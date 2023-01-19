2023 American Express Friday tee times, TV and streaming info
After a two-week swing through the Hawaiian islands to kick off the 2023 calendar year, the PGA Tour is at PGA West and La Quinta, California, this week for the 2023 American Express.
Held across the Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club, the AmEx has once again produced a strong field with a handful of featured pairings worth keeping an eye on, including Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler, as well as Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler.
Davis Thompson, who started his round going 7 under on his first six holes, leads by two shots. He fired a 10-under 62 at La Quinta Country Club on Thursday. Rahm (La Quinta) and Sam Burns (Stadium Course) are in a pack at 8 under chasing.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for Friday’s second round of the 2023 American Express. All times listed are ET.
La Quinta Country Club — 1st tee
Tee time Players
11:30 a.m. Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab
11:41 a.m. Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11:52 a.m. Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez
12:03 p.m. Danny Lee, David Lingmerth
12:14 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore
12:25 p.m. K.H. Lee, Erik van Rooyen
12:36 p.m. Harry Hall, Dylan Wu
12:47 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky
12:58 p.m. Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo
1:09 p.m. Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes
1:20 p.m. Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley
1:31 p.m. Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell
1:42 p.m. Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou
La Quinta Country Club — 10th tee
Tee time Players
11:30 a.m. Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu
11:41 a.m. Aaron Wise, Sebastian Munoz
11:52 a.m. Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles
12:03 p.m. Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam
12:14 p.m. Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley
12:25 p.m. Tom Hoge, Luke List
12:36 p.m. Matti Schmid, Vincent Norrman
12:47 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs
12:58 p.m. Sam Burns, Harris English
1:09 p.m. Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton
1:20 p.m. Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley
1:31 p.m. Zach Johnson, Russell Knox
1:42 p.m. Harrison Endycott, John Pak
Nicklaus Tournament Course — 1st tee
Tee time Players
11:30 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang
11:41 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Andrew Landry
11:52 a.m. Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone
12:03 p.m. Ryan Armour, Justin Lower
12:14 p.m. Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore
12:25 p.m. Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim
12:36 p.m. Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant
12:47 p.m. Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy
12:58 p.m. Nick Taylor, Martin Laird
1:09 p.m. Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens
1:20 p.m. Adam Schenk, Bill Haas
1:31 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
1:42 p.m. MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak
Nicklaus Tournament Course — 10th tee
Tee time Players
11:30 a.m. Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele
11:41 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
11:52 a.m. Davis Thompson, Will Gordon
12:03 p.m. Davis Riley, Beau Hossler
12:14 p.m. Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala
12:25 p.m. Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers
12:36 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
12:47 p.m. Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire
12:58 p.m. Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
1:09 p.m. Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat
1:20 p.m. Adam Long, Chez Reavie
1:31 p.m. Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler
1:42 p.m. Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh
Pete Dye Stadium Course — 1st tee
Tee time Players
11:30 a.m. Peter Malnati, Ben Martin
11:41 a.m. Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway
11:52 a.m. Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa
12:03 p.m. Brian Stuard, Seung Yul Noh
12:14 p.m. Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An
12:25 p.m. J.T. Poston, Brian Harman
12:36 p.m. Carson Young, Caleb Surratt
12:47 p.m. Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett
12:58 p.m. Sungjae Im, Jason Day
1:09 p.m. Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander
1:20 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney
1:31 p.m. Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
1:42 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester
Pete Dye Stadium Course — 10th tee
Tee time Players
11:30 a.m. Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair
11:41 a.m. Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson
11:52 a.m. S.H. Kim, Eric Cole
12:03 p.m. Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira
12:14 p.m. Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Byrd
12:25 p.m. Brice Garnett, James Hahn
12:36 p.m. Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo
12:47 p.m. Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer
12:58 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas
1:09 p.m. Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe
1:20 p.m. Austin Cook, Jason Dufner
1:31 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski
1:42 p.m. Paul Haley II, Kevin Yu
TV, streaming, radio information
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Friday, Jan. 20
TV
Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Peacock: 3-7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
TV
Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Peacock: 3-7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 22
TV
Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Peacock: 3-7 p.m.
