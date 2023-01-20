Read full article on original website
You’ll Never Guess The Newest Member Of WWE ‘Banger Bros’
You’ll never guess the newest member WWE’s ‘Banger Bros’ tag team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Find out what legend joined the squad!. Taking to Twitter to post a snap of them with their newest addition, Sheamus shared a photo with Drew McIntyre and professional wrestling legend Mick Foley.
Chris Jericho Comments On WWE Featuring Him In Raw 30 Video Package
AEW star Chris Jericho has commented on WWE using footage from his time with the company in their Raw 30 clip package. After Chris Jericho was featured in a video package to hype not only the history of WWE’s flagship Monday night show but also the upcoming anniversary, the AEW star has responded.
Everything That Happened With The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
Find out everything that happened with the Bloodline and Kevin Owens on tonight’s WWE SmackDown after an emotional night for Sami Zayn. It was a tumultuous night on WWE SmackDown for Roman Reigns, punctuated by a brutal ending. Find out everything that happened tonight with the Bloodline. During the...
Rumoured WWE 2K23 Cover Star Teases Confirmation
WWE is set to officially announce the upcoming WWE 2k23 video game soon, and rumours are swirling. Mainly, WWE is rumoured to be making an announcement on the game at the Royal Rumble event, which will see the cover star revealed. An alleged leaked cover made the rounds on social...
AEW Star Drops Huge Retirement Tease
AEW star Sting has dropped a huge retirement tease following his match at the Great Muta Final ‘Bye Bye’ event. At the January 22 show, Sting and Darby Allin teamed with the Great Muta to defeat the team of AKIRA & Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji. This show marked...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Shocking SmackDown Development Between Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn
WWE SmackDown kicked off with an icy exchange in the WWE SmackDown parking lot leading to a backstage segment featuring Roman Reigns. With the Bloodline entering the arena parking area and greeting each other warmly, it was clear things were not all good between Reigns and Zayn as the Tribal Chief refused to fist bump the Honorary Uce.
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
Former WWE Star Debuts At Impact Wrestling Taping
A former WWE star has debuted in Impact Wrestling, appearing at the show taping on January 20 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Steph De Lander (formerly Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) made her debut saying that “the Knockouts division are shaking in their boots.”. She would have a match against...
Former NJPW Star Makes WWE Debut (Video)
Earlier this month, it was announced that former NJPW star Karl Fredericks had signed with WWE. Fredericks departed NJPW back in August 2022 due to a contract expiration, and he reportedly signed with WWE earlier this month. Fredericks was set to report to the NXT brand following his signing, but...
Top WWE Star Pulled From Royal Rumble
A new report has revealed that a top WWE star has been pulled from an upcoming appearance in the Royal Rumble. Find out who!. Get all the details on the WWE star who is not currently planned for a match at the upcoming premium live event, Royal Rumble. According to...
Spoiler On Another WWE Legend Added To Raw 30th Anniversary
There’s been yet another big WWE name added to the upcoming 30th Anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw on Monday, January 23. Marking the landmark occasion, WWE has already announced big name returns like The Undertaker, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan but now a huge name from women’s history in WWE.
WWE Star Feels 2023 Royal Rumble Winner Is Obvious
A WWE star says she feels the 2023 Royal Rumble winner is obvious. WWE Royal Rumble kickstarts the road to WrestleMania in laying the groundwork for the direction that the company takes for the biggest show of the year. There will be rising stars stepping up and feuds being set...
Current Owner Of Former WWE Star Trademark Revealed
A former WWE star has revealed the identity of the new owner of the trademark for their old ring name during a recent interview. Santino Marella is the new Director of Authority for Impact Wrestling, with the former WWE still able to use his old ring name. The real-life Anthony...
AEW Tag Team Split On Rampage
On tonight’s AEW Rampage, a long term friendship came a stunning conclusion leading fans to wonder what is next for a popular star. AEW Rampage saw the end of one relationship however the beginning of a new feud at the same time as a friend turned on a long term friend!
NJPW Held Discussions For Top WWE Star To Appear At Wrestle Kingdom 17
History was made at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event earlier this month, when NJPW, AEW and WWE contracted talent all wrestled on the show. WWE’s Karl Anderson defended ultimately lost his NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga on the show. Anderson won the title prior to his...
Big Match Added To WWE SmackDown January 27
A big match has just been added to next week’s WWE SmackDown (January 27) which could have major implications for the Royal Rumble. Announced on WWE’s Twitter account as ‘BREAKING NEWS’, Kevin Owens will face off against Solo Sikoa on next week’s SmackDown. Yes, the...
Update On Rumors Vince McMahon Changed Bloodline Creative Plans
Did the return of Vince McMahon to WWE cause changes to the upcoming Raw 30 segment featuring the Bloodline and Sami Zayn?. According to the Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer daily update, those rumors are not accurate. While there were several rumors floating about when the change from an Acknowledgement...
Former WWE Star Confirms Recent Injury
A former WWE star has confirmed a recent injury. After spending a few years in IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, Lucha Underground and the independent scene, John Morrison made his return to WWE in 2020. After just over a year after his return, Morrison was released from the company amidst budget cuts...
