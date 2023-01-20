Read full article on original website
KMZU
George W. Hess, Jr.
George W. Hess, Jr., age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. George was born the son of George W. Hess, Sr. and Nora Mae (Losh) Hess on September 7, 1932, in rural Linn County, Missouri. He was a 1950 Meadville High School graduate, Meadville, Missouri. After high school, he joined the Army and served his country proudly in the Korean Conflict, continued his service for four more years in the United States Navy Reserve, and served in the Cibil Air Patrol as a Lieutenant. George was a graduate of Midwest Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, Missouri, earning an Associates of Divinity. He also graduated from the St. Paul’s School of Theology, Kansas City, Missouri, with an Associates Degree with theological studies in Jerusalem.
KMZU
Terry Lee Alpers
Terry Lee Alpers, 68, of Richmond, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. Terry was born on July 14, 1954, in Kansas City, the son of Hershel and Marcella (Halterman) Alpers. He was united in marriage to Debbie Kay Misel of Richmond on December 17, 1983; she survives of the home.
KMZU
Betty Jean (rist) McNally
Chillicothe resident, Betty Jean (Rist) McNally, 94, died Friday, January 20, 2023. Graveside services will be at Anderson-Smith Cemetery, Chillicothe, on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m., prior to service. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
KMZU
Chariton County Jail to cease operation March 1
CHARITON COUNTY – Inmates will no longer be housed at the Chariton County Jail, effective March 1. According to a Jan. 9 post from the county's official Facebook page, a decrease in inmates and revenue and an increase in expenses such wages and operational costs were contributing factors to the decision made by the county commissioners and the sheriff.
KMZU
Merl (Pete) O'Neal
A Tina resident, Merl O'Neal, 76, died Friday, January 24th. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, January 24th at 2:00 p.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home. A visitation will be Monday, January 23th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
KMZU
Buckner police seek home invasion suspect
BUCKNER, Mo. – Law enforcement seek public assistance in locating a home invasion suspect. Buckner Police Department in a social media post allege 27-year-old Phillip Tanner Martin is suspected of the incident between the times of 11:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m., Thursday, January 19 in a residence located in the 300 block of Hazel Avenue.
KMZU
Two juveniles in custody in connection to Lathrop burglaries
LATHROP – Two juveniles are in custody as Lathrop police continue to investigate two burglaries in the area. The police department says the first burglary occurred on Sept. 25 at Huffman's Guns and Such. 10 guns, ammo, knives and other items were reported stolen at this time. During the early morning hours of Jan. 16, Lathrop Tobacco & Liquor Store was reportedly burglarized. Liquor, vapes, stun guns and tasers and money were among the items allegedly stolen.
