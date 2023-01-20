In a nutshell: Bill Gates has an impressive CV: co-founder and, at various times, chairman, chief executive officer, president, and chief software architect of Microsoft; the sixth wealthiest person in the world; author; and renowned philanthropist. But what people really want to know is which phone he uses as his daily driver. That question has now been answered, and it seems Gates is a fan of foldables, though not ones from his former company.

11 DAYS AGO