior reporter Tamar Hallerman joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest.
Jury finds Jan. 6 rioter who sat at Nancy Pelosi's desk guilty of all charges
The Arkansas man who was photographed on Jan. 6, 2021, with his foot up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk has been found guilty of eight criminal charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us with more on the verdict, plus the latest on the political standoff over the debt ceiling.
California mass shooter acted alone, police say
Police in Southern California say the man behind the attack that killed at least 10 people and wounded another 10 during Lunar New Year celebrations was a 72-year-old who acted alone. They still don’t know his motive. Today is the first day that Americans can file their taxes. The deadline? April 18th. And the San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles by beating the Dallas Cowboys, 19 to 12.
CBS News
Los Angeles area mass shooting: 10 dead; Gunman may have tried to enter second dance studio
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Law enforcement officials swarmed and entered a white van Sunday afternoon that officials suspect was driven by a gunman who opened fire on a Southern California ballroom dance studio, killing 10 people and wounding 10 more. Police surrounded the van with tactical vehicles and...
Man who put feet up on Pelosi's desk found guilty in Jan. 6 case
After deliberating for less than three hours, a Washington, D.C., jury convicted U.S. Capitol riot defendant Richard Barnett, who admitted he put up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. One of the highest-profile defendants from the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, 62-year-old Barnett,...
More documents marked classified found in Biden's Delaware home
During a voluntary FBI search of President Joe Biden's home in Delaware, more documents marked classified were located by investigators. The new documents bring the total number discovered to between 25 and 30. Ed O'Keefe reports.
DeSantis defends rejecting AP African American studies course, says it's "indoctrination"
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday defended his decision to block a high school Advanced Placement course on African American studies, saying the course's inclusion of lessons on Black queer theory and the prison abolition movement didn't meet the state's standards. "We believe in teaching kids facts and how to...
Jeffries taps Schiff, Swalwell for House Intel panel despite McCarthy's vow to block
Washington — House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries formally nominated California Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, even as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has pledged to block their reappointments to the panel. Jeffries, the House minority leader, sent a letter to McCarthy on...
How a serial killer used the highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
CBS News
Tampa Bay organizations hold abortion rights rally
TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Several Tampa Bay organizations came together to hold a rally for abortion rights on Sunday. Sunday would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe V. Wade if it had not been overturned, and many groups wanted to commemorate the day. "I hear words like...
Democrat Ruben Gallego announces challenge to Kyrsten Sinema for Senate seat in Arizona
Washington — Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego announced Monday he will run for Senate in 2024, mounting a challenge to independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Gallego, an outspoken liberal Democrat, has long been critical of Sinema, who dropped her party identification as a Democrat to be an independent just after the party won the Senate last year. The Arizona senator still aligns herself with the Senate Democratic caucus, though.
Whale thought to be just a "day or two old" found dead under North Carolina pier as its species is "approaching extinction"
Another whale of the heavily endangered North Atlantic right whale species has been found dead. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday that the whale, found in North Carolina on Jan. 7, was a newborn who was last seen swimming without its mother. The last time the right whale...
Huge Hawaii waves enable "Big Eddie," the "Super Bowl of Surfing" to be held for first time in seven years
Honolulu — One of the world's most prestigious and storied surfing contests - dubbed the "Super Bowl of Surfing" - went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell. And this year female surfers competed alongside the men...
CBS News
