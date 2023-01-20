ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

marketplace.org

Lunar New Year usually meant factory slowdowns. The pandemic changed that.

Lunar New Year begins Sunday. Depending on where you live, 2023 could be celebrated as the Year of the Rabbit or the Year of the Cat. The holiday is a huge event across East Asia, and, as a result, factory production in many countries there tends to halt as workers spend time with their families at home.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Interesting Engineering

‘Carbon Dioxide Battery’: How CO2 may not be a villain after all

We all know that excessive carbon dioxide is bad and contributes to climate change. But what if we were wrong?. "For decades all we've heard is how bad carbon dioxide is for the environment and how it causes climate change! True as that might be, what if that very molecule had some very important properties that made it a great medium for energy storage?" reads YouTuber Two Bit da Vinci's video description.
TechCrunch

4 investors discuss the next big wave for alternative seafood startups

In fact, some investors feel that 2023 will be the year when alternative seafood companies and products make notable strides. $178 million was pumped into alternative seafood in the first half of 2022, and the market’s value is poised to reach $1.6 billion over the next 10 years. One of the sector’s biggest investments was Wildtype, which raised $100 million in a Series B round for its “sushi-grade” cultured salmon.
marketplace.org

The average U.S. renter now spends 30% of their income on rent, a new all-time high

The housing affordability crisis has reached a new milestone. For the first time, the average renter household in this country is paying 30% of their income on rent, according to a new report out by Moody’s Analytics. There’s a term in housing policy circles for renters in that situation: “cost-burdened.”

