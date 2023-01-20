Read full article on original website
A Giant, Stony Flower Grows in Downtown Statesboro Art Trail
The City of Statesboro is working on finishing the growth of an extremely large, vibrantly colorful flower art trail which they hope all citizens can enjoy this year. And many art projects will blossom from it. In fact, the city will be finalizing hardscape or paving elements in a flower-shaped...
wtoc.com
Local man combines his building and cooking skills to create outdoor kitchens for the community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you are looking to find items for your home a gift, or just something to eat, there is something for everyone at the Low Country Home and Garden Show. WTOC talked to some local vendors who say they feel grateful to share their products and knowledge with the community.
wtoc.com
Tybee Island restaurant week underway
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Our corner of Georgia is known for some amazing, unique foods. Taking the opportunity this week to showcase some old classics, and whip up some new favorites. Plenty of people come to Tybee Island for the beach in the summer, but what about for restaurants...
Local business teams up with shelter to provide warm clothes this winter
SAVANNAH, Ga — Some of the most crucial things that many shelters do not receive enough of are cold weather items. Outside Savannah and Outside Hilton Head are teaming up with the Old Savannah City Mission to increase this much-needed supply. As the homeless population steadily increases across the country and here in our area, […]
wtoc.com
Feed the Hungry kicking off ‘Feed our City Empowerment Tour’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Feed the Hungry kicked off their year-long ‘Feed our City Empowerment Tour’ Saturday. Every third Saturday, Feed the Hungry will host a food distribution event just like this one in different places all over town. Organizers say at these events hundreds of people...
St. James Catholic Church hosts giveaway for families in need
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Saint James Catholic Church opened its doors Saturday morning to ensure those in need were provided meals. A steady stream of people came out to receive nonperishable food, baby diapers, and laundry detergent. St. James Catholic Church explains why helping families is so important right now. “Nutrition, health, and also feeding […]
wtoc.com
Romantic wine weekend getaway in Glennville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a romantic wine weekend getaway? You can find a full-service farm winery just an hour away from Savannah in Glennville. A couple said that they own one of the oldest farms in Georgia. They shared the story of how they got started with WTOC and said that it’s not just about the wine, but the land’s history.
Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars after 2 burglaries in a week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Between last Thursday and Monday of this week – a thief stole as much as $4,000 in food from Ardsley Station. After the break-ins, the owner is looking to city leaders for help. “It’s a little disheartening when the response to something like this could be more to hopefully negate it […]
wtoc.com
Emmaus House benefit concert held in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah musicians coming together to help those in need. Area bands put on a benefit concert at Victory North tonight. The proceeds will go to the Emmaus House in Savannah. That’s a soup kitchen that also provides showers and clothing for those experiencing homelessness. Musicians...
WJCL
Savannah Bananas say no thank you to $1 million ticket offer
SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you’re a business and were offered $1 million, would you turn it down?. Well, that’s exactly what the Savannah Bananas did. “And it was an easy decision for me," said Jesse Cole, Savannah Bananas owner. "It was a definite no.”. Savannah Bananas owner...
wtoc.com
Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
Savannah Tribune
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant Continues to Elevate Savannah’s Notoriety With Good Music and Good Food
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant has just completed another successful year of boasting and delivering the very best jazz music and southern cuisine available anywhere. Often compared to New Orleans, Savannah is finally being recognized for what has always been quite prevalent, outstanding music and food. Owners, Stephen and Danielle Moore along with Chef/Consultant Joe Randall ensure that Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant serves as a perpetual conduit of the aforementioned to the community, region, state and nation.
Bulloch Academy to host Lifetime Legacies Ball Jan. 28
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Bulloch Academy will host the BA Lifetime Legacies Ball (also known as The Ball) at the Nessmith-Lane Building on the Georgia Southern campus. The Ball will pay tribute to the distinguished Anderson Family and beloved teacher and alumna Sylvia Brannen Thomas. The Ball, led by...
Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr.
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr. Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr., age 92, of Garfield, GA., passed peacefully away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
‘I am still in disbelief’: Richmond Hill resident on devastating home explosion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What was to be the start of a promising future in their new home for South African native Larissa Apperson, her daughter Alyssa, and year-old puppy named Teddy Bear turned out to be what some would consider a nightmare. Just before 5 a.m. last Friday, Apperson’s home exploded on Demeries Lake […]
wtoc.com
‘It’s city wide:’ Savannah working to collect more than $2 million in outstanding code compliance fines
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of blighted property owners in the City of Savannah owe nearly $2.2 million. That’s up more than half a million since WTOC Investigates reported on the issue last year. The City of Savannah is known for its historic buildings and beautiful architecture, but there...
Anthony (Tony) Keufauver Jones
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Anthony (Tony) K. Jones. Anthony (Tony) K. Jones 66, of Sandusky Ohio, was obedient and answered the call of The Master on January 15, 2023 at The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio after a brief illness.
WJCL
Bryan County mom pens children's book about the Pandemic
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. — The events following the outbreak of COVID-19 affected everyone. But how did the children cope?. The Pandemic and Me: A Child's Perspective is a new book written by a Bryan County mom and author. Haley Cranman, a mother and teacher at Life Springs Christian Academy, used...
Homebuilders Association installs new board and officers
At its January meeting, the Homebuilders Association of Statesboro installed its 2023 officers and board. “We’ve really got the BEST membership who want to make our association and community the best. Congrats to all of our new leadership.”. Homebuilders Association of Statesboro. Officers. President: Brian Kent, BAK Builders. Vice...
Roy Thompson honored by Chamber at Annual Meeting
Bulloch County Commission Chair, Roy Thompson received the Chamber of Commerce’s highest honor, The Bruce Yawn Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday night. The award was presented to Chairman Thompson as part of the Chamber’s annual meeting and awards ceremony. Chad Wiggins, incoming Chamber Chair and Chamber board member...
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
