ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Robert Pattinson Shares Worried Opinion About All Those Viral Deepfakes Using His Face

By Mike Reyes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PirIx_0kKra1Fk00

The practice of deepfakes is still pretty much in its infancy, but it’s already taken horrifyingly convincing steps forward. Many popular actors know this all too well, and Robert Pattinson is one such party, as the DC movies star has been a subject to that very practice in recent times. His reaction to this trend is one of a worried opinion, and it comes with a pretty prudent question on the whole matter.

Speaking with the Evening Standard , the face of The Batman saga voiced his concerns over the ability some may possess to make it look like he’s doing something he’s not. Robert Pattinson even shared the following story, in which his own friends were duped by such efforts:

I know, it’s terrifying. The amount of people who know me quite well and will still be like, ‘Why are you doing these weird dancing videos on TikTok?’ It’s really bizarre. You just realize that we’re two years away from it being indistinguishable from reality — and what on Earth am I going to do as a job then?

Deepfakery has had its moments of humor and fulfilling lighthearted “what if” scenarios. On the brighter side of the coin is the fact that there’s been several classic James Bond scenes showing what Henry Cavill would look like as 007 . With those exercises, the intent is usually known and stated clearly, and all anyone needs to do is have fun with watching the likes of Jim Carrey becoming Commander Bond or even Millie Bobby Brown as the new Princess Leia in the Star Wars saga.

However, the opposing side of the issue is the same territory that sees actors’ likenesses used without their express consent, hence Robert Pattinson’s worries about those TikTok videos. The waters certainly don’t get any clearer on the matter with reports of actors allegedly selling the rights to their likeness for future productions.

For a moment, it looked like Bruce Willis did just that , only for the report to be walked back. But this issue isn’t going anywhere any time soon, especially when it’s related to Robert Pattinson. His next film, Mickey 17 , will undoubtedly see plenty of questions about the usage of this technology, as Pattinson is playing a series of clones in a sci-fi future involving space colonization.

It’s a concept that could use some of these very tools Robert Pattinson is worried about to enhance his performance. It's also almost certain that it’s going to be a hot topic once the Bong Joon-ho film makes the press rounds, especially if the TikTok community starts to go overboard with the Pattinson deepfakes. It would be a shame if Robert Pattinson was put out of business by... Robert Pattinson.

Mickey 17 is currently in production for a March 29, 2024 release, so it’ll probably be a while before we get another look at the project. Though if you want to watch Robert Pattinson’s non-deepfaked performance in The Batman , an HBO Max subscription is your one-way ticket to the latest version of Gotham City.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
People

Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery

The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
Page Six

Eddie Murphy, dad of 10, reacts to Nick Cannon fathering 12 children

Eddie Murphy, a father of 10 children, is here for Nick Cannon’s ever expanding family.  When Page Six asked Murphy on Tuesday night’s Golden Globes 2023 red carpet to share his thoughts on Cannon fathering 12 kids, the 61-year-old comedian gave an enthusiastic thumbs up.  Cannon, 42, welcomed his most recent child — a baby girl named Halo Marie — with Alyssa Scott in December 2022. The pair also welcomed a son named Zen in April 2021, however, the infant died from brain cancer five months later. Cannon went on to expand his brood with son Legendary, daughter Onyx and son Rise with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole...
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
toofab.com

Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts

"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
The Independent

Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set

Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.The crew members told how Mr Baldwin’s fatal shot came...
NEW MEXICO STATE
RadarOnline

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder's 20-Year Marriage 'Back On Track' Thanks To George Clooney: Sources

Twenty years and counting — thanks to George Clooney! Julia Roberts was facing a rocky patch in her two-decade marriage to Danny Moder until her old pal George, 61, intervened, RadarOnline.com has learned."He had a gentle word with Julia and told her to go easy on Danny," a source spilled. Friction between Julia and her 53-year-old husband had been building, from tensions over Julia's demanding film schedule to Danny's preference to keep a low profile and surf rather than join the mom three on red carpets.Talking to George gave the 55-year-old a new perspective. "It's known among their friends that...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
181K+
Followers
42K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy