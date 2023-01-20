Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
Iranian currency falls to record low amid isolation and sanctions
DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Iran's troubled currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday amid the country's increasing isolation and possible Europe Union sanctions against Tehran's Revolutionary Guards or some of its members.
How Russia Arming Iran May Be Game-Changer for U.S., Allies in Middle East
"Such a super-maneuverable air-superiority fighter [as the Russian SU-35] would boost Tehran's control over the Iranian airspace," an analyst told Newsweek.
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
msn.com
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges on Wednesday said that a weapon the United States will reportedly soon provide to Ukraine should cause panic within Russia's military ranks. Politico reported that President Joe Biden's administration will announce this week a new weapons package for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's forces. Included...
Several countries to announce sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine - Lithuania
TAPA MILITARY BASE, Estonia, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Several countries will announce sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine on Friday at a meeting at the German Ramstein Air Base, the Lithuanian defence minister said on Thursday.
No need for German, U.S. tanks to be sent to Ukraine simultaneously -defence minister
BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Germany's new Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he did not know of any requirement that Ukraine receive U.S. and German tanks simultaneously, before a meeting on Friday at which future supplies to Kyiv will be discussed.
kalkinemedia.com
Over 60 women, children kidnapped in Burkina Faso have been freed -national broadcaster, govt
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Sixty-six women and children kidnapped by armed assailants in northern Burkina Faso last week have been freed, national broadcaster Radiodiffusion Télévision du Burkina and the government said on Friday. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Leslie Adler) Disclaimer. The above content...
msn.com
The US is scrambling to find what experts say may be the 'most important' hardware Ukraine needs to hold off Russia in 2023
Amid indications that Russia is planning to resume offensive operations in spring 2023, Ukraine's allies are scrambling to provide Ukraine with sufficient artillery ammunition. But this requires scouring the globe for munitions to feed Ukraine's polyglot collection of Soviet-designed guns and the dizzying array of howitzers and rocket launchers supplied...
Crashes behind the front lines hint at a looming problem for isolated Russia's Air Force
"What's interesting is that even aircraft not involved in the Russian invasion are crashing," an expert wrote of recent incidents in Russia.
Daily Beast
Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare
KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts. Rustem Umerov, a member of the team...
Russia's Putin holds second phone call in just over a week with Iranian president
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday, the Kremlin said, their second conversation in nine days.
Opinion: Russia could soon make the war in Ukraine even deadlier
Russia appears poised to launch a major spring offensive, and it could come even before the winter snows start to melt, writes Frida Ghitis, who says the West must quickly provide Ukraine with the German tanks for which Kyiv has been pleading.
msn.com
'David v Goliath': Russian tank pelted by small Ukrainian drone bombs
Slide 1 of 13: This is the moment a Russian tank was pelted with bombs by a small Ukrainian drone, in a David versus Goliath battle between an old and new machine of war. Aerial footage shows the drone pummeling the helpless Russian armor with numerous explosives, finally dropping one down its open hatch. Smoke begins billowing from the inside of the vehicle, signaling that its race is run, and thus joining the growing scrapheap of Vladimir Putin's military vehicles that litter the battlegrounds of Ukraine.
Russia's Wagner to send Kyiv bodies of soldiers killed in Soledar - report
Jan 21 (Reuters) - The private Russian military group Wagner plans to send the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in fighting in the captured town of Soledar to territory held by Ukraine, a website linked to the group's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin reported on Saturday.
Russia's central bank sold $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on Jan. 13
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets.
He fled Russia's draft, now he's stranded in a South Korean airport
Jan 19 (Reuters) - For two months now, 23-year-old Russian Vladimir Maraktayev has been living in an airport departure lounge. On Sept. 24, having received draft papers calling him up for military service in Ukraine during Russia’s "partial mobilisation", the linguistics student left home in the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude and fled over the border into neighbouring Mongolia.
Russian politician poses with sledgehammer in tribute to Wagner mercenaries
Jan 20 (Reuters) - A senior Russian politician on Friday published a picture of himself clutching a sledgehammer given to him by the Wagner mercenary group, a tool it has adopted as a symbol of vengeance since one was used to murder a Wagner defector last year.
Wagner Group Numbers Swell As Prigozhin Becomes Problem For Putin
The mercenaries have been heavily involved in the fighting in Ukraine, and have claimed credit for the fall of Soledar, a strategic town in Donetsk.
India flexes its muscle at Davos as China's star fades
The promenade at the World Economic Forum, dusted in a blanket of fresh snow, is cluttered with signs and pavilions from companies and governments courting attention or deals. There's the tech giants, the major consulting groups, representatives from the Middle East.
