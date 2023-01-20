ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier County promotes underground power lines in high-risk flood areas

By Ryan Arbogast
 3 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. – Florida Power & Light’s “Storm Secure Underground” Program is making its rounds through Collier County.

According to FPL, underground power lines are five times more likely to keep power on in the event of a heavy storm or a Hurricane. Flooding, debris, and high winds cannot damage the lines.

“We know that underground power lines perform about 85% better than overhead power lines during Hurricane Irma. At least about 50% better in day-to-day conditions. Initial reports tell us that underground power lines performed about five times better during Ian than overhead power lines did,” said Troy Todd, the Senior Project Manager with FPL Storm Secure Underground.

NBC2 was there Thursday afternoon as crews installed underground power lines, free of charge, throughout 19th Avenue SW in Golden Gate City.

“It just makes me feel secure and happy that the power is going to stay on. It’s a problem for me. I work from home, we rely on power staying on. You never know when that one call or email will come; I work in sales, and it’s a game of minutes sometimes. I really rely on having power on. This really makes me feel so much safer and more secure,” said Alonso Wiener, a Golden Gate City resident and recipient of the underground lines.

“The reliability will be much better for them. Most of the outages that are caused in our specific area here in Southwest Florida are caused from wind, vegetation, tree conditions, and with the underground instead of overhead lines, all that will be prevented,” said Todd.

About 3,000 residents in Collier County already participate in the Storm Secure Underground program, with another thousand slated to join in 2023.

“This year we are expected to add another seven miles of overhead lines to be converted to underground. As a result, another thousand customers,” said Todd.

Currently, Florida Power & Light is prioritizing high flood areas. Those spots will have lines installed free of charge.

“Part of that criteria is outages that occurred during past Hurricanes, vegetation and trees .. as well as the reliability data. That’s how we pick and choose which neighborhoods we will do our projects in,” said Todd.

If you would like your area to be considered for the program, you can pay out of pocket for the installation as well.

“To me, this is common sense infrastructure that is requisite for our community. I’ve thought and thought for years why the power companies are installing power lines overhead when they’re susceptible to weather … susceptible to damage, this is all common sense to me. We live in Southwest Florida… another Hurricane is going to come. So, how can we better prepare ourselves,” said Bill McDaniel, the Chairman of the Collier County Commission.

This is an ongoing story. Count on NBC2 for more information as it comes into our newsroom.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
