A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Answered: How Often Should I Groom My Cat?

Grooming your cat is an important part of maintaining its health and well-being. Although cats are generally quite adept at grooming themselves, regular brushing and bathing can help to keep their fur clean and free of mats, as well as help you to identify any potential health issues early on.
Should I Brush My Cat’s Teeth? A Step-by-Step Guide

Brushing your cat’s teeth may not be at the top of your to-do list, but it is an important part of maintaining your pet’s health. Regular brushing can help reduce plaque and tartar buildup, prevent gum disease and tooth decay, and even keep their breath fresh. But before...

