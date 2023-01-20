Read full article on original website
South Charleston police seek man who robbed tavern employee at knifepoint
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:30 p.m. 1/22/23. South Charleston police said a man held an employee at the Short Street Tavern at knifepoint Sunday night and stole about $1,000. The man ran away, and police are still searching for the suspect. Dispatchers said no one was injured...
Police: Man with knife robs business in South Charleston, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says they got a call about an armed robbery at the Short Street Tavern in South Charleston, West Virginia. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. South Charleston Police Department says a man wearing a mask brandished a knife and demanded entry into the business. He […]
Beckley hotel worker caught stealing after his accomplice cut the wrong camera wire
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Microtel Inn employee and his accomplice are charged after a security camera catches them stealing. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Microtel Inn on Harper Road regarding a larceny complaint. The theft included various DeWalt hand/battery-powered tools valued at around 2,690 dollars stored in room 122. The tools belonged to a construction company that was remodeling part of the hotel.
Neighbors react after 1 person dies in West Virginia apartment fire
The call about the house fire came in just after 8 p.m. Sunday night.
Fire burns down abandoned structure in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says there was a vacant structure fire in the Institute, West Virginia, area on Sunday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. on Kellerman Lane, according to dispatchers. Tyler Mountain VFD says there were no injuries. The home was a total loss, according to Tyler […]
One person injured in shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said a female was injured. The shooting was reported in the 700 block of High Street just after 10:30 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers. This is a developing story. Keep checking...
West Virginia man arrested for 3rd DUI after police find him unresponsive in running car
MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Milton Police Department says a man was arrested for driving under the influence as well as other offenses after units found him unresponsive in a running vehicle. Milton PD says the incident occurred on Friday on U.S. Route 60 in West Virginia. Police say they found responded to a “man down” […]
One dead after a structure fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead following a structure fire, according to the Huntington Fire Chief. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said a female died in the fire. The victim’s identity has not been released. The fire was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue around...
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man. According to a Facebook post on the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department page, Dwayne Palmer was last seen on Friday, January 20, 2023. He was last seen at New Peoples Bank on Oakvale Road in Princeton, WV. Palmer was driving a […]
Second man caught after vehicle break-ins
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man allegedly responsible for half-a-dozen vehicle break-ins has turned himself in. The Charleston Police Department said Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, reported himself to authorities this week. Hancock, along with two other men, are accused of stealing from six vehicles in the Rolling Hills...
Mobile home still blocking Low Gap Road in Boone County, West Virginia
UPDATE (1:45 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): As of 1:40 p.m., the Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a mobile home still blocks Low Gap Road (Boone Co. Rte. 16) in West Virginia. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. DVFD says there is a contractor on the scene with the mobile home’s owner working to […]
‘Now is the time to adopt’: Life-saving West Virginia shelter completely full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — “If you’ve been thinking about adopting — now is the time,” says the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) while all its kennels are full. The shelter says its regular and overflow kennels are full as well as the puppy room. The KCHA says that because they are a no-kill shelter, staff […]
West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
Montgomery police: Human body found at Tech Marina
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police report a human body was found Friday morning at Montgomery’s Tech Marina. The body of a male was found about 10:30 a.m. and taken to a medical examiner’s office, Montgomery police said. Officers said no missing person reports for the Montgomery area...
1 person taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-64 in West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Interstate 64 on Sunday morning. Cabell dispatchers say the driver hit the guardrail, went over the embankment, and rolled over near Milton Exit (Mile Marker 28) on I-64 West. Dispatchers say crews freed one […]
Man killed in ATV crash in Greenbrier County
QUINNWOOD, W.Va. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Greenbrier County early Friday morning. A passerby spotted the wrecked machine on Russellville Road near Quinnwood at about 3:20 a.m. Friday. Investigators said the operator and the ATV was found over a hillside. The driver was unresponsive.
Break-in at King-Tut Drive In
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers from Beckley Police Department confirm a local favorite restaurant has suffered a break-in. The call came from King-Tut Drive In early Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store confirms they will have a delayed opening due to the break-in. “We were one of several businesses affected last night per the police. […]
US Route 119 in West Virginia open after 3-vehicle crash
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a three-vehicle crash caused by icy roads temporarily closed a portion of U.S. Route 119 Sunday morning. The crash was in the Julian, West Virginia, area on a Route 119 bridge near Holstein Road, according to DVFD. Fire officials say traffic was controlled down […]
Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia
MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to...
1 route reopen, 1 still closed after 2 wrecks in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County 911 says two wrecks, including one involving a tractor-trailer, shut down two nearby routes in West Virginia on Sunday morning. According to dispatchers, U.S. Route 35 was shut down after a single-vehicle overturn crash involving a tractor-trailer around 10 a.m. The WV 511 map shows the wreck happened […]
