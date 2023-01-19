ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 American Express Friday tee times, TV and streaming info

By Cameron Jourdan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
After a two-week swing through the Hawaiian islands to kick off the 2023 calendar year, the PGA Tour is at PGA West and La Quinta, California, this week for the 2023 American Express.

Held across the Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club, the AmEx has once again produced a strong field with a handful of featured pairings worth keeping an eye on, including Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler, as well as Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler.

Davis Thompson, who started his round going 7 under on his first six holes, leads by two shots. He fired a 10-under 62 at La Quinta Country Club on Thursday. Rahm (La Quinta) and Sam Burns (Stadium Course) are in a pack at 8 under chasing.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for Friday’s second round of the 2023 American Express. All times listed are ET.

La Quinta Country Club — 1st tee

Tee time Players

11:30 a.m. Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab

11:41 a.m. Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:52 a.m. Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez

12:03 p.m. Danny Lee, David Lingmerth

12:14 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore

12:25 p.m. K.H. Lee, Erik van Rooyen

12:36 p.m. Harry Hall, Dylan Wu

12:47 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky

12:58 p.m. Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo

1:09 p.m. Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes

1:20 p.m. Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley

1:31 p.m. Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell

1:42 p.m. Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou

La Quinta Country Club — 10th tee

Tee time Players

11:30 a.m. Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu

11:41 a.m. Aaron Wise, Sebastian Munoz

11:52 a.m. Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles

12:03 p.m. Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam

12:14 p.m. Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley

12:25 p.m. Tom Hoge, Luke List

12:36 p.m. Matti Schmid, Vincent Norrman

12:47 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs

12:58 p.m. Sam Burns, Harris English

1:09 p.m. Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton

1:20 p.m. Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley

1:31 p.m. Zach Johnson, Russell Knox

1:42 p.m. Harrison Endycott, John Pak

Nicklaus Tournament Course — 1st tee

Tee time Players

11:30 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang

11:41 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Andrew Landry

11:52 a.m. Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone

12:03 p.m. Ryan Armour, Justin Lower

12:14 p.m. Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore

12:25 p.m. Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim

12:36 p.m. Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant

12:47 p.m. Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy

12:58 p.m. Nick Taylor, Martin Laird

1:09 p.m. Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens

1:20 p.m. Adam Schenk, Bill Haas

1:31 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

1:42 p.m. MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak

Nicklaus Tournament Course — 10th tee

Tee time Players

11:30 a.m. Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele

11:41 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele

11:52 a.m. Davis Thompson, Will Gordon

12:03 p.m. Davis Riley, Beau Hossler

12:14 p.m. Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala

12:25 p.m. Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers

12:36 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy

12:47 p.m. Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire

12:58 p.m. Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

1:09 p.m. Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat

1:20 p.m. Adam Long, Chez Reavie

1:31 p.m. Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler

1:42 p.m. Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh

Pete Dye Stadium Course — 1st tee

Tee time Players

11:30 a.m. Peter Malnati, Ben Martin

11:41 a.m. Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway

11:52 a.m. Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa

12:03 p.m. Brian Stuard, Seung Yul Noh

12:14 p.m. Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An

12:25 p.m. J.T. Poston, Brian Harman

12:36 p.m. Carson Young, Caleb Surratt

12:47 p.m. Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett

12:58 p.m. Sungjae Im, Jason Day

1:09 p.m. Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander

1:20 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney

1:31 p.m. Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

1:42 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester

Pete Dye Stadium Course — 10th tee

Tee time Players

11:30 a.m. Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair

11:41 a.m. Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson

11:52 a.m. S.H. Kim, Eric Cole

12:03 p.m. Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira

12:14 p.m. Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Byrd

12:25 p.m. Brice Garnett, James Hahn

12:36 p.m. Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo

12:47 p.m. Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer

12:58 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas

1:09 p.m. Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe

1:20 p.m. Austin Cook, Jason Dufner

1:31 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski

1:42 p.m. Paul Haley II, Kevin Yu

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Friday, Jan. 20

TV

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Peacock: 3-7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21

TV

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Peacock: 3-7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22

TV

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Peacock: 3-7 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

