During the first day of a two-day hat shaping pop-up, Bailey Popejoy brought her artisanal expertise to Fringe Western Wear in Columbia. Popejoy’s business, Rocking M Ranch, does “a little bit of everything.” While she was in high school, Popejoy worked retail at a Western store in Sedalia. This was when she first learned about hats. After graduating from college, she and her parents opened a Western store in Stover, where her interest in hats only grew. She attended hat shaping workshops in Texas and studied with custom hat shapers.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO