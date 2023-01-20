ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Lootpress

Beckley hotel worker caught stealing after his accomplice cut the wrong camera wire

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Microtel Inn employee and his accomplice are charged after a security camera catches them stealing. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Microtel Inn on Harper Road regarding a larceny complaint. The theft included various DeWalt hand/battery-powered tools valued at around 2,690 dollars stored in room 122. The tools belonged to a construction company that was remodeling part of the hotel.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

One person injured in shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said a female was injured. The shooting was reported in the 700 block of High Street just after 10:30 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers. This is a developing story. Keep checking...
WSAZ

One dead after a structure fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead following a structure fire, according to the Huntington Fire Chief. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said a female died in the fire. The victim’s identity has not been released. The fire was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue around...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man. According to a Facebook post on the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department page, Dwayne Palmer was last seen on Friday, January 20, 2023. He was last seen at New Peoples Bank on Oakvale Road in Princeton, WV. Palmer was driving a […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Second man caught after vehicle break-ins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man allegedly responsible for half-a-dozen vehicle break-ins has turned himself in. The Charleston Police Department said Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, reported himself to authorities this week. Hancock, along with two other men, are accused of stealing from six vehicles in the Rolling Hills...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Montgomery police: Human body found at Tech Marina

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police report a human body was found Friday morning at Montgomery’s Tech Marina. The body of a male was found about 10:30 a.m. and taken to a medical examiner’s office, Montgomery police said. Officers said no missing person reports for the Montgomery area...
MONTGOMERY, WV
Metro News

Man killed in ATV crash in Greenbrier County

QUINNWOOD, W.Va. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Greenbrier County early Friday morning. A passerby spotted the wrecked machine on Russellville Road near Quinnwood at about 3:20 a.m. Friday. Investigators said the operator and the ATV was found over a hillside. The driver was unresponsive.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Break-in at King-Tut Drive In

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers from Beckley Police Department confirm a local favorite restaurant has suffered a break-in. The call came from King-Tut Drive In early Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store confirms they will have a delayed opening due to the break-in. “We were one of several businesses affected last night per the police. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

US Route 119 in West Virginia open after 3-vehicle crash

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a three-vehicle crash caused by icy roads temporarily closed a portion of U.S. Route 119 Sunday morning. The crash was in the Julian, West Virginia, area on a Route 119 bridge near Holstein Road, according to DVFD. Fire officials say traffic was controlled down […]
JULIAN, WV
WOWK

Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to...
MONTGOMERY, WV
