Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister
WELLINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chris Hipkins, who led New Zealand's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as the country's next prime minister after emerging as the only candidate nominated to lead the Labour Party, the party said on Saturday. Hipkins is expected to be...
Over 60 women, children kidnapped in Burkina Faso have been freed -national broadcaster, govt
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Sixty-six women and children kidnapped by armed assailants in northern Burkina Faso last week have been freed, national broadcaster Radiodiffusion Télévision du Burkina and the government said on Friday. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Leslie Adler) Disclaimer. The above content...
Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions
(Reuters) - The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner published on Saturday a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after Washington announced new sanctions on the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that Wagner, which...
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Switzerland Russia State Prisoner
STORY 2: Russians living in Switzerland and supporters demonstrate in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 to shout their anger and outrage at the repression in Russia, and to express solidarity, support and respect for political prisoners in Russia. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP) Disclaimer. The content, including but not limited...
Factbox-Why were millions of Pakistanis without electricity?
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Millions of Pakistanis were left without electricity for the second time in three months after a grid failure on Monday, affecting nearly all parts of the country - from the capital Islamabad in the north to Karachi in the south. Here's a look at what happened, and...
Austria remains opposed to expanding EU visa-free travel
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Monday he stands against expansion of the European Union's visa-free Schengen area because of his country’s concerns over illegal migration. Nehammer travelled to Bulgaria on the invitation of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. The two leaders visited the Bulgaria's border...
Turkey's president says no support for Sweden's NATO bid
ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president said Monday Sweden shouldn’t expect support for NATO membership following weekend protests in Stockholm by an anti-Islam activist and pro-Kurdish groups. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Rasmus Paludan’s Quran-burning protest on Saturday, saying it was an insult to everyone, especially to...
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu justice plans
TEL AVIV, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Israelis joined demonstrations on Saturday against judicial reform plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government that protesters say will threaten democratic checks and balances on ministers by the courts. The plans, which the government says are needed to curb...
Israel's Netanyahu fires key Cabinet ally, heeding high court's ruling and deepening showdown over judicial system
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel's Netanyahu fires key Cabinet ally, heeding high court's ruling and deepening showdown over judicial system.
Investigation into Beirut's massive 2020 port blast resumes
BEIRUT (AP) — The judge investigating Beirut’s massive 2020 port blast resumed work Monday after a nearly 13-month halt, ordering the release of some detainees and announcing plans to charge others, including two top generals, judicial officials said. Judge Tarek Bitar’s work had been blocked since December 2021...
Referendum puts reconciliation at stake
A leading Indigenous campaigner for a voice to parliament fears failure would forever impact opportunities for reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. Founder of the Cape York Institute and From the Heart Advisory Group member Noel Pearson said Australians needed to understand what was truly at stake. "The question that...
Turkey Sweden Protest
Protesters carry a banner with a crossed-out picture of Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan and a Quranic verse reading "Say this: Oh non-believers, you will be defeated and you shall be gathered and exiled unto hell" during a demonstration outside the Swedish embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Far-right activist Paludan has received permission from police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, where he intends to burn the Quran, Islam's holy book. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
U.S. issues fresh Iran-related sanctions -Treasury Dept website
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The United States issued fresh Iran-related sanctions on Monday that targeted ten individuals, the Treasury Department said on its website. (Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Tim Ahmann) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
Germany's Scholz, under pressure on tanks for Ukraine, says he will coordinate weapons with allies
PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, under pressure to allow the shipment of German-made tanks to Ukraine, said on Sunday that future decisions on weapons deliveries will be made in coordination with allies, including the United States. Scholz, when asked at a news conference about providing tanks...
