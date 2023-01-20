ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WMBF

Potential beach bike ban causes concern for North Myrtle Beach businessowner

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A potential ordinance could ban bikes from the beaches during the summer in one part of the Grand Strand. If passed, the ordinance would ban normal and electric bicycles from the beach during daytime hours (9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) from May 15 through Sept. 15. It cites bikes and riders who aren’t paying attention as a possible danger to other beachgoers, including families with small children.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Detached garage with several vehicles catches fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a detached garage fire Saturday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:09 a.m. to Seagull Landing Place. Crews said that a detached garage containing several vehicles caught fire along with a nearby camper. A boat...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
foxwilmington.com

Three displaced after house fire in Wilmington Saturday morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 9:30 Saturday morning. A house on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards was on fire and heavy smoke was coming from the second flood upon arrival. According to a spokesperson for...
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Road closed, crews investigating after train derails outside Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple train cars were turned over after a derailment Saturday outside Loris. WMBF News Reporter Natasha Laguerre was at the scene off Highway 701 near Clio Road, where an investigation is ongoing. Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are also assisting with traffic control. LCpl....
LORIS, SC
foxwilmington.com

Lucky Joe Coffee on College Road to close at the end of the month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Lucky Joe Coffee has announced their plan to close their College Road location at the end of January. According to an Instagram post, the closure comes after over seven years at the location near Peachtree Ave. The shop attributes the closure to rising rent prices.
WILMINGTON, NC
YAHOO!

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

A suspect with a gun took a cash drawer with money during an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Leland around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Detectives from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Unit are asking the public for help in finding a suspect after the incident that occurred at the store at 1411 Lanvale Road.
LELAND, NC
WITN

Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WRAL

'Sweet and Spicy' edition of the Tar Heel Traveler announced

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tar Heel Traveler's latest special has been announced. Join Scott Mason as he takes you through through all the foods made here in the state in the "Sweet and Spicy" edition of the Tar Heel Traveler. Unique foods, many of which are sold nationwide, featuring...
TAR HEEL, NC
WECT

Lane reopens on I-140 following crash involving four vehicles

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The right, eastbound lane has reopened along I-140 near U.S. 421 following a four-vehicle crash that was reported at approximately 6:30 a.m. According to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper, the incident began when a cement truck lost one of its tires and attempted to pull over onto the shoulder.
WILMINGTON, NC

