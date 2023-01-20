Read full article on original website
CNET
$25 Is All You Need to Score a Lifetime License for Microsoft Office for Mac
You're probably well versed in the Microsoft Office suite of apps through work or school, but getting full access on your personal computer often means ponying up for a Microsoft 365 subscription. And if you want to avoid signing up for yet another monthly service, the alternative is a pricey lifetime license for your computer at home that could set you back as much as $349.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
Phone Arena
Apple's iOS 16.3 update is out with iPhone 14 bug fixes, HomePod 2 support, and security keys
It's been more than four months since Apple delivered the first stable version of iOS 16 to all eligible "iDevices" around the world, and largely in keeping with tradition, the company is now ready for its third (semi) major "point" upgrade. Compared to the iOS 16.2 collection of new features,...
Android Authority
Android 13 has been installed on 5.2% of all devices since launch
Android 12 and 12L also saw a jump in adoption. Android 13 launched on August 15, 2022, less than six months ago. Data shows that the update has made its way to 5.2% of all Android devices. Since Android 13 launched, companies like Samsung, OnePlus, and more have been racing...
CNET
Microsoft Will Stop Selling Windows 10 Next Week
Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro to customers next week, the company wrote on the product's page. "January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale," Microsoft wrote online. "Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware, and other malware until October 14, 2025."
Android Authority
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Marines use Metal Gear cardboard box trick to fool AI robot
"You could hear them giggling the whole time."
Ars Technica
2023 MacBook Pro review: A refined second generation
One of the interesting side effects of Apple's move toward using its own silicon in the Mac is that the Mac update cycle now looks a lot more like the iPhone's: mostly predictable, regular updates that offer modest generation-to-generation boosts to performance and maybe a few additional refinements or new features.
Ars Technica
M2 Pro Mac mini review: Apple’s Goldilocks desktop for semi-professionals
Apple's Mac Studio was its most interesting desktop in years. It lacks the internal expandability of the Mac Pro, but the raw performance and power efficiency of the M1 Max and M1 Ultra plus a great port selection make it a viable option for plenty of people who would have bought a fully loaded 27-inch iMac or a low-to-mid-end Mac Pro in the Intel era.
Android Headlines
Google updates its Find my Device app with Material You redesign
Google debuted a new official design language for Android with the launch of Android 12 in 2021. Dubbed Material You, it brought a much-needed UI overhaul to the world’s most popular mobile operating system. The company has since been updating all of its first-party Android apps with the new design, taking its own sweet time for it. Find my Device is the latest Google app to get the Material You makeover.
9to5Mac
iOS 16.3 fixes multiple security vulnerabilities along with iOS 15.7.3 and other updates
Apple on Monday released iOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2, and other software updates to the public. The new versions of the company’s operating systems come with new features but also bring multiple security patches. Not only that, but Apple also released updates with security patches for users running iOS 15. Read on as we detail what has been patched with the updates.
Microsoft Edge Dev makes it easier to personalize the Sidebar
Following a recent update to Microsoft Edge Dev, it's now possible to customize the top sites within the Sidebar.
hypebeast.com
Google Cut 12,000 Employees and Apple Launched the MacBook Pro With M2 Chips in This Week's Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry was hit with a wave of new products from Apple. The company finally unveiled its MacBook Pro models featuring the in-house M2 and M2 Max chips after years of delays. It also showed off the new Mac mini, as well as a revamped version of the HomePod speaker.
CNET
iOS 16.3 Is Coming Soon: The New Features That Could Hit Your iPhone
Apple's next iOS update is expected to arrive as soon as this week, and with it will likely come a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. Public beta testers, however, have already been given access to the iOS 16.3 beta. As...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Bill Gates reveals which phone is his new daily driver
In a nutshell: Bill Gates has an impressive CV: co-founder and, at various times, chairman, chief executive officer, president, and chief software architect of Microsoft; the sixth wealthiest person in the world; author; and renowned philanthropist. But what people really want to know is which phone he uses as his daily driver. That question has now been answered, and it seems Gates is a fan of foldables, though not ones from his former company.
TechRadar
New Apple AR/VR headset leak hints at a launch date – and it's in 2023
For years, Apple has been rumored to be working on a headset combining augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) – sometimes called mixed reality (MR) – and the latest prediction we have about the device is that it's coming later this year. Seasoned industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo,...
Ars Technica
OpenAI and Microsoft announce extended, multi-billion-dollar partnership
On Monday, AI tech darling OpenAI announced that it received a "multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment" from Microsoft, following previous investments in 2019 and 2021. While the two companies have not officially announced a dollar amount on the deal, the news follows rumors of a $10 billion investment that emerged two weeks ago.
US agency to build AI-powered digital twin of Earth’s atmosphere
The U.S. state agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), wants to transform how the weather is reported. Their goal is to make the data look more like the way people see weather, in a 3D visual, and they have asked Colorado-based aerospace company Lockheed Martin to help them in this lofty task, according to a report by 9News published on Monday.
