rigzone.com

Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market

Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
msn.com

Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General

Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges on Wednesday said that a weapon the United States will reportedly soon provide to Ukraine should cause panic within Russia's military ranks. Politico reported that President Joe Biden's administration will announce this week a new weapons package for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's forces. Included...
kalkinemedia.com

Over 60 women, children kidnapped in Burkina Faso have been freed -national broadcaster, govt

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Sixty-six women and children kidnapped by armed assailants in northern Burkina Faso last week have been freed, national broadcaster Radiodiffusion Télévision du Burkina and the government said on Friday. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Leslie Adler) Disclaimer. The above content...
msn.com

The US is scrambling to find what experts say may be the 'most important' hardware Ukraine needs to hold off Russia in 2023

Amid indications that Russia is planning to resume offensive operations in spring 2023, Ukraine's allies are scrambling to provide Ukraine with sufficient artillery ammunition. But this requires scouring the globe for munitions to feed Ukraine's polyglot collection of Soviet-designed guns and the dizzying array of howitzers and rocket launchers supplied...
Daily Beast

Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare

KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts. Rustem Umerov, a member of the team...
msn.com

'David v Goliath': Russian tank pelted by small Ukrainian drone bombs

Slide 1 of 13: This is the moment a Russian tank was pelted with bombs by a small Ukrainian drone, in a David versus Goliath battle between an old and new machine of war. Aerial footage shows the drone pummeling the helpless Russian armor with numerous explosives, finally dropping one down its open hatch. Smoke begins billowing from the inside of the vehicle, signaling that its race is run, and thus joining the growing scrapheap of Vladimir Putin's military vehicles that litter the battlegrounds of Ukraine.
Reuters

He fled Russia's draft, now he's stranded in a South Korean airport

Jan 19 (Reuters) - For two months now, 23-year-old Russian Vladimir Maraktayev has been living in an airport departure lounge. On Sept. 24, having received draft papers calling him up for military service in Ukraine during Russia’s "partial mobilisation", the linguistics student left home in the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude and fled over the border into neighbouring Mongolia.
CNN

India flexes its muscle at Davos as China's star fades

The promenade at the World Economic Forum, dusted in a blanket of fresh snow, is cluttered with signs and pavilions from companies and governments courting attention or deals. There's the tech giants, the major consulting groups, representatives from the Middle East.

