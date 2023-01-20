ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, MO

KMZU

Matthew Leydens Ahlbrecht

Matthew Leydens Ahlbrecht was born on August 13, 1974 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He also lived in Davenport, Ottumwa, and West Des Moines, Iowa where he graduated from high school in 1993. After graduation, he moved with his parents to Chillicothe, MO. Matthew was disabled due to a history of...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

George W. Hess, Jr.

George W. Hess, Jr., age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. George was born the son of George W. Hess, Sr. and Nora Mae (Losh) Hess on September 7, 1932, in rural Linn County, Missouri. He was a 1950 Meadville High School graduate, Meadville, Missouri. After high school, he joined the Army and served his country proudly in the Korean Conflict, continued his service for four more years in the United States Navy Reserve, and served in the Cibil Air Patrol as a Lieutenant. George was a graduate of Midwest Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, Missouri, earning an Associates of Divinity. He also graduated from the St. Paul’s School of Theology, Kansas City, Missouri, with an Associates Degree with theological studies in Jerusalem.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Terry Lee Alpers

Terry Lee Alpers, 68, of Richmond, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. Terry was born on July 14, 1954, in Kansas City, the son of Hershel and Marcella (Halterman) Alpers. He was united in marriage to Debbie Kay Misel of Richmond on December 17, 1983; she survives of the home.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Merl (Pete) O'Neal

A Tina resident, Merl O'Neal, 76, died Friday, January 24th. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, January 24th at 2:00 p.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home. A visitation will be Monday, January 23th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
TINA, MO
KMZU

Keytesville shooting leaves one dead, one injured

KEYTESVILLE – A shooting in Keytesville Friday morning left one man dead and another injured. ABC 17 reports Chariton County deputies were called to residence for a fight and found one man dead from an apparent gunshot wound and another man who'd been shot. The surviving man was reportedly flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.
KEYTESVILLE, MO
KMZU

Whiteman Airforce Base resident seriously injured in rollover crash

JOHNSON COUNTY – A Whiteman Airforce Base resident was seriously injured after the vehicle she was driving overturned in Johnson County Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Amy Sjoholm was traveling northbound on MO 23 when she looked down at her cats that were walking around the front seat. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, impacted an embankment and became airborne. The Tesla Model 3 then began to overturn and came to rest in the northbound lane of the road.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Chariton County Jail to cease operation March 1

CHARITON COUNTY – Inmates will no longer be housed at the Chariton County Jail, effective March 1. According to a Jan. 9 post from the county's official Facebook page, a decrease in inmates and revenue and an increase in expenses such wages and operational costs were contributing factors to the decision made by the county commissioners and the sheriff.
KMZU

Buckner police seek home invasion suspect

BUCKNER, Mo. – Law enforcement seek public assistance in locating a home invasion suspect. Buckner Police Department in a social media post allege 27-year-old Phillip Tanner Martin is suspected of the incident between the times of 11:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m., Thursday, January 19 in a residence located in the 300 block of Hazel Avenue.
BUCKNER, MO
KMZU

Two juveniles in custody in connection to Lathrop burglaries

LATHROP – Two juveniles are in custody as Lathrop police continue to investigate two burglaries in the area. The police department says the first burglary occurred on Sept. 25 at Huffman's Guns and Such. 10 guns, ammo, knives and other items were reported stolen at this time. During the early morning hours of Jan. 16, Lathrop Tobacco & Liquor Store was reportedly burglarized. Liquor, vapes, stun guns and tasers and money were among the items allegedly stolen.
LATHROP, MO

